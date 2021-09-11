Letters to the Editor: Fine Gael needs to cop on, there’s a country to run

Fianna Fáil in Government has belatedly begun to tackle the housing crisis in earnest. We are about to truly test the efficacy of our (very successful) national vaccination programme.

A confrontation with Fine Gael over a little sinecure could collapse the Government and precipitate a general election.

It is hard to understand what Minister Coveney was at. But at the moment, I for one don’t care. Fine Gael needs to pull itself together. There’s a country to run.

Michael Deasy

Bandon

Co Cork

Show me a politician with shame

In reference to the controversy surrounding Zappone and Coveney.

Once more it’s a matter of jobs for the boys, or in this case the girls.

As usual the wagons will be circled and the BS will be spouted. What’s new?

This is the norm for Irish politics and has been for decades. Shame on you, but then again what politicians have any shame.

Niall Boland

Lynwood Park

Limerick

It logically follows that Leo must resign

For those in government who have made fingerpointing a pastime, it logically follows that Tánaiste Leo Varadker should resign, not because he broke any laws — they’re only guidelines after all, but simply because Michael Cawley, chair of Fáilte Ireland was forced to resign for doing far, far less.

Bringing one’s family on a socially distanced holiday was far safer than going to a festival wearing no mask in a massive crowd.

Una Bridget Ní Chormaic

Cabra

Dublin 7

Now Taoiseach, rules for all of us

Commenting on Leo Varadkar’s recent attendance at a festival in the UK, Taoiseach Micheál Martin stated in his defence: “I think what the Tánaiste does in his private time is a matter for the Tánaiste.”

But surely that cannot be the case in the context of the pandemic — the rest of us are given no such discretion.

These latest comments from Mr Martin are worrying in that they suggest he is comfortable with the concept of “one rule for them, another for the rest of us”.

It goes some way to explain the lethargy in tackling the social ills that abound.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Sligo

Let’s not forget the water charges U-turn

As a member of Fianna Fáil can I suggest that we are forgetting the biggest disaster of an economic decision in recent times. It was the U-turn on the water charges.

Future generations will not thank us for such a short sighted decision.

Michael Burns

Glanmire

Co Cork

Clifford right about RIC commemoration

I want to commend Michael Clifford on his article concerning the failure of our state to commemorate the RIC as a sign of political immaturity — Mick Clifford: Leaving London to host RIC event speaks volumes about our immaturity (Irish Examiner, September 7). It is not only immature but partitionist in implication and effect.

Royal Irish Constabulary on parade: The RIC were endorsed as the legitimate police force of Ireland following the 1918 election.

The December 1918 election gave a majority vote of staying within the British empire in some substantial form and those voters undoubtedly endorsed the RIC as the legitimate police force of Ireland.

It certainly could be argued that once the War of Independence began the RIC lost its popular legitimacy very quickly, but this was not the case in the north-east and with a significant minority in the rest of Ireland.

By rejecting a thoughtful commemoration, we are imposing a one-dimensional narrative that limits what it means to be Irish to simplistic binary ideas that are exclusionary towards those of the north-east and a minority in the south.

Mark Cronin

Dublin Hill

Cork

Abortion should be a woman’s choice

How many psychiatric specialists does it take to investigate a woman, who is in the depths of despair and wants to take her own life because she can’t legally call a halt to her pregnancy in Texas?

Six: One to investigate the woman’s mind and motives and five more who have to make up their own minds on what is going on in the mind of the woman, who is some place no man has ever been and very few women will ever be.

It should be the woman’s choice, end of story.

Kevin Devitte

Westport

Co Mayo

All I am asking for is my own four walls, but can’t get a house

The greed of those in power in this country means that I will most likely never be able to afford my own home, or to afford renting my own home (on my own and not to house-share), which really leaves the only option of becoming homeless, which is a non-runner as I simply wouldn’t survive on the streets.

All I’m asking for is my own four walls.

I’m willing to pay whatever I can towards a mortgage (I can get between €90,000 and €110,000 of a mortgage on my current salary).

As you are all aware, there is nothing I can buy for this amount in this country where I can have a job with a semi-decent wage.

I’m an Irish citizen and have paid my taxes here since I started working in 1995.

As it stands, I am just about breaking even and I really don’t want to be in a position where I have to continue to live this way long term.

The above was a plea email sent to various politicians to which I received two replies — none that offered any help.

Dee Nolan

Castle Road

Kilkenny

It is a bit rich of the US to talk about aid

Regarding the ending of the occupation of Afghanistan, I note that talk has recently turned to the moral dilemma of whether countries should provide or withhold aid to the war-torn country.

Am I alone in thinking that it is a bit rich to talk of aid? Shouldn’t we be using the word reparations?

A recent study by Brown University estimated costs of the 20-year Afghanistan war to be $2.3tn (€1.95tn). The final figure for reparations should represent a sizeable fraction of this (50% seems reasonable). I hope this figure will feature in the upcoming Nato budget reviews.

Colin Daly

Fermoy

Co Cork

Cast net wider for teacher training

The CAO first-round offers are out for many students around the country.

With regard to education, it is interesting that all primary education degree courses offered by universities now require students to have 500-plus points, with one moving very close to 600 points.

Are we saying post-primary students who secure 300- or 400-plus points are not capable of teaching or that they should not consider it as a potential career path in the first instance?

Perhaps the universities here need to step up and cast the net out to many students currently outside the requirements.

This could be achieved with an interview or HPAT-type (as in medicine) element alongside the Leaving Cert.

Classrooms and by extension schools are diverse micro societies, we must ensure the teaching profession and staffrooms reflect this.

Stephen O’Hara

School chaplain

Castlerea CS

Co Roscommon

US must look at its human rights record

We hear many calls from various sources within the current United States administration calling for the Taliban leadership to “respect basic human rights”.

Perhaps the US should look to their own actions in relation to detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

These detainees are held in violation of their basic human rights and in contravention of the Geneva Convention.

I suggest the US should look to its own actions before attempting to instruct others in how to behave,

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown

Cork