Letters to the Editor: Minister is ignoring wellbeing of Leaving Certificate  students

As a sixth-year student, recent comments by Education Minister Norma Foley have baffled my peers and me. Her assertion that everybody involved in this situation wants a traditional Leaving Cert (LC) is simply not credible. Although this may be the union's wish, the most important educational stakeholder, the students, have been ignored. So far, 26,100 students have signed a petition to have predicted grades become an option, more than 42% of our cohort, yet this has blindly been ignored. Meanwhile, a Studyclix survey showed that 64% of students desire predicted grades (just 22% want the June exam).

Pursuing a traditional LC in an atypical year is unfathomable. With further closures possible, for those who didn’t do Transition Year, at least four out of 18 months of contact time has been missed. Coursework cannot be completed.

The effect of the Government pursuing this policy is devastating. That same Studyclix survey showed that 64% of students described their mental state as “very low”. Sixth-year students now spend every waking moment panicking about what will happen next.

Seemingly, mental health has become secondary to some pieces of paper. What will it take for Ms Foley to realise the psychological impact of her decisions?

The facts are irrefutable. Recent Government decisions have been uncomfortable, but here is a chance to make the easier decision, the right decision. Predicted grades must become an option. Clarity is needed fast. Bluntly, via recent comments and the current approach, Ms Foley is ignoring students and playing with our wellbeing.

James Burrows

Troysgate

Kilkenny

We are all to blame for rise in Covid-19

Let’s face it, there was hardly a man, woman, or child in the country that didn’t want, even demand, we ‘open up’ and have a ‘normal’ Christmas, right up to the post-Christmas sales.

The deal was that this would be granted if we closed the country for six weeks in October and November.

The government kept its side of the bargain and even delayed opening up some sectors for a bit and did a juggling act between community and non-essential businesses.

But we didn’t keep our side of the bargain, or sufficient of us that cases remained at around 250-300/day and not 50 or less. Individual responsibility was cut on all corners by just about all of us.

We are where we are by our own hand, and Covid of course.

Kevin T Finn

Mitchelstown

Co Cork

Public education is good for politics

Our Government, like every government, has an almost impossible task. Trying to strike the right balance between motivation and reassurance in a global pandemic.

Motivation is the creature of fear. Reassurance is the creature of paternalism. In modern American politics, the Democrats have what is described by political scientists as “the mommy problem”. You want social protection and a safety net? Vote Democrat. You want strong defence and low taxes

for the day you’re a millionaire? Vote Republican. A false dichotomy that is destroying the world’s longest-running democracy before our very eyes.

We have better and more honest politicians in Ireland than they have in the US. Because we also have more considerate voters. That is because we have invested in public education since Donogh O’Malley in the 1960s and onward. If you’re bright enough you’re good enough and education is never wasted. If you think education is expensive, try ignorance. Education has quietly become a commodity in the US. We are seeing the price of

ignorance there. Private wealth and public squalor. Gated communities for the rich, stigmatised ghettos for the poor, and a vicious, fact-averse, partisan, class-ridden national discourse playing out like a battlefield in the middle.

This isn’t popular to say. But I think our political system is something to be proud of. I think our education system is the foundation of it.

Michael Deasy

Carrigart

Co Donegal

Playing for time in the political game

In politics, there is often the dilemma of whether to go for the knockout, tap out, or finish the round. This is facing the US Democratic party, who are considering impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Such a move might be overruled by the Senate and make Trump look like a victim. Or it may get him out a few weeks early but will he still play the victim card? In these circumstances, the best outcome is not always achieved by the most obvious choice. This was evident in 2011, when a year-early general election put Fine Gael and Labour in office a year before Labour’s 100th birthday.

Had the previous government ran its full term Labour would still be in opposition or on their honeymoon and still more popular. Thus protestors might not attempt to disrupt their centenary conference. There would have been less time for Fianna Fáil to regain popularity for the 2014 local and European elections. And the more aggressive campaign groups might have already materialised during the outgoing government’s final year giving the incoming coalition an idea of what they were facing. They also would have one year left during the 2016 Rising centenary. The sheer number of government TDs meant it was too big to knock out even though they lost 13 seats before the next general election.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald. How would the party perform in next election?

Had the 2020 general election been delayed by a few months the Covid pandemic would have put a damper on opposition calls for a general election. The emergency situation could have delayed calls for an election until 2021, with the Sinn Féin leader saying the pandemic is the reason she is not calling for a fresh election. However, should Sinn Féin chance government popularity falling over the measures to claw back money spent on the pandemic or call for an election sooner facing into possible fiscal shortage? And if they went for the knockout would they succeed?

This Government is four seats away from collapse but potential defectors know this. A defector will most likely want a few years to build up resources for the next election even if they do say so out loud something defectors 2011-2016 had. This might not be available to them now so they are likely to stay in government.

Patrick Healy

Watergrasshill

Co Cork

Fianna Fáil face into an election disaster

It is quite possible that Fianna Fáil is facing into an election disaster, maybe worse than 2004. Ironically, it is the same issue that may save it or nail down the coffin. Rockall is not about just fishing now, it’s about identity and national pride. A strong stance, respectful to its ethos, even to the detriment of the coalition is required. If not maybe they deserve nothing less.

Terry Power

Bettystown

Co Meath

Fianna Fáil factions

I would like to express my views on some of the recent comments of some Fianna Fáil TDs with regard to their whining and sniping at the leader of their party Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Long-standing criticism of Taoiseach Micheál Martin by some TDs is nothing short of disgraceful, according to reader, Teddy O’Mahony.

The long-standing criticism of the Taoiseach by TDs Marc MacSharry, Eamon Ó Cuiv, and John McGuinness have been joined by new recruits Michael Moynihan and Barry Cowen, and the lust for power by Jim O’Callaghan is nothing short of disgraceful.

I would suggest that these TDs put aside their own ambitions for the good of the country at this time and unite and support their party leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Teddy O’Mahony

Bandon

Co Cork

Empty seats

In view of US president Donald Trump’s non-attendance at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration,

perhaps the vacant seats could be assigned to the relatives of the deceased policeman — and any other innocent bystanders — who suffered as a direct result of the blatant incitement to violence to the mob to attack the Washington Capitol Building?

Donald Trump has said he will not be at Joe Biden's inauguration.

That picture would be worth more than a thousand words on January 20.

Kevin McCarthy

Gouldavoher

Limerick

Trump’s arrogance

Mary Trump, in Too Much and Never Enough, provided an explanation for the insurrection in Washington with: “Donald’s displays of confidence, his belief that society’s rules didn’t apply to him, and his exaggerated display of self-worth drew some people to him. A large minority of people still confuse his arrogance for strength...”

Mattie Lennon

Blessington

Co Wicklow

Team players

With regard to the Cork football team training on Youghal beach perhaps it is manager Ronan McCarthy’s view that the fuss over Covid-19 is just “hysteria” too.

While the GAA has earned praise for the efforts of its members during the various lockdowns they must now act and punish those who have broken the guidelines on collective training to discourage others from following suit.

Joe McCarthy

Mallow

Co Cork