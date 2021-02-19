Letters to the Editor: The stay on evictions shows what can be done

The shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic has loomed large over the world for almost a year now. It was late March 2020 that Leo Varadkar ordered the first lockdown.

No sector of Irish society has escaped the virus’s impact. Lives and livelihoods have been lost, schools closed, and vital social outlets, such as pubs, restaurants, cafes, and sports and cultural events, shut or cancelled.

However, there have been positives, such as the compassion of our frontline staff and our solidarity with them, as well as our ability to connect online, via messaging and video, with family and friends we cannot meet.

Another positive has been the reduction in the number of people who are homeless in Ireland.

Immediately before Covid-19 (February 2020), homelessness in Ireland stood at 10,148. By the end of 2020, the number of homeless was 8,737. This is a reduction of 19%. When you dig deeper, you’ll find that child homelessness decreased by 34% and that family homelessness decreased by 39%.

However, the number of single people who have become homeless did rise by 9%, so it is imperative that we all remain focused.

The impact on the tourist industry — travel has mostly stalled — has meant that dwellings previously used for short-term letting have become available.

In addition, the preventative measures taken during this pandemic — increased unemployment payments and a stay on evictions — have prevented individuals and families from entering homelessness.

It is essential, after the pandemic, that we emphasise the prevention of homelessness, instead of introducing stopgap measures after the fact.

A look at the ‘Dublin Region Local Authority Homeless Report’ for 2019 highlights this: 87 emergency accommodation units were provided, in contrast to just 12 services focused on prevention and tenancy sustainment.

The €143m spent on emergency accommodation far outstrips the €6m spent on prevention services.

A recent report issued by the Economic and Social Research Institute, assessing the effect of Covid-19 on the Irish property market, warned that “the most significant impact that the pandemic will have on housing supply is likely to play out over the long term”. If this is the case, then investment, and a major focus on preventative services, is required.

In the absence of housing supply, we need to ensure homeless figures do not return to pre-Covid-19 levels. We need to do all we can to prevent homelessness.

David Carroll

CEO, Depaul Ireland

Christchurch

Dublin 8

No guarantees with a virus

One of the most annoying aspects of the commentary on Covid-19, whether in the mainstream media or on social media, is the endless demand for

certainty.

Radio and television presenters, spokespersons for various organisations, and politicians are constantly calling for certainty in relation to schools, sports events, vaccinations, hospitality, and seemingly every other industry, service, or event. The list is endless.

How can the Government, medical professionals, or, indeed, anybody, for that matter, give certainty about a virus when the only certainty about it is its uncertainty?

Tim Maher

Sonas Cois Laoi

Inse Geimhleach

Co Cork

Schools must be reopened urgently

It is time to reopen schools. The WHO, Nphet, medics, and mental health groups, among others, all agree that long-term school closure plays havoc with society.

Since the dramatic lockdown announcement of March 2020, 48 weeks ago, our schools have only been open for 15 weeks.

What do you think that is doing to the country’s children? To families? It is a scandal.

And the treatment of children with special needs is unforgivable.

Children need structure in their lives and they need something to look forward to.

Deirdre Kiernan

Straffan

Co Kildare

Travelling for sport is still travelling

As there is no difference between travelling sports people and tourists? Foreign travel shouldn’t be allowed for the former either.

The Tokyo Olympics should have been cancelled, and so should other international sports events.

It’s bad enough that the US is abusing its use of Shannon Airport in the guise of its ‘close friendship’ with Ireland.

Dr Florence Craven

Bracknagh

Co Offaly

Does 'Kick It Out' not apply to McClean?

The online abuse of Irish soccer player James McClean challenges the English FA and Fifa to open a debate on whether English league players should be obligated to wear the poppy symbol — ‘FAI condemns online abuse of James McClean as family opens up about daily threats’ (Irish Examiner, February 17).

McClean, the Republic of Ireland footballer who plays for Stoke City, has criticised the English FA for their inadequate response to the bitter sectarian invective he has been subjected to for years on football terraces throughout Britain. #

McClean has, on numerous occasions, articulated a respect and gratitude for those who fought and died in both world wars and “mourns their deaths like every other decent person”.

However, as McClean has said, for people from the North of Ireland, and specifically those from Derry, scene of the 1972 Bloody Sunday massacre, wearing the poppy is not just a simple, non-controversial symbol to remember those who died in the First World War. We are reminded, ad nauseum, that the poppy symbolises the sacrifice of millions of lives in defence of small nations and individual freedoms.

Does that include the freedom of individual choice?

It seems that English football’s equality and inclusion organisation, Kick It Out (meaning kick racism out of football), which is supposed to be at the heart of the fight against discrimination, hasn’t worked for McClean.

Why the double standards?

Tom Cooper

Templeogue

Dublin 6W

Ethnic origins are not controversial

I am writing in reply to a letter from David Hennessy — ‘Could PC stifle the question of origin’ (Irish Examiner, February 16). It will be sad if it does.

The Irish, I believe, have a fascination with geography. I am fortunate to teach many overseas medical students and never miss the opportunity to discuss their origins, although I suspect that this may be frowned upon for not being politically correct, but under the guise that it’s wasting valuable teaching or examination time.

The students, however, seem delighted and, indeed, amazed, especially if I know a bit more about their country than they do.

If people are offended by discussion of ethnicity, it’s time to grow up, get a life, and show some pride in their origins.

Dr Michael Foley

Rathmines

Dublin 6

Abortion not the greater right

With the Irish Examiner recently giving considerable coverage to the lack of equality for women in Ireland — in articles like ‘Women’s voices are still not being heard in the public domain’ (February 10) and ‘Ireland’s media has a problem with women’ (February 15) — a parliamentary challenge to an aspect of Northern Ireland’s abortion law could add another dimension to the story.

Initiated by Paul Givan, MLA, Democratic Unionist Party, it is being supported by Heidi Crowter, an articulate young woman with Down syndrome, who, along with the group Don’t Screen Us Out, is also behind a separate legal challenge to a British law that allows for termination of pregnancy right up to birth in cases of Down syndrome.

While the outcome may be some way off, the debate will raise doubts about why people who have Down syndrome should have less right to enter this planet than every woman has a ‘right’ to an abortion.

Rory O’Donovan

Killeens

Co Cork

Reliable news is worth paying for

Facebook blocked many sources of news for users in Australia. Although newspapers have their own sites, many people get all their news from Facebook, and are now uninformed.

The Australian government is enacting legislation that requires digital companies to pay for news content.

The majority of these news stories can be obtained from their home sites.

If news, especially reliable, researched and accurate news, is to be developed then anyone who uses it should pay for it in some way, as I and many do with a subscription to several physical and online newspapers.

I will be following this news story — just not through any Facebook posts.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne

Australia