Letters to the Editor: Ireland should use its voice at UN for peace

In Michael Moynihan’s article on the last-gasp goal scored from a free by TJ Reid in the All-Ireland club semi-final — 'Hurling Houdinis: The game’s greatest escape artists' (, Sport, January 25) — he listed a number of famous hurlers who were noted for scoring vital goals from close-in frees in hurling.
He did not mention the most significant goal scored from a free in thehistory of Cork hurling. It was Justin McCarthy’s late strike from outside 30 yards to draw the first-round game against Clare in 1966. The fact that Cork went on to win an unlikely but historic All-Ireland title certainly elevated this goal to legendary status.