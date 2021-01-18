Letter to the Editor: ‘Homes’ were far from a refuge for mothers

In no way can mother and baby facilities be considered ‘homes’. Even as a child I was aware of the cruel conditions. I think my parents probably were but, like most, were so conditioned that they thought the Church and its agents could do no wrong.

I cannot help contrasting the fact that thousands of our own babies were allowed to die by neglect and cruelty with the fact that almost every primary school child in the country was almost compelled to bring pennies for the black babies.

The hypocrisy is what gets me. Was it an attempt to bring the people of Africa into subjection too? They had their own civilisation.

I also find the use of the word ‘admitted’ to these places offensive. These women had committed no crime but they were imprisoned. Admission implies refuge and shelter and kindness and by no stretch of the imagination could the these ‘homes’ be so described.

I feel a sense of national shame as do most people, I’m sure. How can we ever redress this terrible wrong? This time the religious orders must do more than pay lip service. The rest of us will at least pay taxes.

Patrick Browne

Skehard Rd

Cork

Noel Browne was run out of office

What a pity that the aims and aspirations of past minister for health Noel Browne, as outlined in his Mother and Child Scheme of 1951, were obstructed by the well-organised opposition of Church and State! It seems that these self-interest groups were implacable despite the injustice and suffering endured by many pregnant women.

Dr Browne, who was a far-sighted and compassionate politician, had identified inequality in the treatment of women during the often dangerous birthing process and wanted to redress a disgraceful situation.

Records confirm that mortality rates at the time would have been relatively lower amongst respectably married women and their babies. There was scant regard for the poor, however, while unmarried mothers were oft-times verbally abused and even tied down during labour.

In addition, their child might well end up being neglected or snatched away. The physical suffering would have been exacerbated by appalling mental distress.

Ireland was then a class-ridden and patriarchal society in which religious and social respectability were prized above equality and compassion. The aspirations of Dr Browne were in direct conflict with those of the powerful autocrats ruling the country.

The latter failed to recognise or acknowledge that the scheme would have alleviated a tremendous amount of suffering and heartbreak. Dr Browne was eventually forced out of office. Sadly, his excellent scheme was never implemented.

Nevertheless, this outstanding man set standards that merely a handful of today’s politicians strive to emulate. Let us hope that these politicians continue to have the courage to row ‘against the tide’ rather than contributing once again to a shameful past.

Margaret Humphreys

Blarney

Co Cork

Women need to vote for women

The mother and baby homes report has raised the issue of women’s place in society to recent prominence.

It also highlights the fact that questions about women’s rights form an important part of the current narrative.

The fact that the Dáil is still nearly 80% male, despite this country having a minimum quota for women candidates in Dail elections, does not say that women are adequately represented in the democratic debate.

The solution lies in the fact that women are the majority in the electorate because they live longer.

All they have to do, therefore, is to ignore other issues and vote for women candidates in the next general election.

That way they will solve both their past and present lack of power in our so-called representative democracy.

As a result they will be a majority in the most powerful decision-making forum in our democracy — the Dáil — they will be in power and can confront the issues in relation to women’s rights including those raised by the mother and baby homes report.

A Leavy

Shielmartin Drive

Sutton

Dublin 13

Time to hold our politicians to account

Once again Michael Clifford (Irish Examiner 16/01/21) has “hit the nail on the head” when he said “politicians have no excuse not to do the right thing” — except for the fact that politicians have a long history of bullshitting the people, and the people have accepted the bullshit.

The people need to wake up and hold politicians to account and no longer accepted to be treated as fools.

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown

Cork

State and Church shift responsibility

There are two statements early in the executive summary of the Commission Report that grate and offend particularly. These are:

“Women who gave birth outside marriage were subject to particularly harsh treatment. Responsibility for that harsh treatment rests mainly with the fathers of their children and their own immediate families.”

And :“The only difference between the women in mother and baby homes and their sisters, classmates and work companions was that they became pregnant while unmarried. Their lives were blighted by pregnancy outside marriage, and the responses of the father of their child, their immediate families and the wider community.”

Where is mention of religion and State who permitted and encouraged and profited from the regime, our so-called respected leaders? Where is mention of the doctors, the social workers, the priests, the gardaí, the lawyers, the politicians, who participated in such abuse and, with few exceptions, choose not to speak out against, to defend those who were defenceless, or to go further and do something about it?

They were our leaders in society in the community and in the state, and instead of leading the charge against, stirred the pot of abuse. Shame on them.

For our Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, along with the Commission, to now try to attribute responsibility and blame to the community at large, and indeed on the mothers themselves, is to add insult to injury, a falsehood beyond falsehoods.

For some redemption, we must give proper and fullest access to personal records, a properly funded redress scheme and most importantly we must place responsibility where it properly resides, on the religious orders and on the politicians and civil servants in positions of responsibility.

Kevin T Finn

Kingston Close

Mitchelstown

Co Cork

Let people mock Church if they want

Archbishop Eamonn Martin and others expressed upset at a recent 23-second RTÉ humour sketch, which allegedly showed irreverence towards the doctrine of the virgin birth. I believe in the virgin birth, and in the presence of extravagantly abundant evidence for our Catholic faith, but if other people want to poke fun at spirituality that is fine.

Have irreverent TV comedians done the Irish Catholic Church a great deal less harm than clerical bullies, or senior denominational leaders who covered up grotesque wrongdoing against innocent church members?

The Archbishop maybe needs to lighten up. Christianity is sometimes described as ‘the anvil which has worn out many hammers’.

Those who have struck out most fiercely against our creed in past times; have often, at a later date, ended up reverently receiving the Lord’s supper. This has been the case for hundreds of years, and we have no reason to imagine 2021 will be any different.

James Hardy

Martinez Ave

Belfast

Obscene salaries for the top jobs

It beggar’s belief the proposed salary to be paid to Robert Watt on his appointment to the Department of Health. This at a time when Ireland is on its knees economically as a consequence of the massive unemployment fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic which has blighted many sectors such as hospitality tourism and entertainment.

There is no other country in the world that pays its senior public sector staff such obscene and gross salaries, when many Irish people are currently living below the poverty line due to the ravages of the pandemic.

This same public servant as former Assistant Secretary Department Finance, had the audacity to state that any further pay increases for Covid frontline workers will not be tolerated.

How dare he make this outrageous statement and the obscene salary he will garner in his new role with the Department of Health.

Patrick L O’Brien

Kerry Pike

Co Cork