Letters to the Editor: Racism should have no place in our society

Over the years, I have travelled around our world and our country quite a lot especially with work.

In that time, I have seen and heard of many acts of racism committed against black people and those from different ethnic minorities, from children right up to adults.

Now, I have to ask myself a question: As a dad of two amazing beautiful childrenr, why haven’t I done more to try to end this?

We must stand up for those who are persecuted. We must listen to those who are harmed and stand with them and protect them.

I am moved to hear so many speak of how they need to be more than not racist, but to be actively anti-racist.

In a world battling the coronavirus, especially these last few months, we have all realised how much stronger we are when we work together.

The senseless acts of racial and ethnic violence in word and deed should have no place in our country and world.

So many of us, from all around the world, have helped each other through this virus pandemic and all of us are working together to save lives, exactly as we should be.

Listening to some people’s nasty rhetoric recently — especially after England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 soccer final when the three young men from England were racially abused because of the colour of their skin, and most recently on our own doorstep an Irish rugby journalist and ex-player just in the last few days making remarks against one of the scrum halfs on the Lions rugby team — one might think that leadership has to be aggressive and confrontational.

But consider this parable about leadership; a student assigned to write an essay about an effective leader wrote this story:

“I’ve been taking a bus to school for years. Most passengers keep to themselves and no one ever talks to anyone else.

“About a year ago, an elderly man got on the bus and said loudly to the driver, ‘good morning’.

“Most people looked up, annoyed, and the bus driver just grunted. The next day the man got on at the same stop and again he said loudly, ‘good morning’ to the driver. Another grunt.

“By the fifth day, the driver relented and greeted the man with a semi-cheerful ‘good morning’.

“The man announced, ‘my name is Benny,’ and asked the driver, ‘what’s yours?’ The driver said his name was Ralph. That was the first time any of us heard the driver’s name and soon people began to talk to each other and say hello to Ralph and Benny.

“Soon Benny extended his cheerful ‘good morning’ to the whole bus. Within a few days his ‘good morning’ was returned by a whole bunch of ‘good mornings’ and the entire bus seemed to be friendlier. People got to know each other.

“If a leader is someone who makes something happen, Benny was our leader in friendliness.

“A month ago, Benny didn’t get on the bus and we haven’t seen him since. Everyone began to ask about Benny and lots of people said he may have died.

"No one knew what to do and the bus got awfully quiet again. So, last week, I started to act like Benny and say, ‘good morning’ to everyone and they cheered up again. I guess I’m the leader now. I hope Benny comes back to see what he started.

“Maybe all our societies in our world need a Benny.”

We should all join in this race for racial justice, to do our part, so that together we can create a new world.

The society we live in is the result of human choices and decisions.

We, the members of humanity, created racism and only we can defeat racism, and that time has come.

No longer can racism be tolerated or accepted, it needs to be stopped, and the people who have suffered because of it have the right to finally be free from its grasp.

Humanity can change things. What humanity breaks, divides and separates, we can — with God’s help — also heal, unite, and restore.

Therein lies our hope and our challenge. Racism, bigotry, discrimination, sexism, inequality, antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, xenophobia, should have no place in our society.

Ronan Scully

Knocknacarra

Galway

One way to reduce plastic waste

I have just spent a fairly frustrating time in several shops trying to get refills for the popular liquid soap dispensers that I need to use.

I know, ideally, I’d use bar soap but that’s another story.

The problem is that each time you buy the soap you are forced to also buy a completely redundant pump. This is adding to the amount of single-use plastic around to no good purpose.

Surely it is not beyond the capacity of manufacturers to supply refill containers of the soap.

Better still, it could be done using glass. It is quite possible to get ceramic pump bottles too.

How about it, Lever Bros (and others)?

Patrick Browne

Skehard Rd

Cork

I’m still waiting for a coherent argument

I read again today of Professor Dolores Cahill’s views on Covid-19, and of her opinions on the worldwide efforts to deal, through vaccination and other means, with this widely-acknowledged threat to the health and wellbeing of many humans.

Her views don’t make sense to me — it’s that simple.

However, I’m quite prepared to accept that I’m not an expert in the field of medicine that she can rightfully claim to be, and in which — she must likewise acknowledge — so many hundreds of other internationally qualified experts so firmly disagree with her opinions.

I respectfully ask her to produce a coherent argument that might persuade me to accept her advice on what I should do.

Despite the numerous opportunities provided to her to do so, I remain in waiting.

Peter McIlwaine

Blessington

Co Wicklow

Press must respect plurality of views

Having campaigned alongside many others for the retention of the Eighth Amendment, I obviously don’t expect to see eye-to-eye with Louise O’Neill on the subject of abortion, however, I always read her Weekend column, if only to gain a general understanding of her perspectives.

What surprised me on reading her article in the edition of July 24, was her sheer inability to either understand the workings of the human conscience, or to in any way empathise with those who accept the humanity of developing life in the womb and who, as a result, absolutely refuse to have hand, act, or part in the destruction of such innocent life, irrespective of what the law may allow or come to demand.

I’m not sure how much latitude the Irish Examiner gives to its columnists, or what stance the paper takes editorially toward conscientious objection on the part of the medical profession, but the position adopted by Ms O’Neill would suggest that the level of respect for the plurality of views supposed to result from repeal of the Eighth Amendment, is already under threat from those who spoke most about it.

In a society which sees itself as pluralist and liberal, it might be far more appropriate for the free press to use its voice in support of freedom of conscience, not in opposition to it.

Rory O’Donovan

Killeens

Cork

The real roots of rural housing rules

In her coulmn — One-off housing bans are stopping families from building communities (Irish Examiner, June 15) — Elaine Loughlin writes: “A broad stroke countywide approach to rural dwelling means areas just a field or two outside large urban centres such as Dublin and Cork — where one-off housing should be largely discouraged to stop ribbon development — are treated the same as other parts where the population is in marked decline.”

This policy [on one-off housing] was created by the local authorities to ensure minimum spacing of 60m and adequate field area for the old septic tank rule of half an acre.

For the past decade or more the simple solution to stop ribbon development and multiple access onto roads was to reuse the existing access and set houses behind farms and houses off the road to form small settlements.

Proper planning and viable sites only, and keeping to the family-only rule nationwide, would be a better option.

Brendan Grimes

Skerries

Co Dublin

Des O’Malley was a true democrat

After the announcement of the passing of Des O’Malley, RTÉ’s Claire Byrne made contact with a number of people, and the tributes from John Bowman, Michael McDowell, Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar, Heather Humphreys, Mary Harney, and President Higgins, amongst many others, were as moving as they were sincere. tributes that were so deserved.

Former Progressive Democrat leader Des O'Malley was a committed, principled, democrat. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The silence from Sinn Féin and the extreme left was stark but not surprising. Des’s contempt for and abhorrence of the IRA would not have found much favour in those circles.

But it is his expulsion from Fianna Fáil which was probably the most the pivotal moment of his political career.

As a committed, principled, democrat — totally opposed to cronyism, tribalism, sloganism, hypocrisy, corruption, and strokes — it was clear that, by the mid-1980s, he was becoming more and more estranged from the once decent party of de Valera, Lemass, and Lynch, and accordingly it was obvious that Haughey was seeking an excuse to get rid of him.

The spurious grounds used for the expulsion motion were probably the most callous and hypocritical of that infamous period in Fianna Fáil’s history.

The courage of the nine TDs who voted against the expulsion (including former Cork North-Central TD, Dan Wallace) was in marked contrast to the cowardice of many of the 73 who voted for it.

As for the main proponents for his expulsion — Haughey, Flynn, Ray Burke, Reynolds, Doherty, MacSharry, et al — many of them would subsequently be found culpable guilty in other forums of conduct very “unbecoming”.

Des brought his integrity, courage, and real patriotism into the Progressive Democrats, and I for one was proud to have been a member of it and to have known the man.

Joe Kennelly

Inniscarra

Co Cork