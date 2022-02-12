Letters to the Editor: Concern over ‘green’ status plan for nuclear power and gas

It is with grave concern that I learn the EU are considering giving ‘green’ investment status to nuclear power and gas.

As a widely travelled grandmother, over the years I have encountered the perils associated with these exceptionally polluting and dangerous forms of energy, which have been discussed in depth for over 50 years.

Added to the established list of problems associated with nuclear — toxic waste; long lead times; cost overruns; human error; maintenance problems; climate-related accidents; equipment failure; the relationship between nuclear energy countries and the wider proliferation of nuclear weapons; the inability to decommission nuclear power plants, and no safe place for storage of waste.

We are also faced with cyberattacks; terrorism takeovers; artificial intelligence malfunction, and a revival of nuclear war-mongering.

If the EU considers a fossil fuel like gas a ‘green’ investment, we need a fresh definition.

As transition fuels, nuclear and gas would do well to be given amber status.

Unless the intention of business-focused MEPs and politicians is to ignore the plight of present and future generations facing a climate crisis, a biodiversity crisis, a nuclear crisis, and an artificial general intelligence crisis, I would expect Irish politicians to support the Green Deal and not resort to 20th century thinking and energy sources.

I look forward to hearing that Ireland comes out to stand with Denmark, Portugal, Germany, Luxembourg, and others to vote against this duplicitous double-speak initiative and will be in the vanguard of the EU countries that vote down such a retrogressive step at such a dangerous time.

With hope for a sustainable future for my grandchildren.

Lynne Glasscoe

Lismore

Co Waterford

Community care is not fit for purpose

With regard to your piece on the shortage of carers in Ireland, the crisis is not only the shortage of trained carers, but the fact the whole community care system in this country is outdated and not fit for purpose.

There is no continuity of care, with different carers coming in and out, causing untold anguish and distress to elderly clients.

The ‘one care module fits all’ approach does not account for the many different needs clients have.

For example, the care required by children and young adults is not the same as the care needed by someone in their 60s or 70s, while those in their 80s and 90s have different needs again, but we have a one-size-fits-all system.

Now is the time to mend the broken system. Talk to the families and the service users — not the managers who sit behind the desks.

Sally McMenamin

Lifford

Co Donegal

New uniform is an insult to our gardaí

I feel compelled to write regarding the new garda uniform. It is

absolutely awful and looks more like something you would buy in the local safety centre.

I cannot comprehend the lack of critical comment on this awful effort.

The new uniform consists of a two-tone soft shell jacket, a two-tone waterproof jacket, a garda blue polo shirt, operational trousers and practical base layers. Picture: An Garda Síochána

I hope someone with taste in the opposition parties commits to discarding this insult to our gardaí and have a competition between Irish designers to come up with something worthy of our force, sooner rather than later.

Peter Monahan

Drogheda

Co Meath

Army 300% budget increase a big ask

So, our army bill should be increased by 300%?

In today’s world with today’s weaponry, I have two questions: Can we afford it? Would it serve any purpose?

They deserve the greatest of credit for their work with the UN ... but?

Cal Hyland

Rosscarbery

Co Cork

State needs houses, not warplanes

The Commission on Defence Forces report argues that Ireland does not have the military capability to defend itself.

However, the question is who exactly have we to defend ourselves from: the Vikings, the British or the Germans?

If it is one of the ‘superpowers’, then of course we can’t defend ourselves. The idea that we should begin to “arm up” is absurd.

Before we start squandering billions of euro, we should ensure our people have a roof over their heads not useless warplanes.

Niall Farrell

Oranmore

Co Galway

Where did Louise O’Neill get her facts?

I found it quite disturbing to read this quote on the subject of obesity in Louise O’Neill’s column (Irish Examiner, Weekend, February 5), which debated the merits of television show 'Operation Transformation'.

“The most recent data emerging in this field has found that anywhere from one-third to three-quarters of those termed ‘obese’ are metabolically healthy, showing no signs of insulin resistance, high cholesterol, or elevated blood pressure.”

Louise does not quote her source for this research or attempt to put it in context, which is very worrying when you consider the overwhelming scientific consensus is that obesity is a large risk factor in all the above quoted conditions.

John Mooney

Phibsborough

Dublin 7

A source link has been added to the online article.

Visit A&E in a busy hospital at your peril

When hospitals are overloaded you go to the emergency department at your peril. I cannot fathom what good sitting on a trolly does for anyone.

Michael Foley

Rathmines

Dublin 6

Windfarms should be offshore, not in Cork

I write in regard to the article West Cork community braced for legal challenge to windfarm (Irish Examiner, February 7).

This wind farm at Derrach, West Cork is just one of many windfarms that surround Gougane Barra, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

These monstrosities are destroying West Cork. In my area, planning permissions for domestic dwellings that would have little or no visual impact on the environment have been refused, while permission is granted for wind turbines.

If we have to have turbines, let them be offshore.

David Clifford

Dunmanway

Co Cork

Enough is enough, An Bord Pleanála

I find it impossible to comprehend how An Bord Pleanála could arrive at a decision to allow a windfarm in an area of natural beauty.

It begs the question: Is An Bord Pleanála fit for purpose? Enough is Enough.

Aidan Kelly

Delgany

Co Wicklow

Granting planning against locals wishes

If the majority of people in the area affected by this construction are against it, why would a body go against the wishes of the people?

Is this not anti-democracy?

There are other windfarms in this area and enough should be enough.

Kevin Barry

Thurles

Tipperary

Legislators divorced from reality

Is it time to insist that our legislators are compelled to take more regular drug tests at their places of work?

At least we would find out if the reason some/most/all of them are completely divorced from reality is not entirely self-inflicted.

Liam Power

Dundalk

Co Louth

St Patrick’s Day exodus by politicians

Think of how much fuel, hospital beds, and women’s refuges could be bought with the cost of politicians jetting around the world for St Patrick’s Day.

Think also of the environmental damage caused by these long flights.

Will our ‘world-class’ politicians be paying extra carbon costs for their flights? Or will the rest of us pick up the tab?

Florence Craven

Co Offaly