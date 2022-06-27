Letters to the Editor: Flaws within the NI Troubles Bill

On behalf of the Truth Recovery Process we wish to draw your readers’ attention to fundamenta flaws in the British government’s Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, which is due to begin its third reading in the House of Commons this week.

1. There is nothing about "reconciliation" in the bill and it would be more honest of the British government to delete the word from the title. The “legacy” element will certainly live on, unresolved.

2. A positive element in the bill is the provision that allows victims to initiate investigations through the commission.

3. Another positive is the consensus across the political spectrum that people guilty of serious sexual offences such as rape should not be able to avail of any immunity scheme under cover of Troubles-related activities. This is an endorsement of the stand taken primarily by victims such as Máiria Cahill against the perpetrators of these acts, who have come from organisations across the political spectrum.

4.Unfortunately, like all its predecessors, this bill is based on an adversarial legal model overseen by a senior judge and staffed by lawyers. Experience has shown that such an approach is not only slow, expensive, and an effective denial of either truth or justice to the vast majority of Troubles' victims but does nothing to promote reconciliation or heal divisions in society.

5. The bill is so contentious that the Alliance and SDLP parties are proposing the deletion of all of its substantive clauses and their associated schedules.

6. The amendment tabled by the chair of the House of Commons Northern Ireland affairs committee, Conservative MP Simon Hoare, that “at least one commissioner should have significant international experience or expertise”, is an implicit acknowledgement that this measure is being taken unilaterally by the British government in contravention of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, Stormont House, and international commitments.

7. British Labour Party amendments to improved access to information and the adoption of “Kenova” standard investigative procedures, while laudable, are of little use when the bill itself is so flawed.

8. Our Truth Recovery Process is offered as an alternative to the courts if victims and survivors wish to avail of it. However, no one should be denied their right to pursue cases through the legal system.

Harry Donaghy (joint chair), John Green (joint chair), Mike Jennings, Liz McManus, David Picking, Andy Pollak, Padraig Yeates (secretary)

Truth Recovery Process committee

Widening roads will affect garden spaces

Many will be aware that the Dublin-based National Transport Authority (NTA) has recently issued an updated document containing some broad schematics of the proposed BusConnects project for Cork City.

The document contains little detail of the changes to the proposed routes but attempts to concentrate on the positive outcomes in glowing terms for the citizens of the city and suburbs.

Significantly, it doesn’t afford any detail of the serious negatives and impositions for those unfortunates living along the routes.

For instance, it refers to the removal of some garden space, which is a euphemism for the confiscation of large tracks (up to 7m) from people's front gardens as well as frontage from businesses.

This will be achieved in many cases by the crude method of compulsory purchase orders, without the consent of the property owners.

The associated loss of vital off-road parking spaces will require homeowners to seek alternative facilities elsewhere — and probably pay for the privilege as well.

Crucially, removal of garden space will result in heavy traffic racing within meters of homeowners' front doors, with increased air and noise pollution, as well as diminution of privacy and an increased probability of subsidence in the western suburbs.

At a time when biodiversity and habitat loss are high on the Government’s climate change and environment agenda, the road-widening proposals will result in the widespread destruction of vital natural assets across 110km of city and suburbs streets and roads.

Garden spaces, trees, hedges, and flower beds will be replaced with concrete and asphalt.

The Public Spending Code requires that alternative solutions should be investigated and the outcomes published. There is no reference to any alternatives in the NTA document.

Neither is there any reference to the required environmental impact assessment reports or safety reports for the proposed solution.

Home and business owners should be under no illusion as to the inconvenience and permanent long-term difficulties of these proposals and would be well advised to prepare for the onslaught to come.

John Leahy

Wilton Road

Cork

A democracy should cater for all

With the US Supreme Court rulings on Roe v Wade and gun control, it appears the US political landscape is heading towards a reckoning. Two rulings, which go against the wishes of the majority of the electorate, are being rammed through by partisan political appointees, with their literal interpretation of an 18th-century document, to pander to a loud minority.

Justice Clarence Thomas, in his comments on the Roe v Wade judgment, hinted that this is just the beginning and that other hard-earned rights on contraception and same-sex marriage are also in the sights of a Supreme Court bench radically altered during Donald Trump’s reign as president.

Not only do these rulings provide an ominous portent of future rulings, they reflect on how archaic the US political structures are and how low the democratic dividend is for ordinary citizens in that country.

A functioning democracy should cater for all political persuasions in a balanced way that also trusts the elected government to provide a functioning society with a parliament that legislates for all. The US political system it seems has become trapped in a destructive culture war that is pitching citizens against each other based on belief systems, with rational objectivity cast aside.

Conveniently for some, it deflects the electorates attention from more pressing issues around poverty, income inequality, and social protections in a society where nearly 40m people live below the breadline and many more work multiple jobs just to stay above it.

Barry Walsh

Blackrock

Cork

Let justice be done

The courts in the majority of common law countries apply the maxim “fiat justitia ruat caelum” (let justice be done though the heavens fall). Unfortunately, the US Supreme Court judges have adopted a different maxim, “fiat justitia, per fidem meam” (let justice be done, by my beliefs).

Tim Bracken

Blarney Street

Cork

Problems with strategic housing in Tallaght

The broadsheets have focused on one proposed strategic housing development (SHD) in Dundrum recently — citing the negative impacts on nearby homeowners and additional pressure on local services — like it was an isolated case.

Would any national media outlet like to champion the Tallaght community’s cause, which currently has 15 SHDs to contend with? They are overscaled, with plot densities that exceed local plan limits. Many are build-to-rent apartments of disappointingly weak architectural design and fail to meet the local population housing profile for two-, three-, and four-bedroom family homes.

Gerard Stockil

Vice secretary

Tallaght Community Council