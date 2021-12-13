Letters to the Editor: Ireland lags behind on pandemic measures

I am writing in relation to Minister Eamon Ryan’s comments about his recent business in Belgium, where he stated that things were far stricter there than in Ireland.

This was in response to criticisms of Ireland’s handling of new Covid restrictions, in which the live music and cultural arts industries were shut down once again, and no innovative thinking was shown to tackle living with Covid in Ireland.

It would bode well for Eamon Ryan and the Government, however, to refrain from comparing pandemic responses with other countries to justify actions in the name of public health.

Having lived in Brussels for the past two months on a graduate internship, I have witnessed first-hand how Ireland is far behind the times in terms of its pandemic response.

We have not lived with Covid, but always seem to shut down at the first sign of rising cases.

The public understands the importance of keeping people safe, but Ireland currently has the highest vaccination rate in the EU, something people living in Brussels cannot fathom when I tell them that we are still experiencing some of the strictest restrictions.

This paradoxical response is due to the mismanagement of the Covid healthcare crisis, namely a lack of HEPA filters in schools, no increase in intensive-care capacity or nursing staff, and simply a case of it being easier to shut the country down rather than trying to keep it open.

Until November 28 in Brussels, nightclubs were open until 6am, pubs until 3am, and restaurants had little to no restrictions on capacity.

Museums are still open, while music festivals and concerts remain ongoing, with a large Christmas market also operating in the city.

Ireland has long since become a country that pushes its brightest talent and minds away to seek better job opportunities in cities where there are better public transport infrastructure, healthcare, housing options, nightlife, and cultural activities.

It is time to begin proactively working to solve the issues preventing a full reopening of society and increasing opportunities for citizens living in Ireland, rather than brushing it off with dull comparisons to other countries.

Conor Brummell

Brussels

Belgium

No butts, we must copy New Zealand

I welcome the legislation introduced in New Zealand to prohibit the sale of cigarettes to all those born since 2008.

My hope now is that legislators in this country will draw inspiration from this proactive legislation and enact a similar concept without delay.

In a society that was the first to prohibit smoking in public places in Europe back in 2004, I am confident that the legislation would be well received by the public.

The litter item most frequently dropped on our streets is the cigarette butt. Picture: Gavin Browne

Many benefits would be derived by Irish people if the above progressive legislation was to materialise, with the positive medical implications first to become apparent and subsequently the social and economic benefits of living in a healthier society.

On the environmental front, the litter problem could also be a beneficiary if the legislation in New Zealand was introduced in Ireland, as personal experience has taught me that the litter item most frequently dropped on our streets is the cigarette butt.

Tadhg Donovan

Fermoy

Co Cork

Covid a harbinger of future disasters

Pádraig Hoare’s article — Carbon budgets unachievable due to delays (Irish Examiner, December 8) — suggests that without immediate action we will all be subject to the mercy of extreme weather events in the future.

This draws many comparisons with the current crisis in the health service, which leaves us all at the mercy of ICU capacity.

Covid is a harbinger of future natural catastrophes.

We have been running our engines on bat soup for more than a century and now the air is thick with problems to come.

According to the Climate Change Advisory Council, if we stay on the same course, our temperatures will rise and there will be no gamechangers to protect us.

Perhaps, like the public health scientists, soon the environmentalists too will be silenced to avoid spreading panic so we can adjust to a new normal, and when the tides surge or the rivers burst their banks, those who ignored the warnings will keep their distance and we will be advised to stay at home to wait out the storm.

Elliot McCarthy

Rochestown

Cork

Flying solo on air travel compliance?

On Saturday, December 3, I flew with KLM from Amsterdam to Cork.

As per Irish Government regulations, I had QR codes ready for my Covid vaccine, a negative PCR test, and a passenger location form.

However, not one of these apparently necessary air-travel requirements were asked for during any stage of the check-in process of Amsterdam Schiphol airport, nor during my arrival at Cork Airport.

Now I wonder if everyone else on that plane was as safe to travel as I was.

Nicolaas Vos

Dripsey

Co Cork

Shopping around for antigen tests

I recently bought an antigen test in a pharmacy in Clonakilty and was shocked at the price of €7.95, given the meagre contents of what amounted to a swab, testing solution, and a small detection unit to indicate the result.

Only a few days later I bought the same brand in a supermarket in Clonakilty for €2.99.

Pharmacies are charging higher prices for antigen test kits than supermarkets in Clonakilty, Co Cork. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Given that exorbitant price difference, I then paid a visit to all the other pharmacies in Clonakilty and can confirm that they are all charging high prices for the same brand.

A second brand in circulation is available in another supermarket for €2.90 and is priced at upwards of €6 in all pharmacies.

Alan Lowney

Clonakilty

Co Cork

Unmasking a truth of pandemic era

Recently, a neighbour greeted me thus: “Ah, it’s yourself Tom. I hardly

recognised you without your mask.”

Tom Gilsenan

Beaumont

Dublin 9

Energy-bill cut just patching problem

The decision by the Government to give every household a €100 cut in their January energy bill will not address the problem and is further evidence that it has lost its grip.

Such a payment is a mere patch on the problem — and a very bad patch at that — given that it will extend those whose circumstances are such that they will hardly notice the rising charges.

Even many people struggling to get by are not well served by it as the eye-watering charges will still be there in February and March.

What citizens need is the ability to access all social goods whenever needed. This requires far more than a temporary Government reaction, most likely induced by the latest opinion polls.

It needs a root-and-branch review of how energy and other social goods are delivered, so citizens can be better protected from the vagaries of the market and other unexpected occurrences such as Covid.

While little can be done to control the price of gas, a lot can be done to ensure that energy reaches citizens efficiently and by the cheapest means possible.

Perhaps it is time to rethink the current delivery model and revert to the previous very successful one where one entity, the ESB, generated and supplied electricity.

Currently there is a whole army of players stuck in the supply chain and that surely is a significant contributing factor to the current price crisis.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Co Sligo

Baffled by ‘review’ of abortion act

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly’s non-review of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018 is as baffling as it is disappointing.

He has commissioned a far narrower interpretation of legislative review than ever seen before, essentially saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it — but don’t check if it’s broke either”.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly did not consult the Oireachtas health committee before setting out the narrow parameters of his ‘review’ of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018.

Hundreds are still forced to leave Ireland for abortions every year; hundreds more import abortion pills.

A large number are parents who have had a diagnosis of fatal fetal anomaly; others are victims of rogue pregnancy agencies or doctors who refuse to provide reproductive healthcare. Even those who manage to have an abortion in Ireland find the system broken.

What is particularly baffling is that Mr Donnelly did not consult the Oireachtas health committee before setting out the narrow parameters of his ‘review’.

Furthermore, he did not consult with any of the many doctors, lawyers, and campaigners who have made detailed studies of abortion provision in Ireland and who offered their help.

In 2018, Mr Donnelly was happy to attend Together for Yes events in support of repealing the Eighth Amendment. Now more is expected of him than photo-ops; it is as if reproductive healthcare is a complete afterthought to him.

Let’s hope the chair he appoints to the review is interested in more than rubber-stamping inadequate legislation and a patchy service.

Lucy Boland

Co-convener, Rebels For Choice

Dunmanway

Co Cork

Take your point

Hurling All-Stars 2021 — Justice for the Limerick Three?

Pat O’Connor

Millstreet

Co Cork