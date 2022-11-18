Letters to the Editor: Women who led the fight for justice

We feel a great sense of loss at the death of Vicky Phelan. Hearing so many tributes to Vicky on radio and in the media in general, I wish I had known her, and I feel I did.

She touched so many lives with her stubborn refusal to be silenced.

Vicky was the beacon of light for many women, whose health was treated as an afterthought by the State, HSE, and some in the medical profession.

She was a woman not to be trifled with. She was obdurate, and you had to admire her stamina and determination. She was the epitome of a person, knowing that death was inevitable, but refused to give into it until the last moment.

It drove her to ensure changes in treatment and health, especially women’s health, were radically overhauled.

Her death reminded me of another great campaigner, Bridgid McCole from Donegal. She was infected with contaminated anti-D products that came from the Blood Transfusion Service Board (BTSB) in 1977.

It wasn’t until 1994 that Bridgid and many others were informed that they had contracted hepatitis C.

She, like others, were left to seek treatment for themselves, denied to them by the state and the BTSB.

She, like Vicky, had every legal obstacle placed in front of her but refused to give up the fight even though she knew her time was limited. She died in 1996 after a long and bitter legal battle.

Today in Ireland women are still fighting legal battles against the State and the HSE. They are dragged through a quagmire of legal mumbo jumbo.

Have we really seen many changes by State actors when it comes to admitting liability?

When will we see organisations, State or otherwise, or individuals, held criminally responsible for the wrongful deaths of so many of our citizens?

My condolences to Vicky’s family and friends and all who came to know her.

Christy Galligan

Letterkenny

Co Donegal

Far too many men not held to account

Vicky Phelan’s death is a tragedy for all her family and friends, yet her life has been an inspiration to many.

Vicky is a symbol not only for the victims of the cervical cancer scandal but also for the litany of other health care and past social care scandals that have shamed this country.

A high proportion of the victims of all these scandals, too numerous to list here, were women and children.

The vast majority of those responsible for these scandals by their actions and failures were men, many of them in positions of leadership in government, state institutions, and religious organisations. Far too many of them have never been held to account.

Edward Horgan

Castletroy

Limerick

Photo ops not welcome at funeral

I sincerely hope that politicians and government ministers will show respect for the wishes of Vicky Phelan and stay away from her funeral.

Her death should not be used as a photo opportunity by anyone.

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown

Cork

An end to civilian harm in urban warfare

Today, more than 50 states will gather in Dublin to mark the adoption of a landmark political declaration which signals hope for countless civilians around the world who are affected by urban warfare.

The declaration commits states to strengthening the protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law — the laws of war — notably by refraining from, or at least restricting, the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, when such use may be expected to cause civilian harm.

It could not have been any timelier.

For many decades now we have seen the grave pattern of harm that results from bombing and shelling in cities, towns, and villages in armed conflicts across the globe. This devastating impact and the unacceptably high toll on lives, limbs, and livelihoods is a marked and continuing reality of warfare in many contexts.

Every day, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement witness the humanitarian consequences of urban warfare and in particular the use of heavy explosive weapons. These consequences generate massive humanitarian needs and have ripple effects across borders.

We deeply appreciate the leadership of the Irish government, which has steered the diplomatic process over the last three years in an open, transparent, and inclusive manner, taking into account a variety of diverging views and many challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The result is what we see today: A strong, ambitious, clear, and meaningful instrument signatories can be proud of.

The political declaration is the fruit of the steadfast commitment of Ireland and many other states to advancing the protection of civilians and upholding the rules of war, and the tireless efforts of the United Nations, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and civil society — spearheaded and inspired by the courage and determination of explosive weapons survivors. All other states need to follow suit.

In conflict zones across the world, the bleak picture of civilian harm and destruction can only change if armed actors change their behaviour. This requires a shift in perspective, policies and practices, training and equipment, and in the way partnered military operations are conducted and supported.

This political declaration aims to do just that. It provides an important framework for further action which, if effectively implemented, can go a long way in alleviating civilian suffering. It is a commitment to taking concrete steps against that suffering.

In light of the high number of civilian deaths and long-lasting physical and mental suffering, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement calls on states and parties to armed conflict to take action to prevent and reduce this human impact.

The destruction of critical infrastructure, disruption of essential services, environmental damage, and widespread displacement that similarly result from war in cities can and must also be mitigated.

Such mitigation action includes strengthening legal and policy frameworks that protect the civilian population and civilian objects such as homes, schools, and hospitals against the effects of urban warfare, and avoiding the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area in populated areas.

We urge states to make collective or individual commitments to reduce the civilian harm and suffering caused by war in cities. We see this political declaration as a significant component of the action that states should take to this end.

Liam O’Dwyer

Secretary-general of the Irish Red Cross

Philip Spoerri

Head of delegation for the United Kingdom and Ireland International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Relationship of crime to inflation

I refer to the letter ‘Garda boss links rise in number of thefts to high inflation levels’ (Irish Examiner, November 12) suggesting mismanagement in An Garda Síochána contributes more to the rise in police-recorded theft than do macroeconomic trends.

I wonder if the author has explored the research (eg, Nunley et al, Rosenfeld, Rosenfeld, and Levin) indicating a strong relationship between acquisitive crime and inflation.

I also wonder if the author has seen any evidence to support their assertions of a connection between crime levels and garda pensions, and new rosters for specialised units, among other factors mentioned.

I do not doubt that garda management could treat gardaí much better, but these connections seem spurious.

Plausibly, gardaí can help reduce crime through problem-oriented

approaches and other evidence-led responses. These mostly require greater resourcing of, and closer collaboration with, non-justice services such as health, housing, drug treatment, and education.

Ian Marder

School of Law and Criminology

Maynooth University

Co Kildare

Carbon footprint labels bill tabled

Carbon footprint labels are a revolutionary policy that mandates products to be labelled with their emissions of carbon and carbon equivalents.

Labour Deputy Duncan Smith has tabled a private members bill to make these labels a reality,

Imagine the progress these carbon footprint labels would have on holding corporates accountable and preventing greenwashing. Consumers could make informed decisions, by comparing products’ environmental impacts on the basis of emissions not green coloured packaging. A headline for an article by the ECB’s Irene Heemskerk read: ‘Nutrition labels help us make better food choices; climate labels could do the same for sustainability.’

It is time Ireland takes the lead and ensures consumers have accurate sustainability information on the products they buy. For a carbon neutral economy this bill is a must.

Garret Molloy

Clontarf

Rounding up

Reports of another round of drink price increases remind me that you cannot beat the three quarters of a pint of plain.

Tom Gilsenan

Beaumont

Dublin 9