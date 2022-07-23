Letters to the Editor: Barryroe Gas Field needs to be utilised immediately

The country is facing a natural gas shortage. The Barryroe gas field — a few kilometres off the Co Cork coast — which I understand is the largest natural gas field in EU waters, remains untapped.

Circumstances have now changed. We need to tap into our own resources. We cannot wait 20 years for our green energy infrastructure to be completed. We need energy now.

Barryroe is on our doorstep, with 40 years’ supply of gas as well as oil. We need to use this — ‘our’ resource — immediately. The Greens need to cop on [and] explain why not, in the current circumstances.

Villagers ignored over traffic lights

Residents of Minane Bridge are campaigning for Cork County Council to halt their proposed traffic light and one-way system installation having appealed vigorously against the decision over recent months.

The village of Minane Bridge is desperately in need of a footpath for safety purposes and residents have been lobbying for this basic public amenity for more than 30 years.

There is land available for widening on both sides of the road.

Cork County Council published a notice, after ignoring the outcome of public consultation, in which 54 out of 56 submissions from the public were vehemently opposed to the scheme.

The notice, released in late 2021, stated that, under Section 38 of the Road Traffic Act 1994, a one-way traffic system, controlled by traffic lights, was to be introduced in Minane Bridge, to facilitate the construction of a footpath.

There would be no road-widening. Public submissions were invited.

Minane Bridge is a one-street rural village and there are myriad reasons why a one-way traffic-light-controlled traffic management system is unsuitable and would destroy the quaint character and functionality of the village.

Public opinion has been over-whelmingly disregarded and the order for the scheme was signed by the director of services on January 26.

“We have overwhelming community support and support means pressure! Pressure on elected councillors in the district from voters — the right thing needs to be done,” says Richard McCarthy of Tracton Community Council

Onus on all sectors for carbon emissions

I’m shocked (but not surprised) at the amount of print space and air time the ‘will families have to give up their second cars because of agriculture emissions?’ question has been allocated in the media.

It is clearly farcical, divisive, sensationalist clickbait and how it made it past any editorial desk is troubling.

Are we to start standing at Dublin Airport next with pictures of polar bears and ask holidaymakers ‘will he have to give up his home for your holiday?’.

Clearly, the emissions targets have to be made with contributions from all sectors. Fact-based, realistic, and serious content needs to be provided by the media to assist with this.

One would think agriculture was a frivolous and unnecessary sector (like holidays and second cars). Ruminant and carnivorous species pre-date humans on the planet; it is our behaviour that is the issue, not the natural food chain.

A debate on regenerative farming practices is almost totally absent from Irish media and is a missed opportunity for a realistic, nature-based, and radically effective solution to be brought to public attention.

Unfortunately, it’s not clickbaity because it involves cows doing what they do best and contributing to the carbon cycle.

Ireland is already a world leader on quality food production, animal welfare, and nature-based practices, so fortunately we have much less work to do than many parts of the world.

I look forward to reading your articles on the subject (and won’t charge you for my journalistic research).

Ahead of the posse

Cashless banks: One can but admire the foresight of Jesse James. He obviously saw this day coming, and decided to get in, ahead of the posse.

Palestinians forgotten again

Those of us who support the cause for Palestinian freedom from Israeli oppression lament that the visit of US president Joe Biden to Israel and Palestine did little to advance the cause of peace.

While affirming the US-Israel relationship and the billions of dollars of US assistance that go with it, the president said almost nothing about the abuses committed by Israel with that assistance against Palestinians.

One exception, referring to the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and calling for a “full and transparent accounting of her death,” was welcome and should be followed with decisive action.

Expressions of sympathy for the plight of Palestinians rang hollow, given that US assistance continues to fund their repression and dispossession.

With thousands of settlement units already advanced this year, and thousands more scheduled to be begun soon, the de facto annexation of Palestinian land in the West Bank is accelerating.

More than 4,000 settlement units were approved for advancement in May, and over 3,000 more, in the controversial E-1 area in the middle of the West Bank may be approved in September.

While the president rhetorically embraced a two-state solution to the conflict during his trip, the continuous expansions of settlements will render any Palestinian state non-viable and a two-state solution unworkable.

Indeed a very sad outcome for Palestinian justice and peace.

Zero right to harass others on healthcare

Eilís Mulroy tells us that proposed legislation on safe access zones “deliberately targets and demonises a particular ethical and moral viewpoint” — 'All ethical viewpoints must be heard' (Irish Examiner, Letters, July 16). It does no such thing.

People will remain free to hold whatever views they wish, and so they should.

What they should never be free to do, however, is harass or intimidate other people who are seeking to access or provide legal healthcare. There is nothing ethical or moral about that.

Perfect storm on climate change

While there is no doubt that the cost-of-living crisis is a significant issue, it seems some of our political representatives, with their eye on upcoming elections, are using this real crisis as a convenient excuse to push back on potentially difficult decisions with regard to climate action.

Unfortunately, we are in a perfect storm of sorts. Globally, our decades of prevarication regarding action on the climate and bio- diversity crisis, has meant that now more significant sacrifices are required.

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has made this increasingly difficult.

However, while we struggle with this dilemma of climate action versus cost of living, we should reflect on how corporate profits, and in particular those of fossil fuel companies, have never been higher.

We cannot lose focus on the existential threat of climate change but we can certainly look at those that benefit from both crises and ask ourselves, who are the real culprits here and why are we being asked to sacrifice?

Food for thought.

