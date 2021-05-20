Letters to the Editor: Time to enact Occupied Territories Bill

It is time for Dáil Éireann to enact the Occupied Territories Bill (OTB) without further delay. And it is time to stop talking about peace without justice in Palestine.

The bill, proposed by senator Frances Black, was passed overwhelmingly in Seanad Éireann on December 5, 2018. It was supported by Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin, the Green Party, and a number of Independents. The bill simply calls for a ban on the importation of goods from illegal settlements in any occupied territories.

This bill is fully in accordance with international law. Under the Fourth Geneva Convention, it is a war crime for an occupying power to settle its own people in the territory occupied.

Israel has been doing this systematically, and exponentially, since 1947 — to the extent that the Palestinian territories are now reduced to tiny slivers of land, separated from one another by hostile settlers.

The most sizable portion of Palestine left now is Gaza, the only place where there is not settler encroachment. Not surprisingly, Gaza has been under continuous military siege since 2006, making it one of the longest in the history of the world. As this is clearly a form of collective punishment, the siege of Gaza is also a war crime. The respected Nobel laureate organisation, Human Rights Watch formally concluded in April this year, what most of the world already knew — that Israel practices systematic apartheid and persecution of the Palestinian peoples, an extremely serious charge.

Predictably, Israel’s reaction was to announce ever more evictions and planned settlements. They went further and stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque, during the holy season of Ramadan, around which solidarity demonstrations were taking place, wounding hundreds of peaceful protestors.

Ireland must now take the lead as it did against South Africa in 1985, when it finally banned the import of apartheid goods — making for an historic first in the Western world.

The Occupied Territories Bill merely seeks to ban produce from the illegal West Bank settlements, rather than from Israel itself. It is, therefore, a very modest proposal but it must be enacted now in Dáil Éireann. As in 1985, such a move would represent a small but significant first step on the road to peace with justice in Palestine.

Billy Fitzpatrick

Terenure, Dublin 6

Dumbstruck by a planning decision

Near neighbours and a significant number of observers are dumbstruck at the decision of An Bord Pleanála to grant permission for SHD [strategic housing development] fast-track student accommodation in a residential site and a full family residential road, at San Paula, Orchard Rd, Cork.

The inspector stated that it would seriously injure residential amenities of properties in the vicinity regarding noise and general disturbance.

There are two proposed connections to abutting Brookfield student campus which would further be injurious to existing neighbours.

The proposed development is described as being substandard.

The proposal does not adhere to minimum standards for purpose-built student accommodation for amenity areas and open space, 50% below minimum! It is grossly overstated in application as is the daylight/sunlight analysis 25%/50% below minimum, described as being based on unacceptably reduced standard requirement to qualify for proper planning and sustainable development.

The inspector noted there can be no justification for departure from the standard set out in Variation No 5 for student accommodation.

Cork City Council seeks to promote tall floor-to-ceiling heights, with internal design and layout to be robust. This development, described as being generous in the application, does not comply with this aspiration and falls far short.

Orchard Rd is described as being deficient in width and alignment, and is unsuitable for existing and future pedestrians and cyclists.

The footpaths in the vicinity are significantly below Design Manual for Urban Roads and Streets (DMURS) minimum standard.

There is not a cycle infrastructure in the vicinity and roads not suitable for retrofit and recent plans do not include cycle infrastructure.

We, the neighbouring families, will be living with the consequences of this appalling decision signed off by the vice chairman of the board, which the inspector states that overall standard of development is deficient. And there is much more.

So much for the mission statement of the quasi-judicial state Board to decide matters before it with the principles of natural and constitutional justice and proper planning and sustainable development of an area concerned.

It is noted that a challenge to the constitutionality of the SHD legislation is currently before the courts.

These are the custodians of our built heritage. There is more than a whiff of pre-Mahon Tribunal to the deliberation.

Geraldine Coughlan

Glanmire, Cork

Footpaths are not there for publicans

I refer to an article on Irish Examiner (May 12, page 4) titled “Varadkar: All pubs can use footpaths”.

As a lifelong resident of Douglas St, I have never heard of anything more outrageous. Many of the residents on Douglas St are already elderly. Many use walking aids and are slow on their feet. Some are visually impaired, others depend on a wheelchair, others have young children in buggies. Leo Varadkar would want to take a trip down this historic street before making blinding statements such as this.

Where does he suggest the pedestrians walk if not on the footpaths? And do residents who live beside a public house have to endure the noisy banter of drinkers on their doorsteps? Whatever happened to the law against street drinking?

And where is the law concerning noise pollution? Then, further to Mr Varadkar’s suggestion, he tells us that ‘outside drinkers’ should be able to use public toilets!

Where else does he think they will urinate? In our doorways perhaps.

Blocking footpaths to accommodate publicans’ customers is the most outrageous suggestion I have ever heard. With God’s holy help, Mr Varadkar won’t be in Government for too long more.

Marie Dillon

Douglas St, Cork

A massacre versus cheating at a quiz

Families of those killed in the August 1971 Ballymurphy massacre had to wait 50 years for formal British acknowledgement of their loved ones’ innocence, and are still waiting for an appropriate apology from the British government

Not one soldier involved in these killings was dismissed from the army, yet in 2003, reassuring the public that the British army takes allegations of inappropriate conduct seriously and enforces its code of ethics with vigour, Major Charles Ingram — the cough cheat on Who wants to be a Millionaire — was summarily drummed out of the British army for behaviour “unbecoming of a British officer”.

Tom Cooper

Templeogue, Dublin 6

Let us return to attending Mass

You already know the following quote “The pen can be mightier than the sword” since The Irish Examiner was first published, our community here has got a copy of it every day.

Now, I am very old, I’m begging for your help.

Get our Government, through your newspaper, to allow us to attend Mass in our churches. Ireland is the only place in the whole world not allowing us to attend Mass in our churches. Please, in my pain, I am pleading for your help.

Sr Josephine Piggott

North Pres Convent, Cork

We warned about property vultures

When I was a member of the Workers’ Party in the 1990s, we warned of the greed arising from the cheek-by-jowl relationship between hyper-capitalism and the fledgling housing market.

I recall being told by a then Fine Gael councillor that foreign capital would build the houses for Irish people at affordable rates in order to house the workforces of tomorrow, and that I was “scaremongering” to suggest there was anything wrong with outsourcing the building of housing to foreign capital.

I must admit to feeling vindicated arising from the current cuckoo funds scandal. However, the plans to introduce protective measures for 50% of houses in new estates do not go far enough. Irish houses must be built by the State in the interests of the Irish people alone — not for profit.

Caoimhín Ó Maolchalann

Kilsaran

Co Louth