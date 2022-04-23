Your view: Landlords can’t win in registration system

As a city landlord who has been looking after tenants for more than 30 years, I am strongly considering giving up this role which I have for the most part loved.

My problem is dealing with the new registration system which has been introduced by the residential tenancies board, or RTB. It is not fit for purpose.

All my tenancies are registered. A new annual registration fee of €40 per tenancy has been introduced. I planned to pay it. I have tried but it is proving impossible.

Today I have failed to contact them by phone or web chat. I am locked out of my account and have sent them an email. I am not holding out much hope. An email sent on January 14 was replied to on March 25.

If the Government is serious about this housing crisis and wishes to retain landlords in the private rental sector I cannot understand why they continue to make life harder for them rather than providing support to retain them.

One role of the RTB was to support tenants and the other to support landlords and to provide a dispute resolution service. I cannot see how any of these goals can be achieved if we cannot even communicate with them.

Maria O'Regan

Langford Row, Cork

Easier to get on Cork team than to get off it

I am incredulous but relieved at the brutal honesty of what Mark Landers has relayed in relation to team tactics and their rigid implementation resulting in the most disappointing performances ever witnessed by the men in Red (Landers: 'Cork's confidence is as low as it has ever been', Irish Examiner, April 19).

Win or lose, the one thing I always admired most in Cork hurling is their first touch — it's nowhere to seen. Handpassing or firing the sliothar is the new way.

I've long been of the belief that in Cork GAA circles it's easier to get on the team than to get off it.

Sadly many players on this team have failed the Great Christy Ring, Timmy Crowley, John Horgan test. Who died on the field with their boots on for Cork.

Those responsible for this tactical nightmare need to be stood down.

Tim Brennan

Mallow, Cork

Time to call a halt for our environment

Regarding the article, 150-cow farms to be included in proposed EU Emissions Directive (Irish Examiner, April 20), I totally agree.

As a small country, we produce at least five to six times more food than we need to feed our population yet we produce all this food at a cost to our environment; our water quality is poor, air quality is dire, and we are losing our biodiversity at an enormous rate.

I haven’t seen a frog or a hedgehog for the past 10 years. Yet in other developed countries, they protect their environment and have actually begun shutting down these large-scale industrial animal operations. It’s time to call a halt here too or we won’t have a decent countryside left.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick

Ballinamult, Waterford

Grand National reveals animal cruelty

Our national broadcaster showed footage of the Irish Grand National on Monday last, and it made for horrific viewing, with horses being savagely whipped by jockeys in the final stages of the race.

In any other circumstances, If a person took a whip to a dog or any other animal, they would quite rightly be in breach of animal welfare legislation, yet jockeys may, it seems, beat horses with impunity. This cruel abuse has been going on for so long now that it is actually "normalised" and racegoers don't even seem to notice, or give it a second thought.

It's way past time to put an end to this barbarism.

Aideen Yourell

Irish Council Against Blood Sports, PO Box 88 Mullingar

Changing campus bus routes a move in wrong direction

At present, there is an excellent bus service to the Bishopstown Campus of MTU. It includes the 201 Northern Orbital Route, from Mayfield through the northside, the 219 southern orbital route, from Mahon through the southside and the 205 route from Kent Station, through the city centre, all of which go directly to the campus.

There is also the 220 Crosshaven to Carrigaline to Ballincollig Route which passes within a short walk of the campus.

It is proposed to replace all of these routes with the 2 bus which will go from Mayfield to the CUH (avoiding Kent Station) from where the 2A bus will go to MTU.

This is a serious downgrading of the service. Under the new arrangements, passengers will have to change busses, some of them twice, to get to MTU.

After one or two wettings, passengers will make other arrangements, either buying a car or deciding not to go to MTU.

I'm sure this "upgrade" will also disimprove the service to other destinations.

Pat Kennedy

Douglas, Cork

Issues in the defence forces

The failure to address pay allowances and conditions of service for defence force members leaves the representative bodies little choice. The programme for Government mentioned the establishment of an independent pay review body for the defence forces. This clearly hasn't happened along with the failure by Government to pay allowances awarded to members of the Army Ranger Wing. Defence force members have been treated with disrespect and neglect by Government for decades.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney has failed to address the crisis in the defence forces. The continuing crisis regarding retention of personnel, particularly in the naval service is an example of such. The key problem is one of pay and allowances, which he has failed to address. This is Mr Coveney's second time as Minister for Defence, so he should be well aware of the problems pertaining to defence.

I welcome both defence force representative bodies seeking to become members of congress which hopefully will deliver improvements in pay and conditions. It is time for Mr Coveney to do something positive regarding defence and allow representative bodies full access to the upcoming national pay negotiations.

Conor Hogarty

Blackrock Co Dublin

Ukraine fundraiser at Cork pub

We at the Beergarden Pub, Turner's Cross, Cork, are doing a fundraiser on Saturday, May 7. It is a family fun day, and 100% funds raised will be going to the Red Cross charity for Ukraine.

The event will take place from 1-5pm, it will be a €10 entry donation per family, and all sorts of family fun will be provided. We will have face painters, cake stalls, games, music, finger food, and raffle prizes available, with some fantastic meal vouchers and donations.

A donation drop-off point will be made available here from Friday, May 6, to Monday, May 9, for anyone looking to drop off any items, they will be taken straight to the Ukrainian border by ourselves.

Rachel Keohane

The Beergarden, Evergreen Road, Turner's Cross

Living with a child who has autism

Regarding the article 'Someone always has to be with Kayla': Cork mum pleads for extra supports (Irish Examiner, April 20). I’m in exactly the same position as Aisling. My daughter, who is 14, has also been diagnosed with autism and moderate intellectual disability.

I also have had very little help, I also have to lock windows and doors because she’s tried to jump out of windows to run away. We have never had respite because I was told when she was young she was too bad for respite and that they wouldn’t manage her, but I had to. There are many more families like me and Aisling having to put up with little or no help when we know that with just a little help, they could be so much more.

Stephanie Taylor

Ballyvolane, Cork