Government must focus on affordable, secure homes

The message is clear. It is “we forgot you”. The message is a continuation of what has been coming for years with the exclusion of the period when EU negotiators thought the border question might bludgeon Britain into submission. We didn’t want to hear the message however; so for 30 blood-soaked years we never wondered why the EEC or EU did so little to help. It was only when the Yanks had done the heavy lifting that the EU came on board. Neither did we want to hear the message when European banks had their loans go belly-up but slightly more than 1% of the EU population was forced to undertake full repayment loans under threat of having “a bomb explode in Dublin”.
Ryanair has made multi-millionaires of its senior staff. Well done. That should be borne in mind whenever statements are issued by Ryanair management. That being said, its business practices have been the subject of much concern/discussion. Still, millions fly with the airline. I have flown many millions of miles over the years but I have never booked a Ryanair flight and I never will. Thereby exercising my democratic right to ignore Ryanair and its management team.