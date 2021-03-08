Letters to the Editor: Accountants deserve as much vitriol as bankers

As a registered and licensed securities dealer in New York and London (proudly and foremost a Kerryman) I am reminded of the enigmatic quote of “absolute cowboys Ted” when it comes to the Davy Stockbrokers scandal.

If this happened here in New York, it would warrant: 1) revocation of securities licenses; 2) banning from partaking in the financial industry; 3) investigation by both FINRA and the SEC; and 4) likely jail time in some prison out in Indiana.

The reality as a modern day investment banker is we’re not even allowed call our mother on the phone for fear we’d let something slip, never mind trade off-market for our own accounts.

Last time I heard somebody sell to themselves was the auctioneer at a cattle mart. Perhaps now the public will look at accountants with the same vitriol as bankers. And that junior bonds should be traded a bit more seriously than junior bovines.

Tom O’Sullivan

Manhattan

New York

Angelus broadcast belongs in the past

I write in response to Eleanor Kennedy’s missive — ‘Angelus provides a few moments at 6pm’ ( Irish Examiner, Letters, March 6). I’d like to question her statement: “Is Mr Daly an Irishman? Does he realise that the majority of us are Catholics?” Conflating his Irishness with Catholicism is no longer relevant. We have seen the harms wreaked upon our society by the influence of Catholic institutions. There is a clear shift away from this Catholic-Irish identity, evidenced by the 2015 Marriage Equality Act and the 2018 repeal of the Eighth Referendum, both of which passed with roughly two in every three people voting in favour of change.

I often hear the “what about society as a whole who turned a blind eye?” argument she mentions. I think context is important here. For most of the 20th century Irish society was influenced by the Catholic Church in all aspects of life such as education, healthcare, politics, sport, etc.

Our film, media. and publication outlets were heavily censored until the late 1980s/early ’90s. We only passed the 1995 referendum allowing divorce by 9,000 votes or 0.5% but look how much we changed in 26 years since.

The environment and culture which shaped Irish society was heavily influenced, controlled and curated by the Catholic Church. As a 24-year-old who has grown up in a diverse, multi-cultural society, I believe the Angelus no longer reflects this society and as such has no place on the national broadcaster.

Ben Ryan

Dungarvan

Co Waterford

End demonisation of Gordon Elliott

Is there any possibility that the demonising of Gordon Elliott could end? He immediately acknowledged his guilt and gave a fulsome apology for the extremely distasteful picture.

He has been heavily sanctioned particularly considering that his livelihood and that of his staff may ultimately be lost.The persistent stampede to the high moral ground allied to the holier than thou superiority only serves to diminish any sense of justice having been served. Ruby Walsh’s article ‘Sadly for Gordon, a verdict of this magnitude was required’ (Irish Examiner, Sport, March 6) was particularly nauseating. My remaining hope is that Walsh will struggle to have “the material to fill an article for Saturday’s paper” going forward. Let he who is without sin, etc.

Eoin Walsh

Auburn Drive

Kilkenny

Catholic schools are a wise choice

No wonder the author of ‘Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher’ ( Irish Examiner, March 5) chooses to go unnamed when he/she feels that he/she can get away with sentences like these: “Maybe it’s OK that proper sex education is denied by a staggering percentage of Catholic schools too. Presumably, it’s the right of a parent to choose.”

Having served for 40 years as a teacher and visited many Catholic schools including those of my own children and grandchildren at primary and secondary levels, I can testify to the first class quality of sex and education in personal relationships in all of these many schools.

Of course, your Secret Teacher is entitled to their opinions but so too are parents in their right to choose wisely. I find it sad that a Secret Teacher is not pro-choice but would rather deprive fellow parents of choice of school. Meanwhile, Catholic schools are a wise choice for parents who want their children to get a good well-rounded education.

Alan Whelan

Killarney

Co Kerry

Imprisonment of Latifa in Dubai

I watched the BBC documentary a few weeks ago on the imprisonment of Latifa in Dubai, it was very upsetting and sad to think that in these modern times a woman can be imprisoned by her father and nothing concrete is done to stop him,

I then watched Mary Robinson being interviewed and how she was very upset about how Latifa’s father used her, Mary said that she believes 100% that Latifa is been imprisoned in Dubai.

The fact of the matter is Latifa’s father has her imprisoned.

Today should be Free Latifa Day and a message should be sent to her dad: “Free Latifa or women of the world will stop visiting the Emirates for vacation.” This will soon get the message to him.

Women need to stand up for their rights in the Middle East but women of Western society must help them.

David Hennessy

Dawson St

Dublin 2

Overhaul referenda for fairer outcomes

The incompetent and irresponsible behaviour of politicians, both UK and EU, prior to the Brexit referendum and continuing right up to the present moment has inflicted intolerable hardship on the entire population, and additionally created widespread havoc throughout the business community, in all regions of the UK, in particular Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland.

Any politician, with just minimal intelligence, must recognise that a referendum that does not achieve a majority of 75%, or more, is both unfair and unjust to far too many people.

For example, consider the hurt inflicted on more than 16m UK citizens by the result of the Brexit referendum held in the UK on June 23, 2016, when 17,410,742 voted to leave the EU while nearly as many — 16,141,241 — voted to remain, a margin of just 1,269,501 votes. The electorate on both islands are now more fully informed and should understand the damage that Brexit has caused to our economic wellbeing. In the best interests of both islands, the Brexit referendum should be re-run providing the UK electorate with the opportunity to reach a final and binding conclusion on an issue that will impact on our lives forever hereafter.

However, a referendum should not be treated in a similar manner to a general election whereby a majority of one vote presents a seat in parliament. Fair-minded politicians, should any exist in the UK or the Republic of Ireland, must have the courage and determination to immediately introduce legislation to ensure that referendums truly reflect the wishes of an acceptable majority of the electorate.

I would consider that minimum legislative requirements for referendums should at least include the following:

(A) for an amendment to pass there must be a 75% majority in favour;

(B) for a referendum to be valid there must be an 80% turnout of the total electorate;

(C) in order to encourage the members of the electorate to turn out and cast their vote a fine be imposed on those who fail to fulfill their duty without a justifiable reason.

I would be impressed if the government in my own country, rather than engaging in mudslinging, would be first to set the example to our British friends by introducing the suggested legislation immediately and additionally declare that all referendums, held during the last 50 years, that did not meet the new legislative standards would be re-run.

Patrick Murray

Mulvey Park

Dublin 14

DUP must admit to mistake of Brexit

Pretence is always damaging in international political affairs. The DUP is pretending to be horrified and disenfranchised by Brexit.

Tom Crean of Annascaul explored the Antarctic with Robert Falcon Scott. The one-man play about Crean is superb. At one point in the play (as best I can recall) Crean states: “From the top of the mast I heard a loud statement — to be honest with you I only ever heard it once in 30 years of service — ‘I made a mistake’.”

The DUP backed Brexit to the hilt. It has made a mistake. There is no point pretending otherwise. The DUP should start with that. Many’s the Kerryman, when asked for directions by a stray tourist, has said: “Jay, I wouldn’t start from here.”

The DUP is now propagating a clashing cymbal of disingenuity: “We were given no opportunity to vote on the consequences of Brexit.”

I wouldn’t start from here. The consequences were obvious.

Michael Deasy

Carrigart

Co Donegal