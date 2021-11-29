Letters to the Editor: First World vaccination hoarding starts to bite

And thus it has come to pass, as it has been fully forewarned time and time again.

The greedy selfishness of First World vaccination hoarding, double and trebling of jabs, boosting and boasting about how brilliant our vaccination rollout has performed, while all the time paying only cursory commitment to comprehensively addressing developing world Covid-spread, with all the mutational variant opportunities that conjures up.

Now, yet again another dangerous variant has been hatched on foot of same crass self-protectionism, which will have us pay dearly for our collective smug detachment.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has relentlessly pumped out and roundly promoted the glaring essential fact that this is a global emergency that will only subside when there is an authentic pan-global vaccination response.

Sadly a nationalistic ‘mé féin’ response holds sway in the main, and consequently, we all remain vulnerable yet again to an even more pernicious variant of Covid-19.

Were we not fully warned of that probability?

“When will we ever learn?” was a line from a poignantly famous anti-war song of Pete Seeger back in the 1960s. How aptly we could apply that forlorn motto to the current pandemic scenario.

Selfishness seemingly spreads just as fast as the virus.

Individual countries are too busy protecting the self, to bother taking stock of the pressing global reality required to actually combat the ongoing Covid threat with any degree of convincing empathy.

Vested-interest business lobbies are too busy ‘bullying’ governments into premature relaxation of the vital restrictions required, giving the virus generous scope for spread.

Yet, we, as a ‘global species’ can find time and money to send rockets into space to practise hitting asteroids off course in the unlikely event of one of them bombarding us.

We can also spend frightening sums of money and resources on military armaments across the globe to supposedly protect ourselves from ourselves, and we can constantly aspire and conspire to milk this planet of its viable sustainability to transiently feather our nests with needless luxuries and pompous ‘extras’.

We’re simply speeding recklessly and selfishly along our blinkered way towards self-implosion.

Jim Cosgrove

Lismore

Co Waterford

Rocket man, what about humanity?

It’s a very crazy situation where the self-proclaimed greatest country in the world is using its firepower to prevent a threat that may or may not happen, while several more imminent menaces to the future of humanity are about to explode in our faces.

Liam Power

Dundalk

Co Louth

Lockdowns are not long-term solution

At the start of the pandemic, public health officials asked the young to lockdown in order to protect the health services and in particular to prevent the ICU beds from being overrun.

Over 18 months later, after the longest lockdown in Europe, the same health officials are now hinting at further restrictions, and advocating mask-wearing and the vaccination of young children, in order to protect the same health services, and in particular to protect the ICU beds that are now occupied by a considerable number of adults who have chosen not to be vaccinated.

Before imposing further financial and emotional hardship on the vast majority of the population who have patiently followed all the guidelines, perhaps it’s time for public health officials to stop patronising people and genuinely start using all other means available, ie, antigen tests, better ventilation systems, effective test and tracing, to contain the spread of Covid, rather than repeat a policy of further restrictions and lockdowns, which are clearly not a long term solution to living with Covid.

Vincent McMahon

Ennis

Co Clare

Covid: We could learn from Canada

Having just come back from a visit to family in Toronto, I am enormously impressed at their success rates in controlling Covid-19 infections while I continue to be astounded at the poor performance here in Ireland.

What could we take from the Canadian experience?

In Toronto every morning schoolchildren must have their temperature taken before attending school and their parents have to register the result on an app to confirm they have done so.

On arrival at school the child has their temperature taken a second time to ensure it is not raised; if it is the child is sent home.

Secondly, all children in school are required to wear masks indoors, including my four-year-old grandson who is in kindergarten.

He has to wear a mask on public transport (like everyone else) and has even mastered the art of coughing into his elbow.

Ireland has had huge success with the vaccination programme. In my experience the technology — vaccination bookings, PCR tests, and passenger location forms — has been glitch free. However, on public transport I have been extremely uneasy seeing school kids not wearing masks.

This extra layer of protection is needed for our communities, for teachers in the front line and to prevent the escalation of infection.

Vaccination is not a panacea. You can still catch Covid-19.

Everyone should be wearing masks on public transport and in schools and having temperature checks taken before attending school.

It is simple to legislate for — come on Irish government. Just do it.

Alison Hackett

Dún Laoghaire

Co Dublin

Not a whole lotto return for me

I got the following email from the National Lottery.

‘The good news is you’ve won something. Unfortunately, we cannot reveal by email the amount you’ve won. Log into your account to find out.’

You can imagine my excitement. Could it be that TD Bernard Durkan’s call for a probe into the ‘unwinnable’ Lotto had prompted the operators to finally release the €19m they have been hoarding for the last 47 draws?

I hoped I wasn’t the sole winner; €19m is too much for one person.

I held my breath and eagerly logged in … 'Congratulations, you have won €3.’

A disappointing return on a €6 ticket.

Greg Butler

Grange Heights

Douglas

Cork

Don’t forget workers of Kennedy Quay

It is great news indeed to hear of the plans to restore and revitalise the old Odlums building on Kennedy Quay.

Having worked in “The National Flour Mills” throughout the 1980s and being the third generation of my family to do so I can vouch for the beauty of this building both outside and in.

A frontal view of the re-purposed Odlums building on Kennedy Quay.

Once the decades of dust and grime are removed its beauty will be clear for all to see.

I am very happy to hear that the industrial heritage is to be salvaged. As the current vice president of the Cork Council of Trade Unions and SIPTU Industrial Organiser for thousands of manufacturing workers across Cork city and county I hope that the industrial heritage will be reflected in the naming of any new apartments.

May I also suggest that when the work is complete and the ribbon is being cut to open these new apartments that first on the list of dignitaries to attend should be the former workers who made Kennedy Quay such a vibrant and productive part of our beautiful city. They won’t be hard to find.

Joe Kelly

Vice president CCTU

Connolly Hall

Lapps Quay

Cork

Charging motorists to drive into city!

I’ve never read such balderdash regarding charging motorists to drive into Cork city — Motorists could pay €10 to drive into Cork city in congestion charge model (Irish Examiner, November 25).

There are many people that cannot travel by public transport or may not be on a bus route, so they have no option but to drive; they may be incapacitated or whatever.

Motorists are penalised enough with rising fuel prices and insurance premiums and now you expect them to pay a levy to avoid pollution.

What is this country becoming? Our forefathers would turn in their graves with this stupid carry on.

Kay Cotter

Ballinhassig

Cork

Teach morality at home, not school

Esther Burke says responsible parents have a duty to ensure their children are taught morality — Morality is to sex education as numeracy is to maths (Irish Examiner, Letters, November 19).

If so, let them teach this at home. A school is a place for objective, evidence-based, factual education.

We don’t allow parents to set the geography curriculum, even if some genuinely believe the earth is flat.

Bernie Linnane

Dromahair

Co Leitrim