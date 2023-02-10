Letters to the Editor: Has Bertie Ahern’s past been forgotten?

I am writing regarding Fianna Fáil accepting Bertie Ahern back into the party.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin seems to have forgotten the damning conclusions of the Mahon Tribunal toward Ahern’s evidence. To refresh his memory, the Tribunal concluded: “Much of the explanation provided by Mr Ahern as to the source of the substantial funds identified and inquired into in the course of the tribunal’s public hearings was deemed by the tribunal to be untrue.”

Furthermore, the former Taoiseach detailed the incongruous notion that as Finance Minister he did not possess a bank account, noting “some people put their hair yellow, some people put rings in their noses ... I decided to cash my cheques, full stop.”

John Coughlan

Killarney Road

Macroom

We must challenge myths about refugees

It is disheartening to see the rise of far-right myths about refugees in Ireland. These false narratives have been spread through various channels, and they have found fertile ground among working-class people who are struggling to make ends meet. The result has been an increase in racist protests against migrants, which only serves to divide our communities and foster hatred.

The far-right propaganda paints refugees as criminals, terrorists, and job-stealers. However, these myths have been debunked time and time again by official sources and studies.

For example, according to the Irish Refugee Council, refugees are no more likely to engage in criminal activity than the general population.

Similarly, a study by the Economic and Social Research Institute found that refugees are not a burden on the economy, but rather make positive contributions through their labour and consumption.

It is important that we dispel these myths and encourage our communities to come together against racism and against the far right. This can be achieved through education and by promoting a positive and inclusive narrative about refugees. We can share stories of refugees who have made positive contributions to Irish society, and who have integrated successfully into their new communities.

In addition, it is crucial that the Government and relevant agencies take a proactive stance against the far right and racism. This could involve investing in anti-racism education and programmes that promote community cohesion, as well as cracking down on hate speech and hate crimes.

Finally, it is up to all of us to challenge the far-right narrative whenever we encounter it. We must call out racism and xenophobia, and promote a more inclusive and welcoming society. By coming together, we can counteract the hateful ideologies of the far right and create a better future for all.

Edward Fitzgerald

River Towers

Cork

Dialogue needed around protests

I have followed this issue since the beginning of the protests, and to a large extent I support the protests.

I believe the Government have shown no pragmatism at all as regards looking for a solution.

Most people are aware of the protesters’ issues.

In such circumstances, would it not be better to sit down with the leaders of each respective area to try to thrash out exactly what the problems are?

I remember John Hume and his belief that resolution of such situations can only be found through accommodation and dialogue, and understanding of the other side’s position.

Surely the time has come for groups such as the Irish Freedom Party, the National Party, the Refugee Council, and Government to sit down and talk to each other.

Paul O Beirne

Beaumont

Dublin 9

Government not protecting citizens

The continuing decline of our Defence Forces, particularly our naval service, due to indifference and neglect by Government is wholly unacceptable.

The situation is dire, with the naval service struggling to get a small number of vessels to sea.

Every unit of the Defence Forces are under strength, struggling to maintain capability.

The failure by Government to address the crisis of retention, which is key to solving the overall problem in the Defence Forces, is unacceptable.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin needs to act immediately by bringing in measures to address the crisis.

The first duty of Government is the protection of its citizens and State. Currently, Government are failing in their duty. The Defence Forces and citizens deserve much better, and I hope that the Tánaiste will deliver.

Conor Hogarty

Blackrock

Co Dublin

End sanctions in quake-hit Syria

The earthquakes in Turkey and Syria require a well co-ordinated rescue and humanitarian response from the international community.

The conflict in Syria since 2011 has already caused huge suffering and deaths as well as destruction to buildings and infrastructure. In addition, sanctions imposed by the US, the EU (including Ireland) and many other countries have also caused hardship. These sanctions should be ended immediately.

Edward Horgan

Castletroy

Limerick

Francis unfair in treatment of nuns

In relation to the article ‘Vatican expels “rebel nuns” for refusing to leave Italian monastery’ ( Irish Examiner, February 6), the Pope has thrown two good women onto the street.

I suppose we have to assume that the monastery belongs to Francis, or is every monastic at risk of being tossed out in the brisk February air?

Des Johnston

O’Connell St

Limerick

‘Shared humanity’ not shared by all

Your columnist Sarah Harte (February 8) says that culture wars “ignore our shared humanity”. I agree. But we may have to also agree that there are a lot of people who simply do not believe or subscribe to any such notion.

Peter Declan O’Halloran

Belturbet

Co Cavan