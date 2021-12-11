Letters to the Editor: House sellers should set an ‘asking price’ they’ll accept

Home: a simple four-letter word that holds so much meaning and, to those that do not have one to call their own yet, so much hope.

My husband and I are one of the hopefuls. We share a similar tale to so many people. We have been renting for a combined 37 years, 22 in my husband’s case and 15 in mine.

We have never missed a rent payment and are lucky to have secure jobs and a healthy deposit. Yet despite all of our good fortune, we simply cannot find our forever home.

This is not news in itself; unfortunately it’s common place. It is not even the motivation for my letter. The reason I am writing is a simple and heartfelt request to anyone selling a property; please list your property for the minimum price you are prepared to sell it for.

I know how that sounds — simple and obvious — but in our sadly vast experience, sellers are listing their properties for far below what they are actually prepared to accept and, when offered the “asking price”, some are scoffing at the very idea that they would accept it.

In our most recent experience, we went to see a house being marketed as an ideal home for a first-time buyer. That’s us. During the viewing we were told that the sellers were offered the asking price in cash and “rejected it”. When we asked why, we were informed that they wanted €30k over asking. This was communicated as if it was the most casual and obvious desire in the world.

Why is an asking price not what the sellers are asking for the property? Why list a property at 30k lower than the minimum you are prepared to accept? The days of “drumming up interest” are long gone — there is more than enough interest from people desperate to buy.

So please, when listing your property, set the asking price at what you want, whatever that may be. You have every right to get what you want for the property, but please don’t ask for a sum that you are never prepared to accept.

That doesn’t drum up interest these days, that just breaks the oh-so- hopeful hearts of those who dream of the four-letter word, home.

Jennifer Cotter

Cork City

Premature praise of Covid management

Anthony Leavy’s uncritical admiration for the parties in power is well known (“Government management of Covid going well”, Letters, December 7).

His claim that overall Government handling of the pandemic is “going well” is, if nothing else, premature. The observation regarding our “low” death rate, compared to other EU countries, takes no account of differences in age profile — Covid fatalities are predominately older persons — and his praise for the increase in the number of healthcare workers since 2000 disregards the fact that Ireland’s population has risen by 1.5m in the same period.

What is completely ignored is the appalling waiting lists. The pre-pandemic figures were scandalous and the current position is nothing less than a national emergency

When the Covid calamity has passed, there must be a thorough examination, given the loss of life. All the bad decision making, chronic communications, missed opportunities etc will be laid bare for all to see.

I predict that it will not be a pretty sight and will do enormous further damage to the reputations, such as they are, of those in key leadership positions at this time.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Sligo

Ireland’s blocking of vaccine equity

When the chief executive of Oxfam states that Ireland and the EU Commission are frustrating attempts to make Covid vaccines more widely available, we need to sit up and take notice.

Jim Clarken says that more than 100 countries, including the US, are attempting to obtain a relaxation of patent regulations so that poorer countries can produce their own vaccines.

The emergence of new variants confirms that vaccine inequity will greatly prolong the pandemic.

It appears that the EU is a “huge blocker” of the attempt to waiver the World Trade Organization rules.

More than 93% of Irish adults are fully vaccinated, while in Africa the number of those unvaccinated stands at 93% (WHO).

The emergence of new variants confirms that vaccine inequity will greatly prolong the pandemic.

Ireland is well placed to give leadership in Europe on this issue.

As one lady expressed it on national radio last week: “If Ireland and the EU fail to act now, we will have become morally bankrupt and deserving of whatever happens to us.”

Eamon Fitzpatrick

Strandhill Road,

Sligo

We have a lot to learn from migrants

I wholeheartedly welcome the recent news of a Government scheme that will grant amnesty to migrants. Eligible applicants from the migrant community will be able to access the labour market and start their journey to citizenship. It’s a kind thing to do in a world full of suffering and injustice, where privilege is often pot-luck based on where you were born.

We need migrants in Ireland. According to the Migrant Integration Strategy 2021-2024, migrants make significant contributions to our local, regional, and national economies; they increase the pool of skills in our labour market; and they fill vital positions in several sectors, most notably in our health service and hospitality industry — both of which have been critical during the pandemic.

Migrants have brought new ideas and energies to communities; they have established businesses, particularly in our town centres; and are among the most active, creative and enthusiastic members of community arts and music groups

Migrants have also made us aware of Irish culture and heritage, including our own emigration experiences, and they are embracing Irish ways — while, hopefully, holding on to their own culture and traditions.

Yet, over half of migrants living in Ireland have never been invited to an Irish home. They are invited to work as farm hands, cleaners, and childminders, but very few are invited in a social capacity.

Despite the fact that visits to homes were on the decline anyway and then the global pandemic practically banned them, it’s still a sad reality. While we are proud of our mantra of being a place of welcome and friendliness, we could be more proactive in our efforts to welcome migrants fully into our communities, schools, workplaces, politics, and most cherished places of all, our homes. We could learn a lot from each other.

Monica Murphy

Co-Chair, Fine Gael Women’s Network

Puppy farms not just about ‘trendy’ dogs

I live in a ranching community in Northeastern Wyoming, in the United States. I happened to read your article, ‘No legitimate breeder’ will sell trendy crossbreeds, warns DSPCA (December 7) because I like to see objective journalism from other parts of the world.

'Those running puppy farms are equal-opportunity criminals. More often than not they breed pure-bred and mixed-breed animals.'

“Puppy mills” as they’re called in the US, are also a problem.

These outfits are equal-opportunity criminals. More often than not they breed pure-bred and mixed-breed animals.

In the United States, operating this kind of business is a criminal offence. It’s punishable by fines, confiscation of animals, and in some cases jail time.

I think what disturbed me about this piece was its emphasis on “designer” dogs. The issue here is not mixed-breed dogs, but the irresponsible breeding of dogs.

Many of the health problems the author outlined can be due to inbreeding rather than cross breeding.

Prospective dog owners can help to limit this kind of activity by thoroughly investigating the breeder and requiring health certification. We should try to visit and buy from a primary source.

It’s not the dogs causing the problems, it’s the humans.

Kris Breuer

Hulett, WY

USA

Profit does not have to equate to cruelty

I really can’t believe the imbalance and biased reporting in this puppy farms story.

Whilst we are not naive about the issues and problems with puppy farms, which are designed to breed as many litters as possible in as short a period of time, this does not negate the importance of many differing crossbreeds.

Some crossbreeds are bred under excellent conditions and under the care of breeders who love and care for their dogs without question.

Many, if not most, pedigree dog breeders are no different, breeding as a business — and yes that means for profit.

Nigel Anthony

Ballincollig

Cork