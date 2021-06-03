Letters to the Editor: World needs an entirely new economic ideology

There appears to be absolute denial in Government and administrative circles that economics have changed very much at all, as gung-ho policies supported by stratospheric ‘borrowings’ are directed towards ‘recovery’ of a failing economic system which simply cannot function properly in a highly technological super-abundant world where ‘work’ is being greatly diminished as each day passes.

To misquote a famous line of Bill Clinton: “It’s not the pandemic stupid; it’s failure to adapt to the most powerful technological ability ever devised by the human brain which has this world in the greatest economic mess ever experienced”.

Who in their right senses would want to recover to that?

This mess we are now in is entirely different from any other messes of history, all of which were due to inability and shortages and not being able to do all the work necessary to keep the human race afloat.

The present ‘mess’ is about exactly the opposite — so much abundance of practically everything that markets and trade are stymied, commerce is stagnated by gross oversupply and cut-throat competition leaves scant profit for anyone.

Solutions for unemployment are every bit as ill-directed. They will not be found in debt-stimulated jobs of dubious usefulness, which can be done better, faster and cheaper by robotics and automation.

Nobody has ever even mentioned, never mind explained, how, despite so many closures and withdrawals from work, apart from PPE shortage due to unpreparedness at the beginning, and panic buying of bread and toilet paper (which one could say covered nutritional necessity from one end to the other) the world was short of absolutely nothing. Abundance reigned and much developed taste for wages without work, which is likely to become reality in a not-too-distant future.

Bunkum about ‘remote working’ and national innovation of ‘hubs’ is a prime example of how out of step politicians are with technological economics. Remote working is not about creating new jobs, but about the ability to relocate jobs not just around the village or town or country but around the world. As long as the absurd ideology of constant ‘growth’ in a world already producing too much and everyone working harder and longer doing what technology does better persists, these ‘remote’ jobs are likely to cluster in the very cheapest labour areas of the world.

Entirely new economic ideology is required to complement and get the very best out of our genius for technological brilliance and, unless we set about formulating it quickly, a pandemic of economic failure will engulf the world far more catastrophic than any natural or concocted virus ever was.

Padraic Neary

Tubbercurry

Co Sligo

Unfair Government policies affect us all

As part of the €3.5bn post-pandemic stimulus plan and to help meet 2030 energy targets, the Irish Government is rolling out a home retrofit scheme with a loan interest rate of 3.5%. Funnily enough the Government is borrowing this money at 0% interest, giving it to the banks and credit unions, which then charge us 3.5%. Assume that the average cost of heating a home is €2k/year. Getting a loan of €20k for a simple retrofit (+ €700 interest), means a payback period of >13 years, and that’s assuming your heating bills are zero cost.

We are emerging into an economic environment where expectations are that unemployment will exceed 16%. Does the Government think that a move from a D/C1 rating to a B2 rating is really the predominant driving force for the average homeowner?

A further declaration this week concerns the re-evaluation of the local property tax (LPT) bands, which should see about one third paying up to €100 more/year and a smaller number paying up to €150 more/year. These LPT bands are to be reviewed due to the increases in the value of properties. Yet, our house prices have increased due to supply and demand.

According to Daft (March 2021), the average house price in Ireland (as a whole) was €276k. Compare this to the average house price in France (as a whole) of €160k. Each election cycle, the incoming government commits to building thousands of new homes/year, but never seems to fulfil said commitments. This has resulted in a lack of supply of new homes, which in turn has fuelled house price increases. The inability of Government to fulfil their promises has repercussions on so many levels — from homelessness to LPT.

The Government also plans to bring houses built since 2013 into the LPT net. It’s been said by a member of the Government that this is not for the purpose of raising more money, but for a greater sense of equity. Really? Do you truly think that our altruistic Government is seeking equity above all else?

If we’re talking about equity, then think on this. Our Government has been making promises since November 2019 regarding placement grants to student nurses. Finally, under pressure, they have committed to paying them €100/week backdated to last September. Compare this to the 2% pay increase granted to politicians earlier in the year. When challenged about it in an environment where so many have been out of work for so long, they reply that it’s out of their control, it’s due to a system whereby the salary of TDs and senators is linked to public sector pay.

The average TD salary, excluding expenses and other frills, is now about €100k. The average senator salary, excluding expenses and other frills, is about €70k. The average salary of the average person in Ireland is about €40k. Let’s have that discussion on equity now.

But first, can I ask our Government officials to pass legislation to sever the link between TD/senator pay and the public sector — just for the sake of equity and fairness.

A Brennan

Athenry

Galway

Revellers in South William St, Dublin, resulted in significant rubbish on the streets

People should pay to spend a penny

I’m tired of hearing about mollycoddling ignorant outdoor socialites. If they want toilets etc, let these people pay for them. It’s also not hard to take your own litter home.

There’s no such thing as 100% safe outdoor gatherings, which can lead to affray, criminal damage and the spread of disease.

Some young people wrongly believe that the earth rotates on their axis!

With so much free education, it’s remarkable how prevalent, and acceptable, ignorance has become.

I’ve had good nights out in my time, but I never upset or disturbed other people. I never needed to drink to have a good time.

Dr Florence Craven

Bracknagh

Co Offaly

Cork fans celebrate after Luke Meade scored the first goal during the 2018 Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship final against Clare at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Time to stop rot in football and hurling

Joe Foyle’s letter ( Irish Examiner, May 31) prompts me to remember the past when I had the honour of befriending two giants of the games that were then known as hurling and football.

I so agree with Mr Foyle, even though he as a player for Tipp would have had conflicting fealtys to mine as a Corkman, even in the days when Tipp shone almost as bright as Cork and North Mon in The Harty wars.

I never played hurling, I wasn’t good enough, but nowadays I’d have no bother because both hurling and football have become like softball on the beach here in Fountainstown.

Hopping from one game to another on TV over the weekend leaves the poor spectator frustrated. The Cork/Clare game, if you would call it a game, should have resulted in a ‘non-game'.

I counted 27 Clare hand passes (throws) to within a few yards of the Cork goal, like they were scared of trying for a goal and which didn’t even result in a score. Sorry to say, but Cork were worse.

The game now consists of nothing but possession, which causes so many frees. There’s no need for forwards anymore, because they are not being fed.

Just like Joe said, a goal should be worth more than three points — I have argued this point over and over. To stop the rot in the games, introduce a four- or five-point goal. Mr Foyle suggests six to the goal. Why not?

Jack Lynch used to stay with me about once a month while taoiseach — I was a hotelier. It was usually a Sunday and in the evening he would be relaxed in the bar, holding court to the delight of the customers.

There were strict instructions — he would not accept complimentary drinks. He stuck to his couple of Paddys and he would converse on any subject but politics. Always the one subject took precedence, GAA.

I had a hurley under the counter and he would handle it like a baby would a soother. His audience would shower him with compliments on his prowess in the hurling field, but he would refer to himself as a “feeder” to fellas like Ring, admitting he was more a point scorer and would leave the goals to the master hand of the likes of Ring’s genius.

He referred to the hand pass as simply a stunt to get you out of trouble, otherwise, it’s for “cissies”.

Christy Ring, in his job, used to bring me oil and on occasions would, under pressure, have a cuppa. He was such an unassuming man.

He would bring his hurley and a tennis ball and have a practice down against the wall of the boiler house, out of view, but I had the privilege of watching that masterstroke, shortening the grip and butting the ball against the base of the wall so the ball would spring back to his huge hand.

Mr Lynch would comment: “I believe, himself was dining with you” — little banters like that.

These stalwarts of the game, the Doyles, the Rakards, the Glen Rovers, the Rockies, the Barrs, what would they say to Joe Foyle’s excellent letter.

Ted Emery

Fountainstown

Co Cork