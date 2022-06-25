Letters to the editor: Taoiseach's seeming indifference to crisis in cost of living may be his 'Marie Antoinette moment'

The Taoiseach’s blunt dismissal of calls in the Dáil to implement further cost-of-living supports had a ring of 'let-them-eat cake' indifference, particularly since Ireland has the highest cost of living in Europe ('Ireland now most expensive in Europe for everyday costs', Irish Examiner, June 26). As it is hardly credible to assume that he is unaware of the daily struggles that many Irish people face, it appears he is taking a wrecking ball to social solidarity and is intent on doing the same to his own party, leaving it exposed to the wrath of the electorate.

The Irish people have endured much this past while, but suffering the antics of a political leader who is behaving like a grouchy child will surely test that forbearance. Marie Antoinette, the supposed originator of the infamous 'cake' quote, misread the mood of the populous too and paid dearly for her error.

Jim O'Sullivan,

Rathedmond,

Sligo

AIB fine pitiful

The €96.7m fine on AIB bank over the 'tracker mortgage scandal' is a pittance for the utter devastation inflicted on the lives of so many people. The bank denied 12,000 customers cheap tracker mortgages when interest rates were rising, yet a faceless organisation pays a fine that is pitiful. No individuals have been held responsible for these outrageous failings. Absolutely disgraceful.

Jimmy Cummins,

Busselton,

Western Australia

Finance gone to the dogs

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is facing a tricky few months in balancing competing demands for funding in the lead-up to Budget 2023. He has dampened people's hope of some relief as they struggle to cope with the skyrocketing cost of living. The thousands who are suffering as a result of our drastically underfunded public services will surely be worried by his recent comments.

One group won't need to worry in the run-up to Budget 2023, though. I refer to the circa 6,000 people who own and race greyhounds in this country. Their budget handout — sure to be just south of €20m — is guaranteed, thanks to a provision contained in a 2001 piece of legislation enacted by then finance minister, Charlie McCreevy, himself a greyhound owner.

This has delivered a rich bounty for the tiny group of people involved in greyhound racing: €310m since 2001. All of this to an industry that is both economically unviable and ethically unacceptable, because of its treatment of animals.

Before they entered this government, the Green Party committed to ending the funding of greyhound racing from the public purse. They failed to follow through on that commitment in the Programme for Government. They must now insist that the 2001 Horse and Greyhound Racing Act be amended to ensure that this annual handout to the greyhound industry is removed from the statute books; if not for the sake of the exploited greyhounds, then for the sake of every person in this country whose needs are left unmet as a result of this shameful misuse of public funds.

Nuala Donlon,

Spokesperson,

Greyhound Action Ireland

Emigrant hardship

Listening to Richard Bruton on Prime Time this week almost put me through the roof. I'm sure that poor Miriam O'Callaghan felt the same as he evaded her questions.

Mr Bruton knows nothing about the hardships of the countless thousands who had to leave Ireland during the 1980s. He knows nothing about slaving for poor wages in the Thatcherite era of poll tax and no rights for workers. Our 'choice' was slavery in England or rotting on the dole in our own country. Young people who left for Australia in 2008 often had to live in hostel dorms, even if they had work.

No, Mr Bruton, Irish emigrants didn't get the red-carpet treatment in their host countries.

Florence Craven,

Bracknagh,

Co Offaly

The right to privacy

In response to the article, 'Couple found dead in Tipperary wrote letter to neighbour saying they were leaving the area', Irish Examiner, June 23: In every rural village and community throughout Ireland there are wonderful, caring, and kind people who look out for others, whether local or not.

I am certain Cloneen, in Co Tipperary, is no exception, as evidenced by the neighbour who called to the couple to see if they needed anything. A huge amount of good is done by individuals and local groups in communities, but very often discreetly to protect people's privacy. There is a fine line between wanting to help/look out for others and respecting their privacy.

Most people would have taken the letter this couple sent to the neighbour at face value: i.e. that they were moving away from the area. Their relatives, friends, and local community should now be given privacy to grieve and allow final dignity for the deceased couple.

Carmel O’Donoghue,

Roscrea,

Co Tipperary

Keep navy staff afloat

We are an Island nation. We need an effective naval service ('Naval service strength at lowest ebb in 42 years', Irish Examiner, June 22).

Personnel will no longer endure poor pay, nor should they. Talk about big investment in equipment for the Defence Forces does not help the service personnel. The Defence Forces' slogan, 'A life less ordinary,' should be changed to, 'A life with less-than-ordinary pay.'

Commissioned officers need to speak up for ordinary rank personnel; they are responsible for their welfare. Listening to retired generals waxing lyrical about what the Defence Forces need is a disgrace. Why didn't they speak up when they were in service? Answer: Because senior management only focus on themselves! I am a former member, with more than 30 years of service.

Alan Nolan,

Mayfield,

Cork

Farms not climate culprit

Your editorial of June 21 ('IFA must get its priorities in order on climate change') unfairly targets the Irish farming community.

Like many commentators on environmental matters, you mistakenly conflate the Irish agricultural sector’s contribution to climate change with the main current and historical culprits: Russia, India, China, Brazil, the UK, and the US, among others.

The science is indisputable, however, and perusal might help to reduce the hyperbole and highlight the truth.

According to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Environmental Protection Agency, Ireland’s contribution to global warming is a mere 0.11% of the world's CO2 emissions, while Irish agriculture's emissions are a miniscule 0.0385% of the global total.

This has been verified by Dr Keith Lambkin, senior scientist at Met Éireann, who recently characterised Ireland's carbon footprint as 'tiny'.

The farming community have every right to express 'grave concerns' about government proposals, since they don’t get any credit for sequestering CO2 through photosynthesis from their own grasslands, hedges, trees, and forests.

More seriously, farmers are at the butt of a grossly unfair production/consumption anomaly in that the emissions generated by Ireland’s hugely important agricultural exports are counted as part of their overall emissions, whereas, bizarrely, the oil and gas imports from Saudi Arabia, and elsewhere, are also included, seriously exaggerating the national and agricultural inventories.

Research from Dr Laurence Shalloo, a senior scientist at Teagasc, indicates that methane emissions from dairy cows are overestimated. The results indicate the current figure of 0.12 tonnes of methane per annum is too high and, when published, would reduce emissions by about 17%.

The Government, rather than imposing unattainable targets on the farming community, should address the anomalies in the inventory accounting system, and heed the UNFCCC advice that efforts to combat emissions should be proportionate to a country's responsibility and its economic circumstances.

John Leahy,

Wilton Road,

Cork

Swimming-pool heroics

The rescue of the American artistic swimmer, Anita Alvarez, by her coach, Andrea Fuentes, shows the courage that people display when they are called upon, as well as the limitations of the human body. There are people whose courage is always on display (firefighters, gardaí, etc) when they run into fires, protect us, and save us, but, usually, they are trained and ready, although that should not diminish our respect for them.

We must praise and thank people for their bravery and hope that everyone will step up when called upon. Thanks to coach Fuentes for what you did and the example you set for everyone.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne,

Australia

Winds of change

I am writing in relation to the article, 'Regulator criticises Kerry County Council for "omitting" areas from wind-farm development', Irish Examiner, June 28.

Wind turbines are a business like any other.

The people involved in it obviously want to expand on their projects for more profits and investment.

I have spent over one year in Norway. They seem to be about 10-15 years ahead of us.

However, my own personal view is 'no' to wind turbines.

I live in Co Kerry, with magical, magnificent views and spectacular wildlife. I cannot see that they go hand in hand with turbines.

Joseph Huggard,

Kilcummin,

Co Kerry