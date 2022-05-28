Letters to the Editor: US gun laws allow mass murders

The 1791 Second Amendment to the United States Constitution allows its people to bear arms. This was deemed necessary at that time to ensure “the security of a free state”. Clearly it was never intended to facilitate the mass murder of its own citizens.

The incredible stubbornness of the American legislature will ensure that not only will America be “the only country that went from barbarism to decadence without civilisation in between” but will expedite its regression to barbarism.

Joe Dunne

Shanakiel

Co Cork

Housing crisis will leave me homeless

I am a single mother to an 11-year-old son. In February, my landlord came and told me that she was selling the house I am in. I am devastated and so is my son who has ADHD and austim.

I have until September to find a new place. I have looked everywhere. I am on the rental accommodation scheme and everywhere I looked will not accept this. So what happens to me in September?

Kerry County Council says they will allocate me a two-bedroom place but I need to know where I stand before that happens.

My stress levels have gone through the roof and I am not eating or sleeping.

The housing crisis must be sorted for the better.

Johanne O’Leary

Tralee

Co Kerry

Landlords are struggling too

As an estate agent, I see first hand how difficult it is for tenants to find properties. Shortage of supply is a big issue. One of the big causes of shortage of supply in our area is landlords selling and leaving the market.

Landlords need greater protection and incentives if they are to remain in the market.

This country needs ‘small’ landlords. However, incentives need to be provided to encourage landlords to stay in the market. One big issue is the slow nature of the RTB. I have seen landlords suffer financially as a result of the slow procedure of the RTB. Many landlords depend on rent to pay mortgages, but what happens when a tenant stops paying rent, the landlord has to go through the RTB process which takes months and very often the tenant still remains in the property without paying rent. Landlords need greater protection and incentives if they are to remain in the market.

Majella Galvin

New Rd

Bandon

Cork

Offer decent wages, it’s worth a try

Having read Ann Murphy’s article on the issues regarding staffing problems in the hospitality sector, one is rather surprised that there seems to be an element of surprise emanating from that sector. Historically, those employed in this sector have not exactly ever been the beneficiary’s of decent wages and conditions of employment.

In fact, even when this sector were under joint labour committee obligations, pertaining to wages and conditions, the vast majority of employers were not compliant.

Many former hospitality employees, having sampled the €350 per week during the pandemic, took a good hard look at their earnings.

As a matter of historical fact if one’s memory is correct, this sector was instrumental in, and was successful, in challenging the JLC legislation, and were successful in the Supreme Court, a few short years ago. It’s a bit rich to be constantly bemoaning the lack of supply of staff, given that the sector, obviously felt that the very minimum wages and conditions, at that time were too generous for the hospitality employees.

It is of course also possible that a lot of former hospitality employees, having sampled the €350 per week during the pandemic, took a good hard look at what they were receiving under this scheme, and their poor hourly rate which they were receiving in their particular employment, and just made a decision to seek employment elsewhere for improved wages and conditions.

Of course there may be a practical solution to the present shortage - offer decent wages. It’s worth a try.

Nicholas Parker

Youghal

Co Cork

A long trip for my little package

This weekend, I purchased an item online from a small Cork retailer. I could have gone with any number of competitors in Ireland, the UK or the EU, but I decided to keep it local. Less mileage for the planet, I said to myself. Sadly, nothing is ever so simple. Using An Post’s handy tracking site, I can see my package went on an excursion from Little Island to Portlaoise Mail Centre.

It had a one night stay in Portaloise, and is back again in Little Island this morning.

It doesn’t need underlining that this is a waste of time and resources, which when added up over time, will have a negative impact on not just An Post, but on us all.

I know sorting mail cannot be a simple task, but surely some independence can be given to local larger Post Offices to have a section for “in county” and “out of county” post? It won’t be lost because of tracking, and hopefully will be the same or less amount of time for delivery. It will definitely be better for the planet.

Fachtna O’Raftery

Clonakilty

Co Cork

Joining Nato can only be positive

Ireland did not have a problem with joining the (then) EEC and benefited hugely from this, thereby abandoning our “neutral” stance. Where is the evidence that joining Nato, on our terms, will have a detrimental effect on us? (Should Ireland debate joining Nato and abandoning ‘neutrality’?, Irish Examiner, May 23). Our “neutrality” provided no defence against the recent international hacking of the health service, and our regard as peacekeepers/peace-enforcers will not be diminished, as we will still be perceived as a country without a colonial past.

Norway’s peacekeepers in Lebanon were as equally regarded as ours. Furthermore, Nato is a defensive organisation, despite Vladimir Putin’s allegations, and this ought to tie in well into our defensive only posture.

It is high time for informed, not emotional, public debate.

John Doherty

Ballyjamesduff

Co Cavan

Let’s keep our neutrality

I believe Ireland has been well served for a century by its neutral stance. Kneejerk reactions to the Ukraine war should not be permitted. Those that have always wanted Ireland to join Nato are looking to manipulate the situation to goad the Irish people into a quick decision.

A man stands in front of a damage building ruined by attacks in Hostomel, outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine,

The arms industry in all countries are big players in initiating and triggering wars. It keep their industries very profitable. The ordinary citizens and soldiers are pawns in the game. We should not become part of this. The triple lock should be retained at all costs. Without it our government will be pushed to do the bidding of Nato by financial giants. Keep our neutrality.

Anthony O Mahony

Drimoleague

Co Cork

Support our troops

Well done to all the committee members from barrack level to National Office of PDForra, 28 years of trying to get representation and association. (Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body, Irish Examiner, May 24). Hopefully, their voice will now be allowed to be heard.

It’s a big step in getting a level of respect and dignity back into the Defence Forces. Hopefully the pay issues will be listened to and it might become a pay worth working for once more. A day in lieu for a weekend or 24hr duty won’t pay the mortgage.

John Mack

Rathangan

Co Kildare

Generosity of the Irish people

Over the years Irish people, to their credit, have shown tremendous generosity in support of charities and international organisations.

I suggest Irish politicians have taken advantage of this generosity, by directing more and more responsibility to voluntary organisations, particularly in the areas of health, special needs, and housing.

I suggest successive government have not satisfactorily fulfilled their duty and obligations to the people of Ireland in these and other areas.

We, the people, need to remind Politicians (politely) of their duties and responsibilities.

In addition we need to draw their attention to their “failures”, not just at the ballot box but during the term of office.

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown

Co Cork