Letters to the Editor: We must protect freedom of speech

The attack on Salman Rushdie serves as a stark reminder that freedom of speech is a right we dare not take for granted.
The fact that a work of literature may contain elements that some readers find offensive surely doesn’t entitle critics to ban others from reading it, and certainly doesn’t justify passing a sentence of death on the writer, whether in his/her presence or absence.
Arbitrary and oppressive restrictions on the right to express ourselves are reasserting themselves worldwide, especially in totalitarian states and ones ruled or dominated by clerics.
We mustn’t let the vile attempt on the life of a gifted and courageous writer to deter us from giving expression to our own creative energies.
John Fitzgerald
Callan
Co Kilkenny
The recent controversy surrounding the mistreatment of the unfortunate goat used to provide entertainment for the revellers at Puck Fair, reminds us once again how desperately backward this country is when it comes to how we treat our non-human animal kin.