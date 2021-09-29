Letters to the Editor: Students got their message across very successfully

I refer to Elaine Loughlin’s mooting over students’ protests — Elaine Loughlin: Have students lost their voices? (Irish Examiner September 28).

While nothing would make me happier than to see thousands of students take to the streets again, I think we have to commend the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) for a really successful day of action recently — which highlighted the extent to which the shortage of student accommodation has become an academic and societal catastrophe.

The story itself was the top news item all day and it was laid bare for all young people to see that the government of the day has absolutely no solutions to offer them.

Feet on the street would be great, but it also seems quite an unfairly high bar to set to expect all the students currently trying to put their education on a stable footing to drop that to protest.

USI likely did not mobilise for a large-scale student protest for this reason — but also because students have just returned to campus for the first time since March 2020.

Organising rallies take time.

Those who know their history will also recall the manner in which the gardaí disposed of the student protest back in 2009, almost like they were trying to send a message to the ICTU demo scheduled to take place a few weeks later.

A peaceful sit-down protest in front of the Department of Finance ended in blood and tears and probably played a role in silencing the student movement in the years that followed.

If we are going to recall student demos then let us not be revisionist about them.

It is unclear whether the author is trying to imply that students don’t care about their own plight.

This couldn’t be further from the truth but it is very difficult to lead the fight for any change when the State’s proverbial boot is on your neck.

Glenn Fitzpatrick

Blessington

Co Wicklow

Expertise needed for medicinal cannabis

Professor Bryan Lynch is incorrect when he says “THC is not clinically indicated for” epilepsy — First cannabis-based product under MCAP to be available from next month’ (Irish Examiner, September 29).

There are many studies and trials demonstrating both efficacy and safety of THC in epilepsy, including in small children.

Most recently (December 9, 2020), a paper in the journal Drug Science, Policy and Law which showed a “97% mean reduction in monthly seizure frequency… Individual daily doses of THC ranged from 6·6mg – 26·5mg”. (See: Ending the pain of children with severe epilepsy? An audit of the impact of medical cannabis in 10 patients).

However, I agree with Professor Lynch that the CannEpil+ product contains too much THC for use in children.

I would be reluctant to give a small child more than four or five drops as a single dose of this medicine, given its content of 5mg THC per ml.

The real problem here is the bizarre collection of products that have been authorised for the Medical Cannabis Access Programme (MCAP) which reflects very poorly on the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

The authority refuses to take any expert advice on the subject.

Its 2017 ‘Expert Working Group’ consisted of not a single expert on medicinal cannabis which led to its first mistake in not including pain as a qualifying condition, yet of the four products authorised, three of them are intended for treating pain.

The Oireachtas Health Committee meeting last week demonstrated how poorly MCAP is being managed with Lorraine Nolan, CEO of the HPRA, also making a series of inaccurate and unsupportable statements.

There is no substitute for relevant expertise, and relying on clinicians and regulators who understand nothing about medicinal cannabis is bound to fail.

Peter Reynolds

Member of the advisory board of the Irish Medicinal Cannabis Council; Member of the medical cannabis committee of the UK Cannabis Industry Council

FF/FG loyalties don’t lie with renters

Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.

Landlords and property owners must be licking their lips in glee at the news of the latest rent increases — Country’s soaring rents show government’s rent caps not working, says Eoin Ó Broin (Irish Examiner, September 30).

Is any politician, student body, or other associated group going to stand up and say “enough is enough” and take effective action?

The time has long since passed to implement constitutional change with regard to property rights.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the time has long since passed to implement constitutional change with regard to property rights — paying special attention to the profits made from selling and/or renting homes.

If that fails to come about then I propose a nationwide rental strike — it’s time ‘the market’ (aka renters) stamp some control on the speculators/speculative elements involved.

Time and time again Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have proven where their loyalties lie — and it isn’t with beleaguered renters and the generations who are priced out of owning/renting a home.

Those aged over 40 should hang their heads in shame for actively voting for the policies that have lead us here.

Adam Bolger

Belfast

Mica scandal and home insurance

One of the problems for owners of houses affected by mica blocks is that even if they have the house repaired or rebuilt insurance companies will not insure them.

If the houseowners got a consultant structural engineer to examine the house and certify that it is now sound surely there would be no reason for insurance companies to refuse to insure it.

Brendan Casserly

Bishopstown

Cork

Public holidays vs bank holidays

Public holidays are legislated for by government and not by the institutions that brought our country to its knees over a decade ago.

Public holidays are sometimes referred to as bank holidays and vice versa which causes endless debate and confusion about pay, especially at Easter and Christmas time.

Payroll Matters in Ireland would like to see politicians and the media refer to public holidays as public holidays as there is already enough confusion about entitlement to public holiday pay in Ireland and what days are public holidays without referring to them as another name.

For example, many people are unsure if Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve are bank holidays. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve are neither bank holidays nor public holidays.

Currently all public holidays are bank holidays, but all bank holidays are not public holidays.

In 2021 Good Friday; Monday, December 27, and Tuesday, December 28, are bank holidays but not public holidays.

While some businesses close on these days, there is no automatic entitlement to paid time off work on these days unless it is included as a paid holiday in the employees’ contract of employment, eg, companies in the Construction Industry Federation.

The following days in 2021 are not public holidays and workers are not statutorily entitled to public holiday entitlements for those days under the Organisation of Working Time Act, 1997:

Good Friday, April 2, 2021 (Banks closed — not a public holiday);

Monday, December 27, 2021 (Banks closed — not a public holiday);

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 (Banks closed not a public holiday).

There is much discussion at the moment about awarding an extra public holiday in recognition of people's efforts during the pandemic; Payroll Matters in Ireland would like to see it referred to as a public holiday and not by any other name.

The timing for this public holiday is important as many people asked questions in the Facebook Group Payroll Matters in Ireland about public holidays during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During lay off or short-time working, you still are employed by your employer and your contract of employment remains in force.

This means that you are entitled to benefit for any public holidays that occur during the first 13 weeks of lay off.

Entitlement to public holidays is set out in the Organisation of Working Time Act 1997.

Padraig Boyle

Payroll specialist

Boyle Practical Project Management and Administrator of Payroll Matters in Ireland

Taxpayer is screwed because of PUP

Re the article Thousands could have claimed PUP payments without proving lost income (Irish Examiner, September 30). This is absolutely crazy; the taxpayer continues to fork out.

PUP and lockdowns have cost the state €50bn.

Now the nurses and teachers want a bonus; school closures caused mayhem for parents who had to work; waiting lists in the healthcare have gone from 325,000 to 925,000 cases.

How then is a bonus for healthcare workers allowable?

Loads of people refused to work, because the PUP paid similar to minimum pay, and the taxpayer is screwed as a result.

Tony Kelly

Mallow

Cork