Letters to the Editor: The capitalism crisis is holding energy prices to ransom

The cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy bills will not be solved by handouts, tinkering around the edges, or by populist sound bites.

These developments have real and life changing consequences ranging from an increasing reliance on food banks, fuel poverty, financial pressures, physical and mental health crises, and malnutrition, to hypothermia.

How often does it have to be said? Taking our utilities fully into public ownership could, at a stroke, alleviate the human misery and suffering currently being experienced by young and old alike.

Household energy bills have rocketed in the past year. They increased by 54% in April of this year alone.

In the same period bills in France — where the government owns the gas companies and is the major shareholder in the main electricity provider — have risen by just 4%.

The approach of the EU through its directives has been to apply market economics to the energy sector, and through a process of deregulation and so-called liberalisation, to undermine the concept of state ownership of these resources.

Energy and security of supply must be regarded as a public service and a social good.

A system based on the generation of profit for private shareholders cannot resolve this crisis.

What this current crisis of capitalism has shown, once again, is that short term measures result in short term and limited solutions.

Another crisis will evolve and working people will be forced to bear the brunt, pay the price and shoulder the blame.

Thousands of working people across all sectors are being forced into taking industrial action in defence of their standard of living, terms and conditions of employment, and the future and safety of the services they provide.

They are being met with the full and organised force of hostile politicians, willingly supported by many in the mainstream media, and a growing list of apologists for profiteering multinational companies.

It will require a disciplined, co-ordinated and class-conscious response if we are to counter and overcome these attacks on our living standards, services, and quality of life.

Only fundamental change to the current economic system can address the cost-of-living crisis, runaway inflation, and the erosion of workers’ rights.

Taking public utilities out of the clutches of private profiteers and into public ownership and control would be a first important step in that direction.

Cllr Ted Tynan

Workers Party

Cork City Council

Katie hasn’t gone away, you know

Katie Hopkins, an early cancelee in the current climate of only ‘acceptable free speech’ being tolerated, has reinvented herself as a top TikTok poster.

In her comedic online series on the pressing issues such as energy bills and the increasing taking over of our lives by government departments and banks, etc, she undertakes undercover outdoor commando tactics of investigation and revelation with style.

She hasn’t gone away, you know.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co Cork

A backward step by the IRFU

I wish to express my utter revulsion, though unfortunately not shock, at the recent decision by the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) to follow its English counterpart in banning transgender women from competing in contact female rugby.

In recent years, England has, regrettably, drifted towards a greater and more publicly accepted culture of transphobia, one which, until recently, has not been reflected in Ireland.

It is disappointing that the IRFU would carry out such a needless ban, not least of all because there were a total of two — yes, you read that right, two — transgender women playing women’s rugby in the entire country.

It is clear upon the basis of this that the recent ban is nothing but political posturing by the IRFU, though for whose benefit it will serve is unknown to me.

The precedent this sets, that of banning trans women from each and every sport, no matter the level at which they play, or how few of them there may be, is not one which we should proceed to follow.

Jack Burke

Mount Merrion

Co Dublin

Our lack of reliable sustainable energy

As the Government mandates and subsidises the use of wind and solar power for electricity generation, voters and taxpayers should learn more about the reliability of this energy source — ie, take account of the times when the wind isn’t blowing and realise that the sun has a low capacity factor this far north.

The use of windfarms can be unreliable for electricity generation at times when the wind isn't blowing. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Recent pro-nuclear articles from senator Michael McDowell, ex-minister of energy Dermot Ahern, and Michael O’Dowd of Centre.ie give me hope of a growing anxiety for an honest, countrywide, debate on the lack of a realistic and sustainable energy policy.

It is high time the Government removed the legal barriers to nuclear energy on the grid. This would allow a thorough, and public, investigation of the new small reactors and the part they could play in a truly low-carbon energy future.

Anne Baily

Carrick-on-suir

Co Tipperary

What about pro-lifers’ rights?

Following the recent knife attack on writer Salman Rushdie, the Irish Examiner editorial of August 15 sees the assault as a “warning that support for freedom of expression in the 21st century, is a dying creed”.

In the same edition, a letter writer is concerned that “arbitrary and oppressive restrictions on the right to express ourselves, are reasserting themselves worldwide” — We must protect freedom of speech.

The attack on Salman Rushdie was motivated by a perceived insult to a particular faith. Picture James Horan/RollingNews.ie

Neither seems overly concerned that rights to freedom of speech and expression in this state, are about to be seriously restricted through planned legislative change.

The Rushdie attack was motivated by a perceived insult to a particular faith. And while the right to insult or challenge faith-based beliefs and values is staunchly defended in western society as part of free speech, the rights of believers to insult or challenge secular values, would appear to be far less worthy of defence.

This is evidenced by the fact that pro-lifers who wish to express themselves by holding respectful, prayerful, or silent vigils outside of the buildings in which the country’s 7,000 annual abortions take place, may soon face stiff financial penalties, imprisonment, or both.

What about their right to freedom of expression?

Rory O’Donovan

Killeens

Cork

Dangers posed by electric bikes

The average speed of a pushbike is 17mph; the average speeds of electric bikes and scooters are 28mph.

According to published research the risk of a pedestrian over 15 years old being killed by a car at 20mph is 2% and at 30 mph it is 10%.

Is it not a little insane to allow electric bikes and scooters on cycle lanes, which are often part of greenways or walkways where there are many pedestrians including young children?

I predict that Ireland will eventually introduce at least licences for all electric vehicles. I hope this happens before, rather than after, a tragedy.

Barry Keane

The Lough

Cork

Thanks for the articles, Learner Dad

I read today the 'The Learner Dad' has written his last article under that title.

I want to commend the author for capturing the reality of the simple pleasures and challenges of parenting.

The honesty, humour, kindness, and reality that has always been portrayed in these articles will truly be missed.

One of the reasons I like it so much is that my children are 21 and 18. And it is nostalgic to agree with 'The Learner Dad' and to say “yes this is normal, I am not the only parent thinking or experience these thoughts".

Thanks for the articles, I hope you find a new regular article to write that you find enjoyable and satisfying.

Terri Kruschke

Co Cork