Letters to the Editor: Global Day of Climate Action by students

When we emerge from this pandemic we know we face even bigger challenges in the climate crisis and our destruction of the natural world.

We have had a wake-up call. We have learned the importance of heeding the science, acting fast and above all the value of social solidarity across generations. If we take these lessons on board and act on them some good will have come out of this awful pandemic. If we fail, those most at risk will be our young people and the poor of the developing world.

Introducing the recent UN report, Making Peace with Nature, UN secretary general António Guterres said: “Humanity is waging a senseless and suicidal war on nature that is causing human suffering and enormous economic losses while accelerating the destruction of life on Earth.”

Prof Robert Watson, another lead author of the report said: “Of all the things we have to do, we have to really rethink our economic and financial systems.”

On Friday, March 19, students in Ireland and around the world will hold a Global Day of Climate Action, demanding an end to empty promises to cut emissions by far off dates. Instead, they want to see governments setting annual climate binding targets, in line with our commitments under the Paris Agreement, that factor in justice and equity.

Above all else, this is a matter of inter-generational justice and so we would urge all your readers to join us in solidarity with the students. They can do this by asking their local TDs and councillors to support the demands of the students.

Rosalind Duke, Wendy Cox,

Ruth O’Donovan, Fiona McGoldrick,

Fergal Costello, Terry O’Loughlin,

Helen Shiel, Sheila Butler, Judy O’Hanlon

Dundrum Climate Vigil

Irish laws back the rich to get richer

The wrongdoing by top executives at Davy has been well documented these past two weeks. It only highlights once again how easy it is in Ireland for executives to abuse their position, and not be held accountable by the laws of the land.

There is an obvious reluctance from politicians and lawmakers to change the antiquated legislation currently in place, particularly as far as accountability and punishment are concerned, despite the lessons which should have been learnt as a result of the 2008 “financial crash”, which, as usual, cost the common “Joe/Jane Public” so much hardship.

The persons responsible in the financial and regulatory sectors at most face enquiries or tribunals, of course paid for at great expense by the people of Ireland.

It seems to the public that the laws, as they now stand, have been drawn up in order to protect the position of decision-makers, and this explains why some with ambitions of personal gain feel as if they are untouchable.

it seems that the rich get richer, is that what Irish society is all about for politicians and lawmakers?

Christopher Kay

Kinsale

Cork

Pick and choose medical principles

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee and Nphet were quick to set aside the precautionary principle and downplay the dangers around the small amount of test data available for Covid-19 vaccines when approved initially. Now they are quick to apply the precautionary principle to the new fears about the AstraZeneca vaccine with infinitesimally small evidence of a possible clotting side effect of the vaccine.

The minister’s claim that the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine will have no effect on the rollout of the vaccine programme defies the laws of physics and economics before ever you get to the laws of supply. We’re being sold a pup here, or the minister is talking through his hat, or both.

Kevin T Finn

Mitchelstown

Co Cork

Salary of health boss unjustifiable

Mairín Quill can hardly be seriously suggesting that the huge salary paid to Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE, is justifiable because a top presenter in RTÉ “is paid €495,000 per annum” and another “is paid €450,000” — ‘Paul Reid salary is money well spent’ (Irish Examiner, Letters, March 15). These RTÉ “salaries” she uses for comparison are obnoxious by any yardstick.

That said, if anyone wishes to defend the salary paid to Mr Reid then the honest way is to look at what we get in return for it. So what is Mr Reid being paid to do?

During a Dáil exchange on June 25, 2003, on the establishment of the HSE, the then minister for health, Micheál Martin, stated that the “priority focus” was “improved patient care, better value for taxpayers’ money and improved healthcare management”. Mr Martin finished his statement with: “The new structures must have a positive impact on the delivery of the Government’s health strategy — this is its central premise.”

Is Mr Reid delivering based on the objectives set? Those without stars in their eyes can decide.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Sligo

St Patrick’s message is for our times

This has undoubtedly been a year of terrible suffering, loss and heartbreak for so many on the island of Ireland.

As we celebrate our patron saint it is worth noting the Book of Armagh, a 9th century Irish illuminated manuscript, tells us that Patrick wished the Irish to have two phrases on their lips.

These were: “Kyrie Eleison” and “Deo Gratias” meaning “Lord have mercy” and “Thanks be to God” respectively.

It appears that between these two prayers, St Patrick encourages us to find the fullness of life — trusting in the forgiveness of God and expressing gratitude for blessings in life. It is perhaps a message for our times.

Stephen O’Hara

School Chaplain

Carrowmore

Sligo

Dáil must enact anti-stalking laws

Given the number of cases of stalking covered in the media it is quite astonishing there is no law against stalking in this country. Surely the Dáil should deal with this as a matter of urgency.

Brendan Casserly

Bishopstown

Cork

Sentimental for St Patrick’s Day

Growing up, one of my favorite songs was ‘The Old Bog Road’. The sentimental lyrics of this Irish ballad tells the heartbreaking story of what America was like for those that never returned to Ireland once they left.

From the time I was five years old, I wanted to come to America. And from that time, I was singing ‘The Old Bog Road’ to my mother. I loved my mother with all my heart. She would always cry when I sang this song to her. And to be honest, I used to cry right along there with her. I would look at her as I sang it and it was totally unbearable for me to imagine my mother passing away and I not being there at her burial.

Now all these years later I’m here in New York and life for the Irish is much different now than it was for those that came here before us — those that paved the way for us modern day drifters. Every day I marvel with incredible pride, as I walk through the streets of this amazing city. It’s a pride that makes my heart profoundly joyous to be Irish. We built this city — we built all of these cities. We were instrumental in making America what it is today. I’m still astonished, and bitterly disappointed that St Patrick’s Day is not a national holiday here in America.

On this St Patrick’s Day I will remember my mother and I will go that extra mile in feeling proud of where I came from. I will think of my 90-year-old dad waiting for me back in Limerick and I hope to see him soon.

Five years ago when my mother

passed away — thankfully I was able to make the trip to say my last goodbyes to her. One day I hope to meet her again, down the old bog road.

Happy St Patrick’s Day everyone.

Pat Greene

Brooklyn, New York

and Kilteely, Co Limerick

Splitting heirs

Keith Nolan — ‘Royal racism?’ (Irish Examiner, Letters, March 10) — is incorrect in posing the question: “Allegations of racism towards a monarchy that prohibits marriage to Roman Catholics?”

Under the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, 2 (1): “A person is not disqualified from succeeding to the Crown or from possessing it as a result of marrying a person of the Roman Catholic faith.”

As for the alleged racism of posing the question of the future baby’s skin tone, surely this is just one of many questions that people ponder when a child is conceived.

Perhaps the most common question that is asked is what hair colour a child might have; Diana was blonde and Charles had brown hair so it must have been a surprise when Harry was born with a lovely head of red hair. However, it was explained by the palace that red hair is a recessive gene.

The point is that speculation about a child’s appearance both before and after their birth is a conversation that is had by everybody. Whether it is their height, eye, hair or skin colour I don’t see how that is ablest, racist or any other “ist” that the perpetually offended seem to want to moan about on social media.

Brian Ward

Mallow

Co Cork