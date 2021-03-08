Letters to the Editor: Accountants deserve as much vitriol as bankers

He has been heavily sanctioned particularly considering that his livelihood and that of his staff may ultimately be lost.The persistent stampede to the high moral ground allied to the holier than thou superiority only serves to diminish any sense of justice having been served. Ruby Walsh’s article ‘Sadly for Gordon, a verdict of this magnitude was required’ (Irish Examiner, Sport, March 6) was particularly nauseating. My remaining hope is that Walsh will struggle to have “the material to fill an article for Saturday’s paper” going forward. Let he who is without sin, etc.
I then watched Mary Robinson being interviewed and how she was very upset about how Latifa’s father used her, Mary said that she believes 100% that Latifa is been imprisoned in Dubai.
- (A) for an amendment to pass there must be a 75% majority in favour;
- (B) for a referendum to be valid there must be an 80% turnout of the total electorate;
- (C) in order to encourage the members of the electorate to turn out and cast their vote a fine be imposed on those who fail to fulfill their duty without a justifiable reason.