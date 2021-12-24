Letters to the Editor: Flawed mother and baby home report

In addition, the millions of Syrian refugees in the neighbouring countries are being used as political leverage by Bashar al-Assad, who is only too aware of the overwhelming burden they place on host governments. To date, just 20% of Syrian refugeesliving in Lebanon who expressed adesire to return home have received the necessary approval permit.
Denis O’Keeffe
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa returned to Earth after 12 days spent on the International Space Station, where he made videos about brushing his teeth and going to the toilet.
The symbolism of humanity being pissed on from a height by a billionaire is not lost on us, surely?