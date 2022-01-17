Letters to the Editor: Activism in fight against gender-based violence

Using a vigil as a political protest opportunity is disgraceful, ill-judged, and completely disrespectful to the deceased and bereaved, particularly in these tragic circumstances.
Vigils will not have any effect on those psychologically disturbed, cowardly men who harbour hatred in their hearts for all women and who act out their evil fantasies when the opportunity arises. Would Ashling’s memory not be better served if all local authorities were encouraged to install CCTV coverage of canals and other walkways within and around the towns over which they have responsibility? It might deter some of those attacks if the would-be perpetrators knew they were being observed.
Derogatory remarks and insults causes misogynists to influence and perpetrate. This leads into the subconscious minds of their family, friends, and community. A domino effect of what leads to violence.