Letters to the Editor: Some HSE workers are not fit for purpose

With regard to the article, ‘Audit warns thousands of unsuitable workers may have permanent health service jobs’ ( Irish Examiner, Jan 11), in my opinion too many people get temporary posts within the HSE through personal contacts.

These people are subsequently given permanent posts which are only advertised internally rather than through open competition.

This means that, unlike civil service or local government appointments which are filled though open competition, the HSE is not getting the best people for their jobs.

Instead, the HSE is getting the people with the best contacts or influence and not the people with the best skills and qualifications.

This is one reason for the incredible waste, inefficiency and incompetence in the use of taxpayer’s money by the HSE.

It is a sad reflection on Ireland that in 2023 we cannot run a health service despite the huge budget being spent annually.

Muireann Neylon

Tulla Rd

Ennis

Leave experts sort out HSE problems

The overcrowding of our hospitals and the failure to ease pressure on our emergency departments has shown how inept our Minister for Health and those at the top echelons of the HSE are.

Listening to patients and medical professionals alike, I am deeply concerned for both.

Patients on trollies or chairs waiting for days on end for a hospital bed, and nurses, doctors and ambulance personnel — exhausted and burnt out from their exertions and long hours —having to deal with an ever-demanding sick public.

There’s also the issue of beds being released to cater for incoming patients.

We need a more efficient and co-ordinated approach to what is occurring.

Applying a sticking plaster to an open wound will only delay the inevitable which is a HSE in deep crisis and a minister not qualified to understand the needs in a medical setting.

Let those with the medical knowledge and expertise decide what’s good for the service and not unqualified administrators or managers.

Christy Galligan

Letterkenny

Co Donegal

Dodgy leaders wind up in Florida

It almost worked in the US and Brazil.

Could it work in the future, here and elsewhere?

Next time you see a deposed leader heading to Florida, it should give an indication of what’s about to happen.

Liam Power

Blackrock

Dundalk

Brazil riots a threat to all democracy

The insurrection in Brasilia on Sunday after the Brazilian election was the same as the US Capitol Hill riots, an attack by people who were misled to believe that the election was stolen, a completely false lie.

There has been a long history of insurrections and leaders being overthrown but those leaders were

normally tyrants and dictators, not elected people in a democracy.

The worry is that these events will lead others to endanger democracy and that must be stopped.

Stand up for democracy and accept the results of fair election or face the consequences.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Box Hill, Vic

Melbourne, Australia

Ill wind flies Green O’Gorman’s kite

A feeling of 1 April arriving early is my reaction to the ludicrous kite flying of Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

Not content with presiding over a shambolic asylum process, he casually proposes that the State should take in victims of the impact of global climate change ahead of any international agreement on doing anything of this nature.

It is little wonder the Greens are heading for electoral annihilation with such cack-handed comments at a time of a worsening housing crisis and an unfolding asylum crisis no government minister seems willing to address. Obviously, the minister never heard of the saying, walk before you run.

Michael Flynn

Dublin 13

Heaven has All-Star in Paudie Palmer

I am writing in regard to John Fintan Daly’s tribute to Paudie Palmer

What an outpouring of love and affection for his dear friend, was this glowing tribute.

His heart was aching because of him being unable to attend his friend’s funeral.

It shows all the reasons that people loved Paudie Palmer, his love for the games and the players. Thank you John Fintan Daly and, yes, what you said is correct: Heaven has another All-Star.

Frank Clarke

Rathanker

Passage West

Co Cork

EU and Nato agreement

The EU and NATO have reached an agreement whereby NATO shall protect ‘essential infrastructure’ within The EU.

Examples of such infrastructure being gas pipelines and nuclear power stations. Surely not just nuclear power stations though? As we are all aware at the moment, all power is essential and so gas-fired and coal-fired power stations must be included in the class of essential infrastructure.

That being so, the gas lines and the coal mines must also be protected to the same degree in order to preserve the functioning of these essential entities.

So it would not be too fanciful to imagine that a protest like the one we see now at Luetzerath in Germany would be met not by a civil police force but by a military body; further, of course, NATO being a multi national institution it would be unlikely that protesters would meet soldiers from their own country,

It is this kind of announcement that makes people wary of the EU, we have had no discussion that I have been aware of, no debate in our national parliaments?

Imagine if our government were to suddenly announce that Dublin Airport was to be guarded by soldiers from Germany, or Italy, or Britain? What would we make of that?

Alasdair MacDonald

Cloneen, Co Tipperary

Biogas plant for Gort a big mistake

Regarding the biogas plant in Gort, Co Galway. It is totally ridiculous to build this plant. With its encompassing vile smells, ugly structure, and transport needs of up to 70 trucks a day in the middle of our beautiful heritage village. We can never let this happen.

Jory Breteler

Gilroe

Gort