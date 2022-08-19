Letters to the Editor: A hero remembered fondly, only by some

Daniel McConnell writes that Arthur Griffith was “forgotten by his ungrateful pro-Treaty colleagues” — Griffith deserves more than to be tucked away in history (Irish Examiner, August 13).

In December 1922, pro-Treaty Sinn Féin led by WT Cosgrave adopted a new name, Cumann na nGaedheal, as a homage to their dead leader Griffith, and his earlier party which was founded in 1900.

To coincide with the first anniversary death, a special cenotaph was erected on the grounds of Leinster House.

Speaking then of the monument dedicated to Arthur Griffith and Michael Collins on Leinster Lawn, president Cosgrave said: “The tragedy of the death of Griffith and Collins lies in the blindness of the living who do not see, or refuse to see, the stupendous fact of the liberation these two men brought to pass.”

Cosgrave’s government would spend the next 10 years defending and implementing the strict terms of the Treaty, as signed by Griffith and Collins.

In 1933, as the largest component of a merger, Cumann na nGaedheal insisted on a similar Irish name (Fine Gael), to demonstrate continuity.

Now 100 years later, Arthur Griffith may be forgotten by some that have adopted his Sinn Féin name, but certainly not by all political parties.

David McManus

South Dublin County Council

Tallaght

Dublin 24

An insult to our intelligence

What an extraordinarily disingenuous pronouncement from Leo Varadkar to say at Glasnevin cemetery, that Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith did not believe there was no alternative to war.

Both men were front and centre in the Republican movement, whose avowed objective in word and deed was to take back control of Ireland and to eject the British by violent means.

Griffith was the founder of Sinn Féin, and Collins was the mastermind of every violent military attack by the IRA against British forces.

The instances are innumerable, but the destruction of the Custom House and the annihilation of the Cairo Gang on the morning of Bloody Sunday are two of the most extreme.

Indeed after Collins’ squad wiped out the entire cadre of British spies, Collins wrote: “I have enough proof to assure myself of the atrocities which this gang of spies and informers have committed. By their destruction the very air is made sweeter.”

For myself, my conscience is clear: There is no shame in detecting in wartime the spy and the informer. They have destroyed without trial. I have paid them back in their own kind.

Collins was red in tooth and claw and the historical facts are clear, recorded and irrefutable.

For Leo Varadkar to attempt to rewrite history to score political points 100 years later is an insult to our intelligence and just will not do.

Maurice O’Callaghan

Stillorgan

Co Dublin

Trans rights do not diminish my rights

I don’t mind either way whether or not the word ‘woman’ is included in maternity legislation.

My self-esteem as a woman and my status in society are not affected by this at all.

In fact, the majority of people, male and female, would never have heard of this legislation were it not for the hoo-hah raised by some actors in poor faith, and would have gone happily about their business without being affected in any way.

My rights are not subordinate to those of trans people, nor theirs to mine — nor should they be, in an equal society.

Inclusivity takes from no one, and equality harms no one.

We should not allow those who would discriminate against minorities such as the trans community to use inclusive language to promote divisive agendas.

Bernie Linnane

Dromahair

Co Leitrim

Protect freedom of expression

The murderous attack on Salman Rushdie illustrates the awesome price which sometimes has to be paid for exercising one’s right to freedom of expression.

It should prompt everyone to be ever vigilant in ensuring that in every context and in every public discourse in which they find themselves, this right is universally respected.

This would also be an appropriate way of acknowledging the renowned author’s remarkable courage and integrity, as he not only exercises this right but continues to be a champion of it.

J Anthony Gaughan

President, Irish PEN

Blackrock

Co Dublin

Can this Christian beacon prevail?

With regard to Liz Dunphy’s article on the planned closure of St Dominic’s Retreat Centre — Council urged to buy Cork Dominican retreat centre and use it as a public park (Irish Examiner, August 14).

When AIB recently proposed to close cash facilities at a number of banks in rural areas, the Taoiseach and Government intervened, requiring AIB to reverse their decision.

St Dominic’s, Ennismore, also offers what some of us consider essential services.

Some of the extensive gardens at St Dominic's Retreat Centre Ennismore, Montenotte, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

I am one of many who have contributed in a very, very small way to its life and upkeep by attending Retreats, liturgies, presentations, and talks. How come?

As a newcomer to Cork five years ago, I found a warm welcome there. As a pessimistic optimist, I am loath to lament its proposed passing.

Surely, this beacon of authentic Christianity can somehow prevail?

Patricia Cahill

Ballintemple

Co Cork

I do not weep for my homeland

Similar to Alison Hackett, my thoughts are with the people of the Republic of Ireland — I weep for the people of Britain (Irish Examiner, Letters, August 15).

I don’t, however, quite weep for my homeland.

It just saddens me to see it having become one of the most expensive places to live on the planet, with an impotent leadership controlled by out-of-touch foreign technocrats, and large swathes of the population having surrendered their lives to the nanny state.

Irish “independence” has been but just an illusion. “Backward” Colombia almost seems like paradise in comparison.

Brendan Corrigan

Bogotá

Colombia

We must protect Palestinian people

Permanent observer Riyad Mansour in reporting to the UN said “Palestine and its people continue to mourn and grieve as devastating news of repeated killings continues to mount due to Israel’s intensifying attacks and violations.

“The current Israeli military aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip targeted residential buildings, vehicles, and main roads leading to hospitals, displaying the cruelty of Israel’s heinous crimes perpetrated daily against the Palestinian people”.

Israel has proven that its latest aggression was unprovoked, in claiming that it has unleashed the aggression based on feeling threatened.

There is absolutely no justification for such use of force against civilians, especially as the Palestinian people continue to be deprived of international protection ensured under international humanitarian law.

The insecurities of an occupying power cannot be prioritised over the lives and rights of an occupied people.

Mohammad Arada looks at the rubble of his family house after it was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, earlier this month. Picture: Adel Hana/AP

In the last 15 years, Israel has launched five military bombardments on Gaza, as more than two million Palestinians have been inhumanely besieged, living under the threat of violence every minute of the day, not knowing when or where the next Israeli air strike will be.

Over the past 20 years, Israel has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, including more than 2,000 children.

There is no right to massacre and there is no justification for the targeting of civilians or indiscriminate attacks upon them.

The Israeli occupying power has used and abused the same excuses to bomb Gaza repeatedly over the years, absolutely trampling the law, with no end in sight and with no safe haven for the Palestinian people.

This situation only further highlights the need for immediate international protection of the Palestinian people as again Israel’s disregard for civilian life, including that of children, is on full display.

Daniel Teegan

Monkstown

Co Cork

What would Little Richard say?

What would the late Little Richard have had to say about our upcoming budget?

Good golly less lolly...?

Tom Gilsenan

Beaumont

Dublin 9