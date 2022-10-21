Letters to the Editor: A massive crisis in British politics

Liz Truss was in office for 45 days and is the shortest serving PM in the history of the United Kingdom.

The second shortest serving PM was George Canning, who served for 119 days.

Truss was unable to deliver the mandate on which she was elected.

What happens now is the quickest turnover of power we have seen in modern times.

This is a lightning speed change. The question is whether the Conservative Party can coalesce around a new leader and whether the party can avoid a general election which Labour leader Keir Starmer has demanded. This is an unprecedented situation and an unprecedented short tenure as PM and an unprecedented crisis in British politics.

Gerry Coughlan

Dublin 24

Liz faces the music

What’s the difference between Liz Truss and my refurbished iPad? My iPad came with a ninety day warranty.

Kevin Devitte

Westport

County Mayo

Government shows no urgency in face of crises

The lack of urgency evinced by our government in the face of multiple crises is truly horrifying.

We have a housing crisis, a healthcare crisis, a refugee crisis, an energy crisis, a cost-of-living crisis and a climate change emergency. You would think that the government would create emergency legislation or task forces to tackle these crises in a systematic way, but it seems to be business as usual as far as the government is concerned.

It is clear that private developers and market forces are insufficient to tackle the housing crisis and yet there is no sign of concerted action, on the part of the government, to increase capacity in the building industry and ensure the provision of sufficient affordable housing through public tendering for social housing schemes.

We have had shortages of doctors and nurses for many years, and yet there is no sign of sufficiently large increases in the intake and training capacity of medical and nursing colleges. Simple productivity measures such as portable electronic medical histories could save many unnecessary duplicated tests and procedures and speed up diagnoses and patient healthcare outcomes.

Thousands of private citizens have offered their homes and holiday homes to house refugees and yet there is no sign of these offers being taken up, even as winter approaches.

At a time when we need every kilowatt hour of sustainable energy we can get, the planning permission process for windfarms remains incredibly slow and we are in the process of shutting down the Derrybrien windfarm even though decommissioning it could be more damaging to the local environment than letting it operate.

Public transport remains woefully inadequate even though it could be key to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and reducing our expenditure on roads. And all the while our dependency on imported cars and carbon-based fuels is increasing.

Will someone please light a (non carbon-based) fire under this government so that they come to realise a crisis situation needs strategic thinking and emergency measures, cutting out the usual bureaucracy and red tape? We cannot afford to wait until the next election to elect a government with the necessary strategic vision and sense of urgency. Act now or make way for those who will.

Frank Schnittger

Blessington

Co Wicklow

Irish neutrality being eroded

The Irish state was founded as a neutral peace-loving country; an identity ever since cherished by its people, and by its defence force and peace-keeping staff aligning them with similar UN values. For many decades, this identity was also actively embodied by Irish representatives admired and trusted around the world for their diplomatic impartiality.

In the 21st century, with the EU preference for mutual defence alliances, in particular, NATO, expressed through compromises like the Nice and Lisbon Treaties, the principles for foreign affairs engagement, which formerly assured Ireland respect around the world for an independent response to conflicts, are steadily being eroded.

This is why the Irish Neutrality League was set up. This group was launched at the Teacher’s Club Dublin on October 15,2022. Speakers included Senator Frances Black, Senator Alice Mary Higgins, Richard Boyd-Barrett of People Before Profit, Professor Karen Devine, Chris Barry of Sinn Féin, and Roger Cole of the Peace and Neutrality Alliance (PANA), the umbrella organisation for the League, which is inviting interest and support.

Caroline Hurley

Cloughjordan

Co Tipperary

Promote peace talks, not war

Instead of involving himself in the Ukraine war to the extent that our foreign minister is offering Irish military expertise to the forces of that country’s army, would it not be more in keeping with his political brief to promote peace talks with Russia, consistently?

We are not at war,yet this government behaves as if we are.

Peace is the role which must be pursued when Simon Coveney represents this neutral republic in dealings with foreign warring nations, especially in Europe.

There is now total (as yet unspoken) official rejection of responsibility and indeed common sense around the wishes of Irish citizens while the militaristic EU calls all the shots and which shows our country has become wholly subservient in every respect.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co Cork

Don’t worry what others think of us

In Saturday’s Irish Examiner Weekend magazine, Maia Dunphy says: “I think many of us worry too much about what we think other people might be thinking about us.”

Too true and in the same vein might I add, “we wouldn’t worry so much about what other people think about us if we realised how seldom they do.”

Brendan Casserly

Bishopstown

Cork City

Universities sink to educational low

Sarah Alyn Stacey (Letters, Oct 17) firmly nails the malignant malaise that has reduced universities’ decency, authenticity and validity to the current tawdry low of corporate vacuity and crass marketeering stature. Her forthright and forensic appraisal concludes disturbingly that it “has led to the casualisation of staff, a consumer-based approach to education, the temptation of questionable sponsorship, the short-changing of the domestic and overseas student body and the very real threat (if not reality) of grade inflation”.

Having worked as part of self-same “casualisation of staff” in various universities/ITs over many years, I understand precisely what she identifies. However, given that Ireland Inc has already sunk far into the swamp of shallow, shoddy and shameful deference to market-place permutations, hers is a forlorn cry for any potential retrieval of worthy academic decorum.

As Head of a French Department, she might well lament, “sacré bleu, quel dommage dévastateur”, and she would be so, so right.

Jim Cosgrove

Senior music therapist

Lismore

Co Waterford

Common sense rare as hen’s teeth

Peter Warburton (Letters, Oct 15) pleads for “good old fashioned Irish common sense to judge” the singing of certain songs by our wonderful female footballers .

Oh dear, I hate to disillusion Mr. Warburton but common sense is about as common as hen’s teeth in contemporary Ireland.

Aileen Hooper

Dublin 7

Transport proposal makes no sense

The suggestion that we should have gardaí on public transport is just one more example of how government incompetence makes their areas worse and worse until they collapse. It is simply not possible to allow things such as illness, crime, housing, public behaviour and the environment, to get worse and worse and then increase taxes and spending ad infinitum to make them all better. (Gardaí do cost us money.) Eventually the system will collapse.

Richard Barton

Maynooth

Co Kildare

Gaeltacht survey lacks our language

On a recent visit to Ionad an Bhlascaoid in Dun Chaoin, I was asked to complete a visitor survey being conducted by Behaviour & Attitudes.

In the heart of the Kerry Gaeltacht, and in a building dedicated to celebrating the language, literature and culture of the Blasket Islands, the survey was available in the English, Spanish and French languages, but not in our own Irish language. It would seem that no Irish speakers need reply.

Laurie Mannix

Stillorgan

Co Dublin