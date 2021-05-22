Letters to the Editor: Always look on the bright side of life and death

Life is funny. You just don’t know what it will throw at you. People whine and moan over all kinds of illnesses and problems. We should be positive and look on the bright side.

Even the coronavirus has its good points. With the pubs thankfully closed, there are no more groups of inebriated eejits strangling ‘Danny Boy’ and throwing bottles at my window as they stagger home at all hours of the morning.

What more could any man want — Judge Judy, Murder She Wrote, and into bed with a bag of chips and a six pack?

And this social distancing is great. It’s a pity it’s not lengthened to 20ft or more and everyone over 60 should be provided with a walking stick as a safety defence mechanism to give a good dawk at anyone who comes near them. The virus would be gone in days.

To be honest I don’t really fear my oncoming death. In fact, I gave my buddy €20 to sing ‘The Banks’ at my funeral.

And all this confusion over Covid-19 and wearing masks? I love going around town with my mask. I wish it was twice as big to completely cover my face. No one knows me. It’s great. I intend to keep wearing it when all this pandemic is gone. No one bothers me because they don’t know me. I’m not annoyed by down and outs on the bum for a spare fiver or the price of a pint.

Have you ever noticed as you get older and older you get nearer and nearer to God? As for myself, with every drop of drink, I get more and more religious, as if I’m preparing to meet the man above. The one redeeming consolation is that all my many faults seem to magically disappear with old age.

As the years roll by, I go to more and more funerals. Old friends, classmates, team-mates, neighbours, and drinking buddies are dropping like flies. Even old sporting enemies who once seemed to enjoy kicking the living daylights out of me are gone to that great arena in the sky. Yet, in true Irish tradition, not one bad word is said about any of them as they are sent off to meet their maker.

Although they may have done countless dastardly deeds down through the years — lied, robbed all around them, mugged old ladies — they mysteriously become overnight saints in the pub after the funeral. ‘He was one of a kind, one nice fella, an angel at home, a wonderful husband,’ although he regularly flaked his poor wife around the kitchen every Friday night after the pub closed.

Recently, my children are being nice to me. One actually smiled at me yesterday. Another helped me up the stairs. I’m worried.

On Sunday morning, my wife gave me breakfast in bed. Last week, I caught her googling the price of coffins and last night she was ironing my good suit. I didn’t wear that since her poodle died 10 years ago.

Although I may have one foot in the grave it is a comforting thought, something to actually look forward to, lying there peacefully in my casket, the cathedral packed with old friends in tears, especially those I owe money to and, of course, everybody reminding everybody how wonderful I was, most of it lies.

I can’t wait. In fact, I’m dying for that day.

Jim McKeon

Bishopstown

Cork

Consequences of past mistakes

The coalition Government deserves great credit for the manner in which it has handled the Covid pandemic. It made mistakes to be sure and some of them were big ones. But it is easy to forget how loud the lobbyists got at times and how difficult it is for politicians to contain them.

The social contract has survived the pandemic by and large, and this was far from inevitable. None of us spends much time contemplating the caravanserai of appalling things that could have happened and didn’t.

Politics is a thankless business. It’s all about ‘what’s next’. The housing crisis is ‘next’. More accurately, it is ‘now’ and in many very depressing ways it’s a thing that has already happened. The policies and groupthink of the past are manifestly disastrous today. An Taoiseach and his Cabinet have taken urgent strides in recent days, but it is very late in the day for surprise and emergent legislation.

There is a greatness to this lateness in electoral terms. We have allowed foreign investors to financially colonise the country in many ways since the economic crash. Ireland has become a kind of servient

tenement for the avarice of international capital. Any cursory examination of Irish social and political history over the past 200 years shows that this will have seismic political consequences. Never before have the under 35s been more motivated to vote. The escape valve of emigration is not so open to them in the era of Covid. Our children were not reared for export in any case. The Civil War parties are entering an era of political consequences for past mistakes and preferences. The next election will be an extraordinary one.

Michael Deasy

Carrigart

Co Donegal

State response to HSE cyberattack

The cyberattack on the HSE shows that this State is not immune to cyberattacks. These attacks do not involve major super-powers, but can involve small states. Cyber-criminals know no bounds or morality, only soft targets to exploit for financial gain. This attack could have been far worse if the target was our critical energy network, which would have resulted in the loss of power to all businesses, hospitals, and homes. The economic consequences could have been far worse.

In response to this attack, the State needs to be more proactive to tackle cybersecurity. This needs to be done through investment in our aging information technology infrastructure and a commitment to

ensure dedicated spending to upgrade this equipment on an annual basis. Reports that systems are

vulnerable need to be acted upon and not brushed under the carpet.

These attacks are becoming a regular occurrence. As a result of the most recent attack, other criminal gangs may see Ireland as a soft target and similar attacks may occur. The State needs to ensure that those who fail to act upon these reports are held accountable. It is their inaction that has led to this event that has left our hospitals in a precarious situation of being barely able to provide support to those who need it most.

Matt O’Luasaigh

Carrigaline

Co Cork

Hacking is crisis that shouldn’t be wasted

Every crisis is an opportunity and the hack on the HSE IT system is one such opportunity — they say you should never waste a crisis.

Now is the time to bring our healthcare IT systems kicking and screaming into the 21st century.

We need to partner with the IT Industry in Ireland — the best international IT expertise is headquartered in Ireland and our healthcare system needs to harness this expertise on our doorsteps. We also make some of the best IT equipment in the world and need to tap into this technology.

We should all have unique personal health identifier numbers. This needs to happen as an outcome of this crisis. The logical solution is to use PPS numbers for all engagements with officialdom, healthcare, revenue, social security passport number etc. It’s a no-brainer.

Paul H Paul Horan

Assistant Professor

School of Nursing & Midwifery

Trinity College Dublin

Ministers are landlords too

A very high percentage of the so-called ‘private landlords’ are Government ministers. This is common knowledge. That’s why not enough houses are being built. They would miss getting the money for their

extortionate rents.

Marie McKinley

Tipperary

Government plan will not stop cuckoos

The Government plan will not disrupt the activities of the numerous vulture and cuckoo funds devouring properties all across Ireland, simply because this Government has been in bed with the billionaire funds for decades.

When earlier this month it made headlines that an investment fund had bought almost every house in

a development in Maynooth, Co

Kildare, the Government, fearing a huge backlash from the public, vowed that it would tackle the issue head on.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien took to the airwaves to declare he was on the side of first-time buyers, saying we will bring forward measures to ensure that the bulk buying of homes is curtailed as best as possible.

Micheál Martin said all hands were on deck with their response.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe’s promise of a 10% stamp duty levy on the bulk buying of houses is half baked to say the least.

Do not forget, these are the same people who voted against the proposal to increase stamp duty on

investment funds bulk-buying in the Finance Bill last year.

Don’t forget, too, that this Government pours hundreds of millions of taxpayers’ money into investment funds every year, and the same taxpayer can’t even buy one because of this incompetent Government, which sold us out to vultures.

Noel Harrington

Kinsale

Co Cork

Boris must release bombing files

On May 19, British prime minister Boris Johnson apologised in the House of Commons for how the

investigations into the Ballymurphy massacre in 1971 took place.

Mr Johnson said the Ballymurphy massacre had renewed the British government’s determination to

ensure that, in future, others can find answers with less distress and delay.

If Mr Johnson wishes to be seen to be morally and ethically consistent, then he must hold to account those responsible for atrocities against other innocent victims.

Mr Johnson must now ensure that the withheld British files relating to the Dublin and Monaghan bombings in 1974, which resulted in the deaths of 34 innocent citizens, be released immediately.

It is important that Ireland’s relationship with Britain, especially after the strains of Brexit and Ballymurphy, should be close and friendly. However, if that relationship is to prosper into the future, it must be strong enough to confront and

reconcile the past.

Although the issue of Dublin and Monaghan has cast a long shadow on our relationship with our nearest neighbour, the Government must continue to demand the release of the files which have been withheld by the British government pertaining to these bombings.

The possibility that this demand may cause diplomatic tensions between Dublin and London must not be a deterrent from our pursuance of justice for innocent victims.

Tom Cooper

Templeogue,

Dublin 6