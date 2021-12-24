Letters to the Editor: Flawed mother and baby home report

The State’s admission in the High Court that “the rights of eight former residents of mother and baby homes were breached by the failure to provide them with a draft copy” of the Mother And Baby Home Commission Report exposes the latter’s flawed methodology.

Instead of being victim-centred, it shrouded itself in secrecy. The commission refused to reconcile figures on burials in a draft interim report with those of Bethany mother and baby home researchers. The commission shut up shop, maintaining splendid isolation from anyone asking simple but important questions.

The commission’s inept summary of testimony as it concerned survivors of Protestant-ethos institutions, with which I am familiar, is alarming.

Patrick Anderson McQuoid is reported as being accompanied at the commission by a “companion” with whom he was “cohabiting” — his wife. The summary falsely stipulates that “nuns” sent him from the Protestant-ethos Bethany home to a nurse mother. It notes that connection with Patrick’s birth mother was successful. The opposite is the case.

The fixation with fictitious nuns is apparent in the summary supplied to one of the women who took the case against the State. They are reported as extracting this Church of Ireland woman from Denny House mother and baby institution. Substantial parts of her testimony are distorted in the commission report. The identity of a bigoted clergyman, who arranged her 1980s Denny House entry, is changed from Church of Ireland canon to “local parish priest”.

While this deluded commentary was included, excluded was testimony noting persistent cruel attempts to separate this woman from her baby. These extended to prevention of breast-feeding through physical labour, so as to stop bonding. Denny House staff and a Pact social worker bemoaned the unmarried mother’s alleged sinfulness and unfitness to be a mother. The Denny House chapter in the commission report attaches no fault to the institution.

Reporting the activity of priests and nuns is perfectly fine in Roman Catholic experiences, but not to the extent of infiltrating them into Protestant testimonies. Being permanently ‘on the brain’ of commission researchers meant the latter were unable to comprehend, never mind report, experiences of those outside the dominant system.

That speaks to an absence of objectivity and empathy, also noted by all of those who have criticised the commission’s commentary and findings.

Getting basic facts wrong was compounded by a refusal to allow those who testified see what was written about them prior to publication. Failure to listen to victims was never more blatantly exposed than by the victory of the eight women in the High Court.

Dr Niall Meehan

Journalism & Media Faculty

Griffith College, Dublin

Medical bill spur for the unvaccinated

I wonder how many of us have revised our personal Covid-19 risk assessment since the arrival of Omicron?

Reports from South Africa indicate that, in our new Omicron-dominated world, the majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations are the unvaccinated.

Restricting the unvaccinated from entry into indoor/crowded spaces is simply to avoid them being infected with the virus and ending up in an

intensive care unit.

Clearly, to protect our health service, we want to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

We might not want to copy Austria and other countries in making vaccination mandatory.

However, we might provide gentle encouragement by implementing a policy that, after a short notice period, unvaccinated individuals who do not have a medical waiver will have to pay for Covid-19 related medical treatment.

David Sprott

Ballincollig

Cork

Ireland should rebuke Assad

Despite the best efforts of the humanitarian community in Syria, the lives of the internally displaced will only worsen until such a time as the regime in Damascus grants unconditional access to the bulk of the population. Sadly, this looks as unlikely now as it did when the war started 10 years ago.

Syria's President Bashar Assad.

In addition, the millions of Syrian refugees in the neighbouring countries are being used as political leverage by Bashar al-Assad, who is only too aware of the overwhelming burden they place on host governments. To date, just 20% of Syrian refugeesliving in Lebanon who expressed adesire to return home have received the necessary approval permit.

The Assad regime is going nowhere.

Through our seat on the UN Security Council, Ireland must push for a zero-tolerance policy on exploiting the plight of migrants and refugees by such despots.

Colin Lee

Ballinteer

Dublin 16

Great to see county championships

I must compliment your newspaper for affording everybody (free to air) an

opportunity to view all the games in the concluding stages of the county championships in both codes.

The transmissions of these games were first class, and enabled followers of the game like myself, near and far, to enjoy the high level of entertainment that the games provided.

Congratulations to all concerned, and it is the hope of many that you will

continue your involvement in the championships going forward.

Denis O’Keeffe

Lisnagry

Co Limerick

Cold comfort for Defence Forces

Sean O’Riordan’s column on the planned retention of 500 members of the Defence Forces makes me both happy and sad (Contract extensions to allow 500 members to remain in short-staffed Defence Forces, Irish Examiner, Dec 19).

Happy because these 500 highly trained, experienced professionals will contribute significantly to the State’s security, and to the many roles members of the Defence Forces carry out on behalf of the people of Ireland.

Sad because in the last 10 years we witnessed the obliteration of Cork’s

finest infantry unit from the military structure and organisation of our country.

Ray Cawley, Comdt Retd

Douglas

Cork

Perfect metaphor

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa returned to Earth after 12 days spent on the International Space Station, where he made videos about brushing his teeth and going to the toilet.

Japanese space tourist Yusaku Maezawa.

The symbolism of humanity being pissed on from a height by a billionaire is not lost on us, surely?

Liam Power

Dundalk

Co Louth

Poor execution

Newcastle FC are entering ‘off with their heads’ territory, or am I worrying needlessly?

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co Cork

Standing up for Cork Taoiseach

I have no allegiance to any major political party in Ireland, although I do support a very, very small one.

However, the current Taoiseach demonstrates grit, fortitude, “unafraidness” of lobbyists, and a degree of communication skills that somehow say: “I care, and will do my best”.

Sure, mistakes were made in the face of an unknown and hidden enemy that is Covid-19, but he is standing firm and steadfast along with his Cabinet, and seems to have “Old World” concerns, eloquence, and honesty.

This is not meant to disparage any other politician, it is just my impression. The fact that I am Cork-based is irrelevant.

Pat O’Connor

Cork

Boosters won’t save the world from Covid

The scattergun approach around getting everyone ‘boostered’ here and in other first-world countries belies the relentless exhortations of the WHO, and many other expert agencies/commentators, who are ‘screaming’ out about the failure to authentically enact global equity for vaccination dissemination.

As long as we all go on ‘boostering’, the virus in third-world countries will simply have a field day rewiring itself, mutating freely, and blowing right back to haunt us in perpetuum. Scrooge himself would have relented by now, and he was a fully ingrained ‘bah-humbug’ practitioner.

What the Dickens is going on?

Jim Cosgrove

Lismore

Co Waterford