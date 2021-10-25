Letters to the Editor: Full capacity reopening is ignoring the virus threat

Arts and Tourism Minister Catherine Martin’s ‘express’ ministerial stroke from zero to full capacity in nightclubs and gigs beggars belief, given the current high number of Covid cases and the contradictory guidelines for operating such late-night revelling freedoms.

She has capitulated to go ‘gung-ho’ for the ‘full monty’ reopening with few credible protective measures in sight.

Nightclubbing has now apparently been promoted to a crucial, nay vital, public-interest pastime.

The hospitalisation figures and intensive care unit (ICU) numbers seem to have been relegated to second-division priorities, while we’re busy packing into pubs, clubs, and gigs.

Some turnaround from the notion of cautiously graded reopening templates contingent on Covid-figures/ICU stats, and Covid-deaths data.

Ah well we’re only here once on this dwindling planet, so why not give it a lash, especially when our patience has worn thin after 20 months of the variable ‘abnormal’.

Sure we’ll wear our masks while going into clubs, pubs, and eateries in our droves and once inside take them off and dance, drink, and eat away to our hearts’ content, irrespective of personal health risks or viral spread.

No doubt, after the first few pints, we’ll all be on our best vigilant behaviour, so Covid-aware are we now.

Given that we all still can easily catch the virus, still can easily spread the virus, still can get very sick from the virus, still might need to be hospitalised for the virus, still could require ICU treatment, and still could die from the virus, it’s not such a promising arrangement after all.

Jim Cosgrove

Lismore

Co Waterford

O’Connell piece a refreshing change

It was refreshing to read Daniel McConnell’s opinion piece, Public will not stand for shifting goalposts (Saturday, October 23), on the ongoing restrictions and the change in public attitude to same.

For too long we have been on the receiving end of a biased media campaign that has more in common with propaganda than with journalism or reporting.

While the erosion of human rights we are witnessing on a global scale is deeply disturbing, as highlighted in the European Parliament press conference on Saturday, it was heartening to read something in mainstream Irish media that reflects these concerns and poses serious questions as to ‘what is going on?’.

Sarah Sartori

Wexford

Health system is to blame, not Covid

I would suggest that the reason for continued restrictions on freedoms is not due to the 7% of the population that remain unvaccinated but rather the result of our completely broken healthcare system.

From Charlie Haughey in the 1980s to the present, many reforms have been heralded (with Sláintecare being the latest). Alas, all have failed to materialise.

Regardless of Covid, our hospitals would be overcrowded with either the winter vomiting bug or a flu epidemic.

The problem is our broken healthcare system.

Jim Byrne

Mayfield

Cork

Damaging trade of live animal exports

The Government has struck a deal to export live pigs to China — an 8,000km journey.

This may be commercially defensible to vested interests, but it is morally

indefensible on two counts: Animal welfare grounds and environmental grounds.

How does flying unfortunate pigs half way around the world fit with the Government’s supposed drive towards greater sustainability?

Animal activist Martha Garcia Matteo dressed as an air hostess with a pig in a cargo crate during a protest at Leinster House, Dublin, organised by Ethical Farming Ireland and My Lovely Pig Rescue following an announcement by the Government of a trade deal to export live pigs to China. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The barbaric practice of live exports, where animal endure long journeys, often in inhumane conditions, must end. It involves the needless, protracted suffering and sometimes torture of sentient, defenceless animals.

I would like to think that even people who eat these animals would wish to minimise their suffering before they are slaughtered.

It has been well documented that some of the countries where animals are exported to have very poor welfare standards.

A nation of ‘animal lovers’? The truth is that it depends on what species of animal you are talking about.

In Ireland, we have a blind spot when it comes to the welfare of certain animals.

It is high time to end this cruel and environmentally damaging trade.

Rob Sadlier

Rathfarnham

Dublin 16

Sex education in schools is inadequate

What a breath of fresh air to read Jennifer Horgan’s piece on the need for open, honest conversations about sex education in our schools — Irish Teacher: Why schools must address sex and pornography at primary level (Irish Examiner, online, October 21).

For far too long we allowed ourselves to be sidelined by a prevailing religious orthodoxy, and generations of men, women, and children have suffered the consequences.

Our moral cowardice allowed self-appointed moral guardians to dictate what, and how, we should teach our children about their bodies and their relationships.

Today’s self-appointed experts, whether from bishops’ palaces or religious institutes, have no standing in discussions on our children’s educational development or welfare.

To allow them any further influence is to repeat the mistakes of the past.

If we are allowing our young people to leave our schools without comprehensive education on sexual health, relationships and consent, we are failing them shamefully. It’s time for change.

Bernie Linnane

Dromahair

Co Leitrim

Fresh thinking from soccer bosses

How refreshing it is to see both managers of the senior Ireland national soccer teams abandoning decades of magical thinking which involved convincing their players and the general public that Irish teams always perform better as underdogs.

The only results of this were forcing the better players to underperform and the rest not to perform at all.

Finally, there are people in charge who believe that there are no substitutes for self-belief, honesty, skill, hard work, and fitness.

Liam Power

Dundalk

Co Louth

Appalling pay rates for social workers

After reading the article on Tusla’s call for more social workers to be recruited to the sector I found the main issue of staff hiring and retention not even hinted at. We all know what it is: Pay — Tusla’s chief social worker says Ireland needs to recruit more (Irish Examiner, online, October 22)

The ratio of stress and responsibility to pay in this sector is awful. If you’re single, you’d never get mortgage approved on that salary.

As a former social care worker in residential I can say management training is also needed. Some companies are strong in this area and others are dire.

The sector needs a lot more resources and support if it’s ever going to hope to retain carers who wish to build a career in social work.

However, I did agree with the Tusla spokesperson in that more research is needed on outcomes for children in care.

It is difficult to sell the value of a service and seek grants or have successful fundraisers If you can’t demonstrate to supporters why they should invest in your work?

I hope it gets better; it’s a very tough sector.

Silvia Ribeiro

Dublin

Prayer service for peace and harmony

Since God does not give media interviews, it appears He inspired the leaders of the main churches in Ireland to unite, taking advantage of the occasion of the centenary of the formation of the line of Irish division, and attempt to get as many political leaders as possible together to enable a message of hope and reconciliation be delivered to them by children.

Local children sing at the service of 'Reflection and Hope' to mark the Centenary of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland at St Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Hence was born the prayer service that took place in the first stone church originally built by St Patrick in Armagh.

Their effort was not in vain, as influential politicians from many parties and both islands attended the service.

It can only be hoped that they heard and understood the message and that each will do everything in their power to fulfil the aspirations of the children.

It must be remembered that God relies on the hands and actions of every person, without exception, to act for the common good of all.

However, the event will not become the total success it deserves until the conveyed message of everyone working together in peace and harmony, and perhaps praying, to make our island a better place for all the people of Ireland regardless of race, belief or non-belief is realised.

Patrick Murray

Dundrum

Dublin 14