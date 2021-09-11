Letters to the Editor: Fine Gael needs to cop on, there’s a country to run

Fianna Fáil in Government has belatedly begun to tackle the housing crisis in earnest. We are about to truly test the efficacy of our (very successful) national vaccination programme.
A confrontation with Fine Gael over a little sinecure could collapse the Government and precipitate a general election.
It is hard to understand what Minister Coveney was at. But at the moment, I for one don’t care. Fine Gael needs to pull itself together. There’s a country to run.
In reference to the controversy surrounding Zappone and Coveney.
As usual the wagons will be circled and the BS will be spouted. What’s new?
This is the norm for Irish politics and has been for decades. Shame on you, but then again what politicians have any shame.
For those in government who have made fingerpointing a pastime, it logically follows that Tánaiste Leo Varadker should resign, not because he broke any laws — they’re only guidelines after all, but simply because Michael Cawley, chair of Fáilte Ireland was forced to resign for doing far, far less.
Bringing one’s family on a socially distanced holiday was far safer than going to a festival wearing no mask in a massive crowd.
Commenting on Leo Varadkar’s recent attendance at a festival in the UK, Taoiseach Micheál Martin stated in his defence: “I think what the Tánaiste does in his private time is a matter for the Tánaiste.”
But surely that cannot be the case in the context of the pandemic — the rest of us are given no such discretion.
It goes some way to explain the lethargy in tackling the social ills that abound.
As a member of Fianna Fáil can I suggest that we are forgetting the biggest disaster of an economic decision in recent times. It was the U-turn on the water charges.
Future generations will not thank us for such a short sighted decision.
I want to commend Michael Clifford on his article concerning the failure of our state to commemorate the RIC as a sign of political immaturity — Mick Clifford: Leaving London to host RIC event speaks volumes about our immaturity (Irish Examiner, September 7). It is not only immature but partitionist in implication and effect.
The December 1918 election gave a majority vote of staying within the British empire in some substantial form and those voters undoubtedly endorsed the RIC as the legitimate police force of Ireland.
It certainly could be argued that once the War of Independence began the RIC lost its popular legitimacy very quickly, but this was not the case in the north-east and with a significant minority in the rest of Ireland.
By rejecting a thoughtful commemoration, we are imposing a one-dimensional narrative that limits what it means to be Irish to simplistic binary ideas that are exclusionary towards those of the north-east and a minority in the south.
How many psychiatric specialists does it take to investigate a woman, who is in the depths of despair and wants to take her own life because she can’t legally call a halt to her pregnancy in Texas?
Six: One to investigate the woman’s mind and motives and five more who have to make up their own minds on what is going on in the mind of the woman, who is some place no man has ever been and very few women will ever be.
It should be the woman’s choice, end of story.
The greed of those in power in this country means that I will most likely never be able to afford my own home, or to afford renting my own home (on my own and not to house-share), which really leaves the only option of becoming homeless, which is a non-runner as I simply wouldn’t survive on the streets.
All I’m asking for is my own four walls.
I’m willing to pay whatever I can towards a mortgage (I can get between €90,000 and €110,000 of a mortgage on my current salary).
As you are all aware, there is nothing I can buy for this amount in this country where I can have a job with a semi-decent wage.
As it stands, I am just about breaking even and I really don’t want to be in a position where I have to continue to live this way long term.
The above was a plea email sent to various politicians to which I received two replies — none that offered any help.
Regarding the ending of the occupation of Afghanistan, I note that talk has recently turned to the moral dilemma of whether countries should provide or withhold aid to the war-torn country.
Am I alone in thinking that it is a bit rich to talk of aid? Shouldn’t we be using the word reparations?
A recent study by Brown University estimated costs of the 20-year Afghanistan war to be $2.3tn (€1.95tn). The final figure for reparations should represent a sizeable fraction of this (50% seems reasonable). I hope this figure will feature in the upcoming Nato budget reviews.
The CAO first-round offers are out for many students around the country.
With regard to education, it is interesting that all primary education degree courses offered by universities now require students to have 500-plus points, with one moving very close to 600 points.
Are we saying post-primary students who secure 300- or 400-plus points are not capable of teaching or that they should not consider it as a potential career path in the first instance?
This could be achieved with an interview or HPAT-type (as in medicine) element alongside the Leaving Cert.
Classrooms and by extension schools are diverse micro societies, we must ensure the teaching profession and staffrooms reflect this.
We hear many calls from various sources within the current United States administration calling for the Taliban leadership to “respect basic human rights”.
Perhaps the US should look to their own actions in relation to detainees at Guantanamo Bay.
These detainees are held in violation of their basic human rights and in contravention of the Geneva Convention.
I suggest the US should look to its own actions before attempting to instruct others in how to behave,