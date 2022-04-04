Letters to the Editor: Aphasia is a form of hidden disability

- The bookshop is now closed.
- The bank is now closed and gone.
- The airline ticket desks that sold tickets and handled queries are now all closed down.
- The Subway cafe under the stairs is now closed and converted to staff private space.
- The upstairs bar that we used to visit with arriving/departing family and friends is now closed up and converted to offices.
- The upstairs restaurant is now inaccessible unless you have a boarding pass.
- The information desk that provided an invaluable service is also closed down.
- There is now a toll for the pickup/ drop-off point outside the terminal.