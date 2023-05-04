Letters to the Editor: Eamon Ryan should oppose Special Conservation Area plans

Purchasing at least 14 modern jet fighters: The Swedish Saab JAS 39 would be an ideal choice and represents excellent value for money, and we would be buying from a fellow neutral (they still are).
A comprehensive radar system is an urgent requirement. Again, the Swedes can help.
The Naval Service needs to reappraise its role. Currently, there is a proposal to build a large multi-role vessel. This plan should be abandoned as it is something of a vanity project and crewing it would be quite a challenge.
The navy must play to its proven strengths and, to this end, the Government must address the issue of pay to ensure sufficient crew are available to put all, soon to be eight ships to sea. In this respect, in addition to a pay increase, perhaps some imaginative thinking on the part of the minister — institute a special PAYE status for seagoing days.