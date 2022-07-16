Letters to the Editor: All ethical viewpoints must be heard

Plans outlined by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to progress a Bill that would ban pro-life vigils outside abortion providing facilities, represents a severe danger to fundamental rights of freedom of expression and freedom of assembly.

Even Minister Donnelly told the Seanad in February that “we are pushing up against civil liberties when we do this.” Then presumably the problem of intimidatory pro-life protests is so grave as to justify this curbing of fundamental rights?

The proposal is a smear against pro-life citizens, who make up at least one-third of the electorate. The Bill does not combat “intimidating, harassing behaviour, or blocking access,” which are already crimes under public order laws, but it criminalises the exertion of “moral pressure.”This could encompass anything from silently praying, to the availability of pro-life literature within the sweeping 100 metre area around any building deemed to provide abortion.

In September 2021, the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris stated that existing public order laws were sufficient to deal with any cases of harassment should they arise.

In February 2022, Minister Donnelly recognised he had received this advice from the Garda Síochána, but publicly rejected it and stated he would push for this legislation despite this expert advice. This was reckless and undermined the authority of the Gardaí.

To draft legislation which deliberately targets and demonises a particular ethical and moral viewpoint is extremely regrettable and shows how divided Irish society has become.

Instead of celebrating life and making greater efforts to help unborn babies and their mothers, the Government appear to be interested in simply leading women in unplanned pregnancies along a fatal path towards abortion.

Eilís Mulroy

Dublin 2

Unwilling to accept defeat

In its claim that a ‘Total ban on abortion clinic protests is overdue’, the Irish Examiner editorial of July 13, 2022, makes reference to ‘those people who have been unwilling to accept the democratic decision of two thirds of the nation’. This is as if opponents of the Eighth Amendment had stoically accepted and supported the democratic decision of two thirds of the nation back in 1983. They didn’t.

If supporters and opponents of abortion rights have one thing in common, it is the belief that the issue isn’t one based simply on a majority decision. It is based on the righfulness (as they see it) of their particular position, whether this upholds the right to life of the unborn, or alternately, upholds the mother’s right to end it. Irrespective of the outcome of the 2018 referendum, neither side intended heading off into oblivion in the event of defeat. Perhaps even the editorial writer might have been less democratic, had the referendum vote gone the other way.

Rory O’Donovan

Killeens, Cork

Aid should be efficient

After days of intense negotiations, the UN Security Council vote on Tuesday to re-authorise a humanitarian border crossing from Türkiye (Turkey) into northwest Syria, came as an enormous relief to the humanitarian community in Syria and the wider region.

Humanitarian organisations, including local, national, and international NGOs, the UN, and others, rely on cross-border access to reach 4.1 million Syrian people who need humanitarian support with lifesaving supplies of food, medicines, and other essential items.

It was a cause of real concern that the Security Council would not reach agreement, for the first time since the resolution was introduced in 2014.

Praise must be given to Ireland and Norway, pen holders of the resolution. Their work and commitment was critical to securing an agreement on behalf of the Syrian civilian population, who depend on humanitarian assistance.

However, an enormous diplomatic effort will again be required in six months, as this whole process will be repeated and another vote required in January to extend the agreement.

To enable the humanitarian response be more predictable and efficient, we need to see the mechanism for renewing the border crossing extended for at least 12 months, which has previously been the case.

Humanitarian needs in Syria are at an all-time high, and reaching vulnerable people in the quickest and most effect way possible should always take precedence over politics. As the conflict this year marks its 11th anniversary, the Security Council must redouble their efforts to find a long-term, sustainable solution to the conflict. In the meantime, donors must increase humanitarian assistance to the region to ease the suffering of millions of Syrian people.

Fiona Gannon

Concern Worldwide Regional Director for the Middle East

I’m so angry at the GAA

As a lifelong GAA member, I’ve been both sad and angry this All Ireland Hurling Final week.

The All Ireland Hurling Final was, for many decades, the highlight of the Irish sporting year. Our ancient game of hurling, steeped in the DNA of Gaels everywhere, is unique and special to anyone who has even a passing interest in sport. Hurling is our ancient yet current expression of Irishness. More than a game, it’s a culture, and a tradition nurtured and handed on from generation to generation. It’s fostered, fanned, and honed from Ballyduff in Kerry to Ballycastle in Antrim.

I regard hurling as part of our Irish heritage, in the same way our music and language make us what we are — Irish. I am so sad this week that boys and girls in schools throughout Limerick, Offaly, Tipperary and Kilkenny aren’t experiencing the special occasion that pre-All Ireland Final days normally are.

The schools are closed, so throngs of children are deprived of an essential part of hurling’s uniqueness. Youngsters in green and white, green white and gold, blue and gold, and black and Amber, should have been talking excitedly throughout the week in anticipation of tomorrow.

The media normally ‘devote’ the month of September to the GAA and Gaelic games — in fairness that’s been the way it was for close on a century. I’m not blaming the media. It’s the GAA itself that has brought about this awful and insulting downgrading of what was once Ireland’s greatest sporting event. I am so angry at what the GAA has done.

In Coke Park we will of course have a full house but with no curtain raiser, no Minor Final, just one game. The lame excuse for decoupling the Minor and Senior Finals was “ah’tis awful pressure on young lads of 16 and 17 to play before 80,000 in Croke Park” — what utter rubbish and nonsense.

Every young boy and girl that ever pulls on a Club or County jersey wants to play in Croke Park. It really pains me to see how the GAA are dismantling and destroying everything built up since 1884.

John Arnold

Fermoy, Cork

When sectarianism is openly celebrated

After another series of bonfires across Northern Ireland — we witnessed yet again the sectarian burning of Irish, Vatican, and Polish symbols on loyalist bonfires (Bonfires lit in loyalist areas across NI to mark ‘Eleventh Night’, Irish Examiner, July 11).

Belfast City Council continues to indulge loyalists and the Orange Order by permitting the burning of bonfires, which not alone pollutes the atmosphere, but poisons community relations.

Many of these bonfires contain vast imitation funeral pyres adorned with nationalist and republican effigies of people who were voted for, in the main, by Catholics. We are told that these bonfires are inclusive celebrations of loyalist culture where everyone is welcome and respected. This “respect” does not appear to include the thousands who vote for the politicians whose images, names and symbols are consumed in numerous celebratory conflagrations.

Addressing a delegation of Polish MEPs who laid wreaths at the graves of seven Polish airmen in Belfast’s Milltown cemetery in 2015, Jerome Mullen, honorary Polish Consul to Northern Ireland, spoke of the heroism of Polish airmen who were killed fighting Nazism in the Second World War, and said their heroic contribution was not fully appreciated in the North. Regrettably, not alone were these men written out of Northern Ireland’s history, but every July massive bonfires across the North adorned with the Irish Tricolour, the Polish national flag, and election posters for Polish Assembly candidate Magdelena Wolska, are incinerated as part of the global cultural phenomenon.

Nowhere else in Europe would the annual ceremonial burning of many thousands of the national flag of a peaceful neighbouring state go virtually unremarked upon.

Tom Cooper

Templeogue, Dublin 6W