Letters to the editor: Housing crisis also impacts reproductive rights

In 2018, the people of Ireland overwhelmingly voted to remove the Eighth Amendment from the Constitution, securing people’s right to abortion care (albeit with limitations).

But reproductive rights go far beyond the right to abortion. People also have the right to have children and to parent these children in safe, secure environments. Lifting the ban on evictions will violate these rights. By the Government’s own admission, it will immediately increase the numbers of people who are homeless. This is on top of the c12,000 who already live in emergency accommodation and the hidden homeless living inter-generationally or with friends and family. Ending the eviction ban will also plunge tens of thousands of other renters into a state of fear and uncertainty about their future.

Asking people to live with this insecurity and forcing thousands of others into hotels, housing hubs, spare rooms, sofas, reception centres, and direct provision centres clearly violates their decision making capacity on whether or not to have children and obviously impacts their right to raise children in safety and without state interference. We believe these violations are a direct result of successive governments’ refusal to build adequate social housing and their continued prioritisation of private interests over people’s right to housing.

Until the rights of everyone to a secure, decent place to live is guaranteed, their reproductive rights will be violated. We call on an immediate extension of the eviction ban and a change of policy direction to this end.

Academics for Reproductive Justice

Dr Kate Antosik Parsons — Trinity College, Dr Derek Barter — Maynooth University, Dr Erika Biagini — Dublin City University, Dr Chiara Bonfiglioli — University College Cork, Dr Éadaoin Butler — Trinity College Dublin, Dr Mags Crean — Maynooth University’ Dr Jenny Dagg —University of Galway, Sophia Devlin — Co-Operation Ireland, Dr Nata Duvvury — University College Galway, Dr Camilla Fitzsimons — Maynooth University, Dr Deirdre Flynn — Mary Immaculate College, Dr Lorraine Grimes — Maynooth University, Dr Kristin Hadfield — Trinity College Dublin, Dr Seán Henry — Edge Hill University, UK, Marnie Holborow — Associate Faculty, DCU, Dr Sinéad Kennedy Maynooth University, Declan Markey Maynooth University, Dr Mary McAuliffe — University College Dublin, Dr Niamh McCrea — South Eastern Technological University, Dr Mary Muldowney, Dr Maeve O’Brien — Alliance for Choice, Dr Aileen O’Carroll — Maynooth University, Dr Theresa O’Keefe — University College Cork, Dr Jerry O’Neill — Maynooth University, Dr Aideen O’Shaughnessy — University of Lincoln, Dr Paola Rivetti — Dublin City University, Dr Sinéad Ring — Maynooth University, Dr Meg Ryan — Trinity College Dublin, Dr Clare Tebbutt — Trinity College Dublin, Dr Frédérique Vallières — Trinity College Dublin, Charlotte Waltz — University College Cork.

Time to pour pint down the sink

It has almost become a tradition in our country for American presidents and other visiting dignitaries to be photographed with a pint of the black stuff. The opportunity to encourage a president to go behind the counter in a pub to pull a pint or better still to drink one might be seen as harmless fun but nothing could be further from the truth. For many it is seen as an endorsement of a product that has brought hardship and misery to so many families. The image of the late Queen Elizabeth ll staring at a pint of swirling brown liquid still makes me cringe. Surely we have much more to offer visiting dignitaries than an audience with a pint.

John Higgins

Ballina

Co Mayo

Why not ‘The Old Woman of Béarra?’

I feel very strongly that the translation of ‘An Chailleach Bhéarra’ should be ‘the Old Woman of Béarra’ rather than the widely accepted term, ‘the Hag of Béarra’, Why the Hag of Béarra?

The word ‘hag’ is medieval in origin, and comes from the Middle High German word, hac, from Old High German, hag and from Proto-West Germanic, hago, of unknown origin.

The term appears in Middle English, and was a shortening of haegtesse, an Old English term for witch. Similarly, the Dutch, Heks, and German, Hexe, are also shortenings, of the Middle Dutch, haghetisse, and Old High German, hagzusa, respectively.

The Greek word ‘Hagna’ means, pure, and uncontaminated. It referred to ‘a condition prepared for worship.’ A related Greek word, ‘hagios’ is translated, “holy.” In Ó Dónaill’s dictionary p. 172, ‘cailleach’ is translated as, ‘a nun’ ‘an old woman,’ or a ‘hag.’ The word ‘hag’ is not the preferred translation. Nowadays, the slang word, ‘hag,’ means an ugly, slatternly, or evil-looking old woman. It think it is time to look again at the word ‘hag’ as used in reference to An Chailleach Bhéarra. As the word ‘hag’ is now understood as a pejorative term, I think the appellation, ‘The Hag of Béarra’ ought to be replaced by ‘The Old Woman of Béarra.’ Given that An Chailleach Bhéarra represented the goddess of sovereignty, was a vast, benign presence dominating the physical landscape as well as the elements, cared for animal and vegetable kingdoms and was a source of human wisdom, as she moved endlessly through the landscape, it is impossible to equate this positive force for fertility and renewal with the word ‘hag.’ The unquestioned use of ‘hag’ in referring to An Chailleach Bhéarra in literature, tourist brochures, signage, on the internet and in common parlance needs to change. I have certainly stopped using the ‘h’ word entirely. The term, ‘The Old Woman of Béarra’ conjures up positive images of endurance, resilience, wisdom, kindness, empathy and compassion, and is a true representation of this sovereign goddess, An Chailleach Bhéarra.

Emma Verling née Ní Mhurchú

Baile an Bhuitléirigh

Co Phort Láirge

School association outdoing bishops

The Catholic Primary Schools Management Association has assumed the traditional mantle once worn by the old Bishops conferences of years past in its opposition to any mention of [transgender issues] in the primary school curriculum going so far as to state it might “add to a growing psychological contagion” among children (Irish Examiner, March 6).

A comprehenive sex education programme continues to be opposed in the vast majority of schools under their control and it seems that they have

become more intransigent in their

opposition to sex education than any Catholic bishop ever was.

It is quite ironic that primary school students have instant access to sex sites of every desciption on their phones and yet Irish Catholic primary school managers dig their heads deeper into the sands of wishful thing and in so doing fail to prepare our vulnerable youth face the challenges they will encounter in their lives.

Brendan Butler

Drumcondra

Dublin 9

Bovine TB is yet another scandal

The Irish bovine TB eradication programme can be described as another national scandal. Started in 1954, Ireland still had the highest incidence of bovine TB in Europe in 2021. And over the next 10 years the programme is estimated to cost the exchequer €568m with farmers having to contribute another €358m. Former secretary of the Department of Finance T K Whitaker, reckoned to have been one of the most influential public servants in the history of the State, said over 40 years ago that the “bovine TB scheme was in danger of becoming the greatest financial scandal in the history of the State.’’ How right he was, and it is worth noting that Switzerland has been free of bovine TB since 1960, Denmark since 1980, and France since 2001. A bovine TB vaccine has been developed, but it is not being used in Ireland. Eoin Ryan of the Department of Agriculture said in 2021 that “if you vaccinate bovines with BCG, they will test positive with the skin test”. This seems a very lame excuse, because if every animal was vaccinated the skin test would then become irrelevant. It has been said that a vaccine may be used in 10 years time, which means never.

Liam Burke

Dunmore

Co Kilkenny

GAA star deference

I speak as someone who has been involved in education for nearly all of my life. I have also been, and continue to be, involved in hurling and/or camogie since I first played primary schools’ hurling many, many moons ago.

It appears there is a deference shown to high-profile sport players and managers? Will this letter be binned because of such suspected deference? Last week, for example, an inter-county hurling panel/management was on an overseas hurling camp (Irish Examiner, March 2, Article by John Fogarty headed: Limerick hurlers head to Portugal, Kyle Hayes latest). But this is by no means an aberration. This panel/management consists of a number of teachers and at least one school principal. Schools have recently returned from their spring midterm break. So why did this hurling camp not take place during the mid-term break, thus avoiding disruption to quite a lot of

pupils’ education. What got priority: hurling or pupils’ education?

I can visualise principals and/or deputy principals tearing their hair out, that’s if they have any left, while trying to get substitutes for these absent teachers. This in a time of a dire shortage of teacher substitutes. If they are successful who is paying for these substitutes? Is it the taxpayer?

More importantly who gave permission for these teachers to be away during school time. We hear a lot about pupil absenteeism, what about teacher absenteeism?

Joseph Mackey

Glasson

Athlone

Housing emergency

The housing crisis should be treated as emergency. The homes should be compulsory bought by the Co Councils. People should not be evicted when there is nothing to move on to. Rapid legislation should be brought through to speed up house builds! Nonsense objections should not be allowed to halt housing development.

Land speculation should be stopped use or loose it.

Brigid Broekhoven

Blackrock

Co Dublin