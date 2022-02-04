Letters to the Editor: Ireland should use its voice at UN for peace

The statement by our Permanent Representative to the United Nations,

Geraldine Byrne Nason, to the UN was, in my opinion, neither balanced nor constructive. The statement firmly aligned Ireland with the threatening posture of the US and Nato. I believe a wonderful opportunity to take a proactive stand for understanding and peace was missed.

The ambassador is no doubt aware of why Russia fears Ukraine becoming a member of Nato. Russia, like America, is nervous about missiles so close to its core, as was the US with the potential of missiles in Cuba. When the ambassador recalled Ireland gaining independence a hundred years ago she omitted a relevant point: we became a neutral country.

One would be very proud of our Government if it used its voice at the UN for peace.

Fergus Quinlan

Burren

Co Clare

Lesson to be learnt from space station

On the International Space Station at this moment there are four US astronauts, one German astronaut, and two Russian cosmonauts.

If they can all get along up there... why not on earth?

Kevin Devitte

Westport

Co Mayo

No ability to patrol Ireland’s air space

With the publication of the Report by the Commission on the Defence Forces due out shortly, it’s already clear from informed press articles that the capabilities of the Air Corps to monitor and patrol our air space are critically lacking. This will not come as news to that organisation. Much has already been written about the lack of primary radar cover off the west coast which could detect aircraft entering Irish airspace there.

Currently, Air Traffic Control (ATC) Secondary Surveillance Radar (SSR) monitors all civilian air traffic over and beyond our island by electronic interaction with an aircraft’s transponder system, which must be switched on at all times. Not so, reportedly, with Russian military aircraft who sometimes switched off their transponder systems and entered Irish airspace over the years with impunity.

This is of serious concern to the Irish Aviation Authority, as the threat of a mid-air collision is ever-present in these circumstances. The provision of primary radar cover, it must be added, is not a stand-alone solution to the problem. The Air Corps will have to acquire jet aircraft capable of timely interception and identification of intruder aircraft and warning the civil ATC authorities.

It does not currently have this capability. It would seem that years of political neglect of our Defence Forces are coming home to roost.

Frank Russell, Comdt (Ret’d)

Blanchardstown

Dublin 15

Putting a limit on Russian attack

It’s an opportune time to arrange a friendly soccer game against Russia. With the proviso that they keep clear of our net?

Tom Gilsenan

Beaumont

Dublin 9

Ireland’s lack of defence capability

As a member of the Defence Forces family since 1961. I applaud your

editorial in last Tuesday’s edition — ’Country in poor state to defend itself’ ( Irish Examiner, February 2).

It was a powerful message to the people of Ireland, but also to those whom we elect to oversee the defence of our country.

Ray Cawley (Comdt Ret’d)

Cork

Memories of past atrocities fade away

Last weekend saw a horrid illustration of Ireland’s rather flexible morality.

On the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, we saw the universal condemnation of the murder of innocent civilians. Correctly so.

But on the same weekend, an opinion poll showed that much of the Irish electorate is perfectly happy to align itself with Sinn Féin.

Hugh Sheehy

Dublin 4

McCarthy’s 1966 late strike omitted

In Michael Moynihan’s article on the last-gasp goal scored from a free by TJ Reid in the All-Ireland club semi-final — 'Hurling Houdinis: The game’s greatest escape artists' ( Irish Examiner, Sport, January 25) — he listed a number of famous hurlers who were noted for scoring vital goals from close-in frees in hurling.

The most significant goal scored from a free in thehistory of Cork hurling, according to a reader, was Justin McCarthy’s late strike from outside 30 yards to draw the first-round game against Clare in the 1966. Cork went on to win an unlikely All-Ireland. Picture: Dan Linehan

He did not mention the most significant goal scored from a free in thehistory of Cork hurling. It was Justin McCarthy’s late strike from outside 30 yards to draw the first-round game against Clare in 1966. The fact that Cork went on to win an unlikely but historic All-Ireland title certainly elevated this goal to legendary status.

He also wrote that Christy Ring brought a stunning level of precision to his frees and penalties, yet there were not any penalties in the Ring era.

Matt Aherne

Passage West

Co Cork

British deserve better than Boris

It was quite the moment in the British House of Commons when the former prime minister Theresa May put the knife into the current PM Boris Johnson. It outdid David Davis’ recent swipe at Johnson.

Even Jacob Reece-Mogg wasn’t looking too happy with the cacophony of criticism coming from his own benches. What is remarkable though is given that Mr Johnson himself was at death’s door with Covid he allowed, enabled, and facilitated Party-gate and flouted the public health legislation. The British people deserve better.

Killian Brennan

Malahide Rd

Dublin 17

Any plan for those with long Covid?

With an estimated 100,000 patients living with long Covid, surely they deserve more of a mention in today’s narrative?

These patients have been forgotten about as they sit out lengthy waiting lists to access too few consultants and stress over their financial situations, as many are forced from the workplace.

What is Ireland’s long-term strategy for these patients? Are they set to be greeted with open arms by our HSE and destined for care that will return them to full health? Or are they destined for long-term illness on the sidelines of life?

Marie Hanna Curran

Ballinasloe

Co Galway

Price increase of postage stamp

Having come through two years with curtailed community living, the welcome letter, even if some were delivered at Christmas time a month after postage, was very much appreciated by many people living in isolation. Throughout that time the community gardaí and friendly postmen and postwomen reminded us of what is good in Irish society. Now, the announcement of an increase of 15c on the postage stamp — the second substantial increase in recent times — will come as a blow to so many people who love to send and get a letter.

Our public services have changed dramatically; some will argue it’s for the better, however that is debatable. The focus on public service needs to be on the consumer, who doesn’t need to hear a repeated message that they are 12th or 20th in the queue. Not everyone can use or wants to use technology. Broadband services are not available to all on our island and their needs should not be forgotten. Politicians and advisors should note that a simple letter can make one’s day.

Alice Leahy

Dublin 8