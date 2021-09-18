Letters to the Editor: Rural Ireland will suffer in the drive for urban regeneration

I read with great interest the feature dealing with dereliction and renovation of empty dwellings — Legislative reform may be key to tackling dereliction (Irish Examiner, September 13).

Such developments are to be welcomed and will help to provide more housing units. Developing domestic dwellings over shops and businesses in towns and cities is also to be welcomed.

The Government has planned a massive house-building programme costing €4bn per year — the biggest ever investment in house construction in the history of the State. This is all very positive news.

Yet while all this positivity is in the air and towns and cities will benefit hugely there seems to be a ‘campaign’ in many quarters to starve rural Ireland of houses.

Trying to get planning permission for a one-off house in many parts of this county, and neighbouring counties also, is almost impossible.

I don’t know if this anti rural housing bias comes from the EU or from our own government but whatever the source it’s an absolute disgrace.

People who want to live in rural areas, build their own home, and build local communities are being thwarted at every turn.

These people are not asking for any local authority to provide a house, they are prepared to do it themselves and pay for it yet they are being stymied and refused permission.

One-off housing can provide a lifeline for rural parishes and communities all over this country and help to keep rural schools open.

I laud the regeneration of villages, town and cities — I’ve no problem whatsoever with that concept.

However, not everyone wants to live in a built-up area yet so many are being forced away from their families, friends, sports clubs, and the schools their parents attended.

Yes, by all means regenerate and build up town centres and cities — but not by forcing young people out of rural Ireland.

John Arnold

Fermoy

Cork

Housing Minister is out of his depth

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien stands accused of deliberately giving misinformation to the Dáil on his shared equity scheme.

I don’t believe he intended to mislead the Dail, rather, as is becoming more and more obvious, Mr O’Brien is floundering and out of his depth.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Co Sligo

Politicians served us well during crises

Michael Deasy is critical of our public representatives — Fine Gael needs to cop on, there’s a country to run (Irish Examiner, Letters, September 11).

He seems to have forgotten the following:

Since 2010, there has been a spectacular recovery from the collapse/bailout in that year;

Since 2016, Irish diplomacy has dealt very well with the English declaration of contempt that is Brexit;

Since 2020, Ireland’s management of the problems that arose with Covid has compared very well with that of the countries of the EU and especially with that of the UK.

There are still rows between parties but so far in the main the country’s political representatives has stood up well to the decade long, unprecedented pressure of three major problems.

Anthony Leavy

Sutton

Dublin 13

No need for new safe access zone laws

In her article Pressure on Donnelly to legislate for safe access zones at abortion clinics (Irish Examiner, online, September 12), Aoife Moore reports on two female Green Party politicians who, in a letter to the Oireachtas Women’s caucas, claim that protests outside of abortion clinics and GP practices, are undertaken in order to “intimidate and coerce those who need our protection and care”.

If this really is the case, and in line with previous statements by both the Department of Health and the Garda Commissioner to the effect that current legislation is sufficient to deal with any such situations, I am curious as to why complaints are not directed toward those charged with enforcing the law.

If the claims in question are correct and the current law is either ignored or unenforceable, why is there any reason to believe the formulation of new laws will resolve the issue?

Rory O’Donovan

Killeens

Cork

Spending €150m on an elite sporting event

How many thousands of grassroots sports would benefit from receiving €150m?

Giving so much money to an elite sport would be so wrong considering our country’s current economic condition.

Tim Butler

The Viaduct

Cork

Delivering creche facilities in estates

The article — ‘We are just so tired’: Parents reveal endless struggle to find and pay for childcare (Irish Examiner, online September 12), was excellent and well done for drawing attention to this very important issue for parents.

This is a major problem for many parents in north Kildare and one I have been actively campaigning on for many years.

We have had huge population growth in the towns of north Kildare with many new housing developments which included, as required by legislation, a crèche as part of the planning application process.

However, the creche is almost never built when the estate is completed resulting in a shortage of childcare education facilities.

There is a shortage of childcare education facilities across north Co Kildare.

As a county councillor, I asked Kildare County Council to provide the number of creche facilities delivered as part of new housing estates in the municipal district between 2011 and 2021?

Their report made for very depressing reading. Five permissions were granted for residential developments that include a creche/childcare facility which have not commenced to date in the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District.

What happens is a creche is included in the planning application and deemed necessary at that stage but somehow seems unnecessary when the estate is finished.

Asa result we have ended up in a situation where parents are having to travel outside the town to source childcare.

I am a founding member of a Community Creche Action group, two years in place now and the stories from parents are heartbreaking — I am regularly contacted by parents desperate to find places and asking me where to turn.

A lot of these larger developments are often built in phases, with the creche often planned for the final phase — then deemed unviable or not needed — based on anecdotal evidence.

It’s very frustrating for parents and providers.

I have submitted a motion to our county development plan that a creche facility must be delivered in the first phase of any large development.

Dr Angela Feeney

Maynooth

Co Kildare

President declines Northern Ireland centenary invite

I agree with President Higgins’ decision to politely decline his invitation to an event marking the centenary of Northern Ireland and the partition of Ireland.

It was a bit much on the part of the organisers to expect our President to accept an invitation to such an event in the first place.

John Glennon

Hollywood

Co Wicklow

Michael D Higgins is President of Ireland. Why he will not attend a service to commemorate the partitioning of our country by a foreign power should be obvious to all.

Keith Nolan

Carrick-on-Shannon

Co Leitrim

Who knows?

Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy makes an assertion in Dáil Éireann, under privilege.

Minister Simon Harris says that claim is unfounded.

The Irish Examiner knows the score.

What’s going on, Examiner?

Des Gunning

Phibsborough

Dublin

Congratulations to Cork County Council

Cork County Council must be congratulated on the remedial work they carried out in Youghal on the boardwalk which is very much appreciated by all who take pleasure in using it — be it local residents or visitors from far and near.

The boardwalk at Youghal, Co Cork, is very much appreciated by all who take pleasure in using it.

It’s a very attractive, safe piece of engineering/design that so much fits in beautifully with our lovely landscape.

They must also be congratulated for the resurfacing works at Knockadoon coastal walk.

Thanks to our local councillors for their input to all that has been done. Let’s hope they continue the great work.

Alan Crane

Youghal

Co Cork