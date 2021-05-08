Letter to the Editor: Government of Ireland Act the mother of all gerrymanders

The Government of Ireland Act (GOIA) was enacted 100 years

ago this month; the enactment followed the sweeping democratic victory for republican separatists in the general election of December 1918.

The more immediate context, however, which prompted the unionists and their British backers to act decisively, was the two local election results of 1920.

In an effort to prevent another runaway victory for the independence movement, the British government introduced the proportional representation (PR) system into Ireland.

However, the subsequent urban and rural elections resulted in even more emphatic wins for the alliance of republican, nationalist, and labour representatives — and further setbacks for the unionists.

In January 1920, the nationalist alliance gained control of 10 of the 12 boroughs in Ireland, including Derry for the first time ever. The Ulster Unionist party retained control of Belfast alone but lost 15 seats in the process.

In the rural elections held in June, Sinn Féin swept the board taking control of 338 out of 393 local governments. Even in Ulster they took over 36 of the 55 rural councils.

Democracy was clearly not working for the unionists, nor for the British government.

A few months later, in December 1920, the partition of Ulster and Ireland was pushed through the Westminster parliament.

This was a careful carve-up of existing electoral areas designed to provide for a unionist state — with an inbuilt unionist majority in perpetuum.

If gerrymandering is defined as ‘manipulating the boundaries of an electoral constituency so as to favour one party or group’, then the creation of the six-county state (as opposed to the historic nine of Ulster) is a textbook example of gerrymandering.

The renowned English journalist and historian Max Hastings described the partitioning of Ireland as “an historic injustice”.

Not content with its artificially established majority, the Unionist Party went ever further and set about gerrymandering the newly created ‘minority’ population even more. (To expedite this, they abolished PR and reinstated the ‘first-past-the-post’ rule in all elections).

Nationalist majority Derry was the most blatant of the gerrymandered constituencies that followed, but it was ruthlessly practiced in Belfast and through much of the countryside.

The system prevailed until the nationalist areas finally erupted in protest almost half a century later.

In retrospect, therefore, the Government of Ireland Act, enacted in May 1921, can fairly be described as the mother of all gerrymanders.

Billy Fitzpatrick

Terenure

Dublin 6W

Help! I need yet another driving test

I am 70 years of age. I passed my driving test in the UK in 1968. I then passed another test in California.

After a few years I moved to Thailand where, yes you guessed it, I passed another one.

Now that I live in Ireland I am required to have an Irish driving licence. I have done my obligatory lessons.

My complication is that I live alone and use a wheelchair and my dwelling is a bit isolated, which I do enjoy, but transport is essential.

I would like to apply for early testing along with other people with difficult circumstances. Any advice on this matter would be appreciated.

AG Smith

Coolanuller Church Cross

Co Cork

Enough to drive you around the bend

It is a disgrace the way this country is handling the driving licence situation.

I held a full Irish licence and a full American licence. Now I have to go back to scratch and take driving lessons and be tested all over again.

I have been driving for the last 45 years. What a joke.

Anne Garrehy

Ennis

Co Clare

Why won’t FF/FG get house in order?

Members of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael “blaming” each other for the housing shambles is fooling nobody — Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in blame game over vulture fund housing controversy (Irish Examiner, May 5).

The current crisis is the direct result of housing policy first adopted by the Bertie Ahern/Mary Harney government and fully supported by Fine Gael.

The core change was the outsourcing of the provision of social and affordable housing to the market. The solution to the crisis is simply to reverse that policy.

The State must confine itself to the planning, building and management of decent secure, social housing with rents based on income to ensure accessibility.

The private housing sector can, thereafter, do as they wish.

There must be a greater concern now arising as to why both these parties are refusing to take that obvious route out of the crisis.

There are serious questions about their willingness and/or ability to collect and analyse information, to problem-solve, and make decisions in the common good.

It does not bear thinking about what else might lie behind the government’s delinquency in providing good oversight and management of housing provision across the country.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Sligo

Plastic packaged strawberries are just so easy to grab in the supermarket. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Plastic-wrapped strawberries, fruit and vegetables — it's ‘nuts’

I confess that I pay for fruit and vegetables wrapped in plastic, salad trapped in non-recyclable bags, cucumbers isolated from the world in plastic film, and to my shame, the odd time I succumb to the strawberries in plastic trays resting comfortably on bubble wrap sheets, queens of the fruit kingdom.

So you may ask why not just refuse to buy this produce in plastic parkas?

It’s marketing: Human beings are lazy; the retailers are geniuses. It’s just so easy to grab the plastic punnet of plums.

I try to resist, but I usually fail, the retailer wins making the multi-million euro profits and I end up a with a guilty plastic mess and nowhere to recycle it.

You may think the retailers pay tax on their plastic waste before the sale, but no, food packaging is excluded and not captured under the plastic bag levy, a lot of it is classified by the food grocery seller as “not currently recyclable”.

Have you every heard such rubbish in all your days — “not currently recyclable”?

It’s like saying that diesel engine fumes are “not currently clean”.

Honestly I feel it is criminal, we just haven’t a law to ban this plastic pest yet.

PS. I’m trying to stay off the plastic strawberries for 2021.

B Murphy

Clonsilla

Dublin 15

Cannabis — what a smokescreen

The legalise cannabis crew are beginning to push their agenda again. I listened to one such person on the radio yesterday getting a substantial amount of air time.

He suggested that it could be of assistance for persons with mild mental problems and if cannabis were to be legalised that the financial benefit could be put towards the health service, which could use it to treat people with drug-related psychiatric problems.

So the suggestion was “create a problem first and then waste money on treating it”.

I never heard such rubbish, but unfortunately, cannabis is being abused by people in all walks of life, many who should know better, and college life is a breeding ground for promoting its use.

I refer to those who enter the medical profession, doctors, nurses, and indeed many members within our defence forces and gardaí (as a former member of An Garda Síochána, it does not reflect well on the mentality of such members).

I suggest that people should take their heads out of the sand and face up to life’s problems and stop depending on short-term solutions which only cause bigger problems.

Tony Fagan

Enniscorthy

Co Wexford

HSE jobs on merit — don’t start me

Laurence J Peter was a Canadian educator whose observations on organisational management later became known as the Peter Principle, which states that “the tendency in most organisational hierarchies, such as that of a corporation ... ” (one thinks of the HSE here) “ ... is for every employee to rise in the hierarchy through promotion until they reach a level of respective incompetence.”

I have been an observer of HSE management for many years and Mr Peter certainly knew what he was talking about.

Covid-19 has been a godsend for covering administrative weaknesses and failings in the health service.

Does anyone seriously believe that the HSE management leopard would have changed its spots had Covid not been inflicted upon us?

Is Mary Harney’s 2005 alleged guarantee of lifelong employment to 15,000 HSE administrative staff still in existence? If it is, why can it not be rescinded by the government?

Just imagine — people who were 35 years old then are now only 52 and are breezing along with their guarantees in their pockets.

Have the thousands of HSE management staff ever been trained in management or is the Peter Principle the guideline?

Is loyalty the deciding factor for promotion or has a system of meritocracy ever been considered? For me, little has changed.

In a few years when Covid has gone, our little Republic will have slipped back to the old way. The HSE will be stumbling along like a ship at sea with its engine room flooded.

Brían Mac a’ Bhaird

Carraig Mhachaire Rois

Co Mhuineacháin