Letters to the Editor: Still a chance to do the right thing in Lebanon

Frontex, the European border and coastguard agency is planning to increase its workforce from 1,000 to 10,000 staff over the next six years highlighting the fact that the EU is preparing itself for significant movement of migrants and refugees into the bloc.

Libya, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen are all failed states at the edge of Europe.

EU governments can no longer act in an ad hoc fashion by plucking numbers of refugees out of the air for resettlement during every crisis; a consolidated and pragmatic approach is required to deal with what is coming.

In addition to conflict, climate change, which is impacting the Middle East so severely, will inevitably force significant movement northwards.

As a nation, we have a moral obligation to process as many refugees as possible, with a preference for women and children who ultimately bear the brunt during any conflict.

We also need to rapidly catch up in our efforts to fulfil existing commitments for resettlement in Ireland.

Migration, however, is not a silver bullet. We must engage collectively with Brussels and the international community.

Our seat on the UN Security Council should be leveraged to influence for greater funding support within fragile states.

Over 90% of those fleeing Afghanistan are likely to settle in the neighbouring countries, particularly Pakistan and Iran; the international community must ensure there are adequate support mechanisms in place for hosting nations.

Humanitarian agencies should be exempt from having to navigate the vast array of economic sanctions currently in play with some of the countries in the region.

In addition, whether it is palatable or not, we need to build closer working relationships with non-traditional allies in the Middle East and beyond to influence leadership agendas.

Finally, it is vital we learn from the failure to engage in the early years of the Syrian conflict.

In August 2013, the Assad regime crossed the infamous ‘red line’ and used Sarin gas on its citizens in the outskirts of Damascus, killing more than 1,000 people.

Few will forget the distressing scenes from the schools and hospitals where children were laid out in temporary mortuaries.

The reluctance to act, allowed the conflict to escalate over the following years, resulting in hundreds of thousands becoming displaced and forcing more than 1m Syrians to trek towards Turkey and onwards to Germany and other European countries.

Corruption, mismanagement and gross negligence are undoubtedly key factors in Lebanon’s demise.

More importantly, the Lebanese have paid a very high price for the constant regional interference in their country through the destructive presence of non-state actors.

There is still a chance to do the right thing in Lebanon; the Department of Foreign Affairs has started to step up.

Substantial humanitarian funding should be channelled directly through international aid agencies whilst further pressure must be exerted on the political elite to ensure reforms take place.

This might just help to stave off further misery and substantial forced migration.

Colin Lee

Ballinteer

Dublin 16

Greyhounds and mental health

The recent controversy surrounding the inclusion of a damning assessment of the greyhound industry in a book for junior cycle students has interested me greatly.

However, the debate is missing scrutiny of one subject that is relevant to the lives of so many in this pandemic — mental health.

Some time ago, before Covid-19 arrived, I attended the wake of a young man, an only son, in a small dwelling in the countryside.

On my way out of the house, the father of the deceased followed me. He brought me to a shed and showed me two young greyhounds. Then, he said: “This is all I can look forward to now.”

Greyhounds are not just an 'industry' but a hobby and pastime for many, providing a valuable community like any other social club.

I have been involved in the mental health area as a counsellor in hospitals and addiction centres for 50 years.

In these places, I have become deeply aware of the value of healthy hobbies.

To interfere with people’s hobbies or pastimes is a very serious decision, not one to be taken lightly. It can and will cause great distress and a sense of loss, sadness, and hopelessness.

The greyhound community is a family of people, who have been meeting on a constant basis, “week in, week out”, for generations.

It is like any club, GAA club, golf club, bridge club, etc. Lifelong friendships are formed.

There are people who act against the law in any sport, including greyhound racing.

However, people who own greyhounds know that if your dog is not well cared for, it will not perform.

I am aware there are “pros and cons” in every debate and we are in a time when misinformation is rife; it is so difficult to differentiate been the perceived truth and the actual truth.

The greyhound issue is a perfect example of this. One thing is sure, if this much-loved hobby of generations, like the man with the two dogs in the shed, is taken from the greyhound fraternity, there will be deep sadness and long-lasting hurt.

If the hobby of greyhound racing is stopped, one would have to ask the question, what’s next?

JG Shanahan

Clonea

Co Waterford

Sinn Féin in pole position to govern

On the possible make-up of the next government, it seems pretty obvious to me as a Labour Party member that it will be a grand coalition of the Left, led by Sinn Féin and including Labour, Social Democrats, People Before Profit, etc.

People have long memories and I believe that if Labour countenance going into power with FG/FF it will finally kill off the party, and rightly so.

I strongly sense people are prepared to finally give a broad Left coalition a chance to see what they can do, as many are tired of the same old same old FF/FG nonsense which is leaving many people behind in our country.

If Sinn Féin can avoid any major mishaps then they are in pole position to lead the next government.

Paul Foran

Arbour Hill

Dublin 7

Housing crisis, no, it’s an emergency

I must take issue with Mr Hearne’s labelling of the housing problems Ireland faces as a ‘crisis’. It is an ‘emergency’... and has been for nigh on 10 years — Rory Hearne: Accommodation crisis leaves students stressed and exhausted (Irish Examiner, September 22).

Yes, that’s right, a whole decade. Students entering university this year were aged in single digits when these housing issues were flagged.

What has Irish society done to fix/address the problem? Put the same people who caused/exacerbated these problems into power — repeatedly. That is the contempt with which older generations in Ireland treat the young.

There’s a lesson there — somewhere.

Adam Bolger

Belfast

How to fix an unfair points system

The present system whereby some students who achieve maximum possible points or sufficient points and still fail to obtain a place in their chosen course is clearly unfair and discriminatory. But there is an easy and fairer solution.

Current points scores are crudely based on grades — the same grade may be awarded to students obtaining widely differing marks.

In the case of a points tie, I propose that the total percentage marks in their subjects be used to determine who is awarded a place in a given course.

This, I believe, would provide a much fairer system than the present random selection, which is effectively just a lottery.

Emeritus Professor Des MacHale

Blackrock

Cork

Saluting fire heroes

Whenever I am in Cavan town, as was the case recently, I pause on Main Street and offer a silent prayer for the victims of a fire that engulfed St Joseph’s Orphanage there in February 1943.

Thirty five innocent children and an elderly woman perished on that hellish night.

According to reports, an even greater loss of life was prevented by the heroic efforts of local people first on the scene.

Even at this late remove may I salute them, and of course the unfortunates who lost their lives.

Tom Gilsenan

Dublin 9

Pets are family

I am hoping as many people as possible sign this petition: change.org/p/michael-d-higgins-approval-of-pets-as-a-part-of-family-member-in-ireland.

I am currently in the process of rehoming my dogs, who were until recently, living with my ex.

Thirty dogs are abandoned each day in Ireland. Picture: Tim Graham/Getty Images

He can no longer look after them, and because in Ireland, animals are still seen by some as pests, I cannot take my babies back and they need rehoming.

I’m sure you know someone or know of someone who had to “get rid of” a pet at a landlord’s request or found it near to impossible to find housing because they have a pet.

There are people who are forced to lie about having pets in order to find housing.

Maybe you have been in a position yourself where you want to have a pet but have refrained from getting one because you don’t want to risk having to kick them out of the property or being homeless yourself.

This is the reason why there are so many homeless dogs and cats in Ireland; 30 dogs are abandoned each day here.

There are many countries that allow pets in a home, like Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

Ireland is behind the times on this matter and we are hoping to put an end to it. Please sign the petition and share it with as many as you can.

Sakura De Francesco

Cork