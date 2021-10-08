Letters to the Editor: Demonising trans women is a disservice to all women

When interviewed recently by reporter Jennifer McShane, actress Miriam Margolyes suggested that trans women should have to “cut off their cocks” before being allowed to use women’s toilets — Miriam Margolyes on her love for Graham Norton, life at 80 and her thoughts on JK Rowling (Irish Examiner, September 25).

This is wrong on so many levels that if I tried to address them all the resulting essay would be far too long for the letters page of the Irish Examiner. I will try to focus on just two points.

First, the use of crude, provocative, misleading language like this to describe gender affirmation surgery reinforces the allegation often falsely made against trans people that they are mentally unstable individuals who want to “cut bits of themselves off”.

Anyone actually interested in the truth of the matter can learn more by reading articles that describe the range of treatments, surgical and otherwise, available to trans people.

Second, imagine if a famous and influential person like Miriam Margolyes suggested that women should undergo facelifts or breast implants in order to gain acceptance. She would, quite rightly, be castigated.

It is, rightly, no longer considered acceptable to encourage cisgendered women to undergo unnecessary dieting or surgery in order to conform to artificial societal preconceptions of what a woman is supposed to look like.

Why would it be any more acceptable to make such suggestions to a trans woman?

The answer, of course, is that it is not.

There is only one reason why anyone should be encouraged to undergo any surgical procedure, and that is because it is the right thing for them.

No one should ever be pressured into undergoing any type of surgery in order to satisfy the preconceptions of others.

Women, cisgendered and transgendered, have suffered, and continue to suffer, at the hands of predatory men.

The genuine concerns of women should not be dismissed or minimised. But attempts to demonise trans women will do nothing to solve the very real problems that all women face. We are not the enemy.

Keira Reynolds

Miltown

Co Kerry

Profiteering from house building

I write in relation to Elaine Loughlin: One-off housing bans are stopping families from building communities (Irish Examiner, June 15).

It’s about time we woke up to the fact — whether you live in rural Ireland or a town or city — until some regulation is put on the control of building prices, which are governed by SMM7 (Standard Method of Measurement of Building Works Seventh Edition), the costs of property sales across Ireland will vary widely.

With land prices controlled, this would give a handle on the house sales, yet it is never discussed.

We all know regional prices are a factor, but how can the same house be built for €250,000 in Waterford yet cost €500,000 in Dublin?

You can still make a profit; it is called profiteering.

If you are to achieve an A-rating, stop using concrete blocks; if you want speed, use a timber frame.

If we build apartments and tiny houses, it gives people a start — there’s nothing wrong with that.

If people want to live on half an acre, then they should be given a choice.

Big brother cannot have all the say. Wake up Ireland.

Mark Charles

Galway

Football players’ refusal of vaccines

The news that several members of the Irish football team have chosen not get vaccinated against Covid-19 on the basis of personal choice, feeds into the flawed narrative being promulgated by anti-vax campaigners who refuse to follow medical advice.

If national team members are refusing to follow the science and protect those they interact with, they should be dropped forthwith as they are not worthy to represent Ireland on the international stage.

Peter Mulvany

Clontarf

Dublin

Robinson’s right to his personal choice

I take issue with the abhorrent piece by Brendan O’Brien — Callum Robinson refused Covid vaccine: when will penny drop with star players? — (Irish Examiner, October 6).

In the course of his diatribe, Mr O’Brien appears to castigate Callum Robinson for having the temerity to not explain why he has made a personal choice about vaccination.

As Mr O’Brien’s dander rises, he seems to lose a grasp on his own rationale as he recounts the fact that Callum Robinson has twice previously caught Covid.

Yet what we know from scientists and medical experts (but what seems lost on those intent on cursing anyone who decides against vaccination) is that the Covid vaccine, like many others, does not prevent a person from catching or indeed transmitting the virus but protects the individual from the worst effects of disease.

That is certainly not insignificant and I would not discourage anyone from taking the Covid vaccine.

But in this day and age where respect and fairness are at a premium and we seek civility and balance from our media and institutions, it seems that the last group of people that are ‘fair game’ for vicious attacks are those that have decided not to get a vaccine.

Callum Robinson during a Republic of Ireland virtual press conference with media at their team hotel in Castleknock, Dublin, on Tuesday, October 5. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Callum Robinson didn’t denounce the vaccine or peddle any “tinfoil theories”.

He didn’t encourage anyone to reject the vaccine nor did he attempt to refute medical evidence.

All he did was to state his own position.

Mr O’Brien’s sarcastic and intolerant ‘take down’ piece of a player brave enough to sit in front of the cameras and answer the question was, I believe, reprehensible, and it does nothing but call into question his own sense of dignity and respect.

Simon O’Connor

Ennis

Co Clare

Bob’s birthday bash

The Late Late Show tribute to mark Bob Geldof’s 70th birthday brought a few tears to my eyes.

It was a really fitting tribute for a really good human being.

I remember Bob from our schooldays in the 1960s — he was bright, intelligent and way ahead of his time.

I have nothing but the greatest respect and admiration for all his brilliant achievements since.

A quote from the man himself said it all: “If I see someone hurt at the side of the road and if I move on, that’s a problem. It’s about recognising, no matter what colour you are, it’s, “there but for the grace of God ... ”.

I sincerely wish this man many more healthy and happy years ahead.

Brian Mc Devitt

Glenties

Co Donegal

Facebook’s failures

The recent Facebook outage (along with its subsidiaries, Instagram and WhatsApp) and the new whistleblower revelations on how Facebook prioritises its own ends at the cost of the personal safety of the consumer has shown that changes in online culture needs to be led from service providers.

The whistleblower shared a trove of Facebook documents alleging the social media giant knew its products were fuelling hate and harming children’s mental health.

Facebook has been already pursued in the USA by the federal government and in over 40 states for anti-competitive practice.

The latest media coverage shows that we cannot depend on a modern day equivalent of a 19th century railroad monopoly as a means of connecting with each other.

Tadgh Quill-Manley

Director

Blossom.social

Last but not least

I am amazed by the clumsy and confusing efforts by so-called experts to explain the significance of the removal of the two words ‘at least’ from the proposal that corporation tax In Ireland be “at least”15%.

The above proposal would mean that it could be 15% or more; removing the “at least” means that it would be set at 15% and could not be more.

Brendan Casserly

Bishopstown

Cork