Letters to the Editor: Foul play if the public has to do the job of dog wardens

In response to recent letter about dog fouling (Tackle litter with real enforcement, March 26), anyone who sees a dog fouling a public place and the owner fail to clean it can complain to the District Court under litter legislation.
According to the Citizens Information website they must first tell the dog owner by completing a form which can be obtained from the local authority.
That is a ridiculous attempt to have citizens do the job of the dog warden. What if they do not know the person’s name or where they live?
What if the owner gets aggressive?
it is a nonsensical, roundabout way to enforce the Dog Control Act.
I wonder if I see someone robbing a bank should I send them a form to tell them I will bring them to court?
Tipperary Council put up “signage and stencilling to encourage the public to be more responsible. I have seen some of these “responsible” people have their dogs foul right beside the signs.
People who do that have no sense of responsibility nor any respect for others. They are selfish and ignorant. You think a sign or stencil will change them?
A fine — not a sign — is the answer.
Dog wardens should be employed on a 24-hour basis to deal with the dirty animals and their dogs, some of whom think it’s a good idea to let dogs out at night.
Anyone caught allowing a dog to foul should lose the right to own a dog the first time, not after some namby pamby round of chances and excuses so beloved of Ireland.
A situation whereby a member of the public has to inform a fouling-dog owner that they intend to complain them to the District Court is a bit like having a dog and having to bark yourself.
It is disappointing to see Sinn Féin not taking advantage of the opportunity to establish themselves as the obvious leaders of the next government by allowing the current one off the hook in terms of the shambolic vaccine roll-out in this country.
The description of “leftover vaccines” really is apt; reflecting where teachers are in the pecking order, and only considered for the crumbs that will be left after pretty much the rest of the adult population gets vaccinated. This is ludicrous, considering the similarity in the age range of those picking up Covid-19, and the age range of those teaching our children.
I’m sure the health minister is only too happy to drag this scandal out as long as possible, to deflect the attention away from the truly scandalous prioritisation of HSE office staff, who are so far from any frontline.
According to Christian belief, the Son of God came down to earth and, among other miracles, changed water into wine at a wedding feast. The vintner’s trade might need a miracle too, if not of that magnitude, if the closure of many pubs around the country is to be avoided.