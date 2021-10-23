Letters to the Editor: UK media fails to highlight the gaslighting of public by Tories

At the same time, Brian may well covet the raw riches, underpinned by recent Galway success at minor level, that will be available to Henry and be reminiscent of his earlier days with Kilkenny.
- 1. It ain’t as bad as you think; it will look better in the morning.
- 2. Get mad, then get over it.
- 3. Avoid having your ego so close to your position that when your position falls, your ego goes with it.
- 4. It can be done.
- 5. Be careful what you choose, you may get it.
- 6. Don’t let adverse facts stand in the way of a good decision.
- 7. You can’t make someone else’s choices; you shouldn’t let someone make yours.
- 8. Check small things.
- 9. Share credit (praise on job well done).
- 10. Remain calm; be kind.
- 11. Have a vision; be demanding.
- 12. Don’t take counsel of your fears or naysayers.
- 13. Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier.
They apply to life and work and could be taken on board by those in government who can make a real difference.