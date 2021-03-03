Letters to the Editor: Mother and baby homes survivors deserve a proper say in redress

I would point out that if somebody has an out-of-control dog that is causing a problem, there are already sufficient rules and regulations that allow the authorities to take action, and also that certain specified dog breeds are under strict leash-control laws.
Where is our capacity to demand answers and accountability from politicians? Why have our media been so acquiescent in their acceptance of Government diktats without reallyasking the hard questions and ensuring, on an ongoing basis, that we get satisfactory answers?
- What is the rationale behind the magic number of 5km? Is there some scientific basis for this? Why restrict people, particularly urban dwellers, to the handful of civic amenities within their 5km reach? Why force every Cork person into thronging to the Marina, the Lough, Lee Fields, Fitzgerald’s Park? Why not allow them to walk the wonderful leafy country lanes, forests, beaches of the county and spread the crowd out?
- Why ask people not to meet anybody, have any visitors in their homes, restrict funerals, etc, when all the time other people can come into this country via airports and travel where they like, with a vague promise to self-isolate? Where are the checks on these people? Why are there so many delays in introducing hotel quarantine systems when countries like Australia were able to do this months ago?
- Why has the Government the gall to mention UK, South African, and Brazilian variants when they themselves are responsible for allowing people from these very countries to travel freely into this country. Approximately 145,000 people travelled here over the Christmas period. Who checked their whereabouts?
- What about the vaccine programme? If the UK can vaccinate more than 12m people in the last few weeks, why can’t we? Is it because the Government failed to plan properly? Is it because it asked for volunteers for the Be on Call for Ireland programme, got 7,000 volunteers, and used less than 1%?
- Why haven’t primary school teachers been given vaccination priority to enable these schools to open? Having initially claimed that children were “vectors” and denied them visits to their grandparents, the thinking has changed. We are now told that there is very little chance of Covid being spread by children. So prioritise primary teachers and open the schools.