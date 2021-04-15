Letters to the Editor: Quarantine in hotels is not a prison sentence

Gearóid Ó Loingsigh criticises mandatory hotel quarantine, likening it to a prison sentence and saying the time to introduce it was last year — inferring that he would have used it then — State quarantine is window dressing (Irish Examiner, Letters, April 13). Pardon my French but what a load of horse manure.

The science and the logic is very clear. With 2.4% of the small numbers quarantining testing positive for Covid-19 — similar to the current national positivity rate— the conclusion is irrefutable. And the available science tells us that while vaccines provide incredible levels of protection, those availing of them can still transmit the virus.

With a low, relatively speaking, number of people inoculated in this country, the risks of importing the virus, not to mention the more deadly variants, is very high in the absence of border controls.

Mr Ó Loingsigh, writing from Colombia in South America, says Ireland has been a “disaster” on Covid-19.

This from a country where its major city of Bogata, with 8m inhabitants, went into strict lockdown last Saturday as the city battles a third wave of the pandemic. To date, only 2.4m of the country’s 50m have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Does your letter writer think it is OK in those circumstances to come back to Ireland without an accredited form of vaccination — and that he would self-isolate for 14 days of his own accord?

Tom McElligott

Listowel

Co Kerry

Rubbish solution to dog poo problem

Local county officials and councillors appear to have differing views when it comes to providing rubbish bins and dog poo bins in public places, according to Sean O’Riordan’s report — Concern at littering of beauty spot (Irish Examiner, April 13).

Surely, every decent, civic-minded person will bring their litter and their dog’s poo home to deposit within their household rubbish.

How come then that public money is being requested to fund litter bins for the non-civic-minded litter louts. This simply does not make sense.

Such bins need daily management, otherwise a careless deposit of a cigarette or match could cause serious fire damage, resulting in the replacement of the bin, maybe the pole to which it is fixed, or possibly the call-out of the fire brigade.

People who deposit such rubbish either on the ground or in a bin provided are undoubtedly in the minority.

Eradication of litter is a very old chestnut to crack but one that needs cooperation of all from an early age.

Education of our young is imperative and the re-education of our not-so-young seems to be a necessity.

I’m sorry to say that litter wardens — probably a necessary ‘evil’ — are so few; there is nothing like the sight of one to change people’s attitude.

If the Killarney National Park, a pride of Kerry, can be managed without the unsightly mounting of litter bins, then the comparatively smaller park that is the Haulbowline Amenity Park can follow their good example.

Joe Burns

Monkstown

Co Cork

Frustration trying to make a donation

I’ve had it. In the past two or three weeks I’ve tried to donate to several charities — online and by post.

They all ask a lot of irrelevant information which I have no intention of giving. They want name, address, email address, and phone number(s).

They don’t need these to accept donations, so why?

The online ones are even worse. By post you can ignore details and cross out the bits in the form, but the online sites are set up so that you have to give the information requested or you can’t donate. I’ve even had one tell me to use a real phone number when I tried every version of mobile and landline I have.

Another rejected a partial address and another told me my address was wrong. I may be stupid, but I do know where I live.

I’ve even had a donation rejected because I refused to sign up for monthly payments.

Of course the reasoning is that they want all this information is so they can flood me with totally unwanted, useless ‘information’ and requests for repeat donations.

I have decided that I won’t ever donate online again to anyone and will only put a cheque in the post without any information.

Pat Browne

Skehard Rd

Cork

Government will pay price for housing crisis

There are 300 houses in need of refurbishment in Limerick —

More empty homes than homeless in Limerick (Irish Examiner, April 12).

As a visitor to this beautiful city, I have witnessed a lot of people sleeping on the streets. There are no reasons to justify all of this.

Unfortunately, this wanton failure by this Government and their neglect of the people of Limerick means, come election time, this issue will have disproportionate consequences and will open the door for those who support right-wing parties of old.

Noel Harrington

Kinsale

Co Cork

It’s a tax — not a TV licence fee

Noel O’Leary — Why should I pay my licence fee? (Irish Examiner, Letters April 14) — writes that by withdrawing DAB services, RTÉ has broken its (implied) contract to provide such services.

According to RTÉ’s website, the payment is collected by An Post, appointed by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media and monies collected go to this government department, which in turn pays over 85% of this to RTÉ to carry out its public service commitments.

Taxes have been defined as involuntary fees levied on individuals or corporations and enforced by a government entity.

Let us stop the nonsense of referring to the fee here as a licence — it is a tax pure and simple, backed by the laws of the State, and I wish Mr O’Leary luck in enforcing his contract.

It might be much more pertinent to ask what rationale a public sector entity such as RTÉ uses to decide, for example, how it justifies significant six-figure sums paid to individuals, be they staff or contractors, providing their talents to said public body, while at the same time curtailing other services and constantly harping on about the level, and collection rates, of the licence/tax.

Kevin Curran

Tower

Cork