Letter to the Editor: Columnist’s advice on abortion inappropriate

Your columnist Louise O’Neill offered advice (‘Dear Louise’ section of Irish Examiner January 3) to a woman who anonymously shared her story of ‘sadness and regret’ after an abortion that took place six months ago.

As someone who has been through abortion and regretted it, I was interested to see how the difficult question would be answered. I imagine I am not alone in thinking the advice given to the woman who was genuinely seeking help was wholly inappropriate.

The woman seeking advice says she felt fine in the immediate aftermath of the abortion but described an “avalanche of anxiety and sadness and regret” since. She described how she was ‘sick to her stomach’ and wanted to go back to the time of the decision and ‘take more time to think it over’. She

concludes by admitting she knows she needs help but was seeking a response from your columnist in order to help other women.

In her reply, Ms O’Neill seemed more preoccupied in protecting the provision of abortion in Ireland than actually addressing the needs of the woman asking advice from her. One has to read through nine paragraphs before your columnist actually sympathises with the woman.

Instead of seeking to direct her towards help, Ms O Neill puts her efforts into fighting an ideological battle on the issue of abortion by caricaturing those who oppose abortion, denying abortion regret as a real phenomenon (no matter what the statistics are on abortion regret, it happens) and selectively quotes from the peer-reviewed research in this area.

I’ve worked with hundreds of women over many years who have suffered — like me — after abortion. Just like the woman featured in your newspaper, the feelings of sadness and anxiety come at different times — sometime weeks later, sometimes months and sometimes even years.

Everyone is different but every woman needs to know that there is help and healing after abortion. I encourage women who are suffering after abortion to explore these many resources.

If Ms O’Neill cannot give objective advice to someone simply because the experience they’ve had doesn’t fit with her ideological position, she should make that clear at the outset rather than minimising the feelings of women genuinely seeking help.

Lynn Coles

Sussex Rd

Dublin 4

‘School TV’ could be broadcast by RTÉ

Our kids are in a kind of air-raid shelter. Many don’t have tablets, broadband or access to the internet.

The national school curriculum is settled and organised. Almost every child has access to a television. Is there a way RTÉ could devise and broadcast “school TV” for a few hours every day? The formula has obvious limitations. But every little bit helps.

RTÉ has been superb throughout the pandemic. Never has the case for a national public broadcaster been so effectively made.

Michael Deasy

Carrigart

Co Donegal

Closure of schools must be short-term

The closure of schools for the month of January, while understandable, will impact children negatively and it must be a short-term measure. Unicef Ireland wants schools to reopen as soon as possible, in order to mitigate the impact on students’ learning and wellbeing. We are appealing to everyone to redouble efforts to flatten the curve of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on children’s education around the globe, disrupting almost 90% of students worldwide. The consequences of extended missed or impaired education are steep, especially for the most marginalised.

Vulnerable and disadvantaged children face additional risks to their wellbeing as they access essential supports, including meals and social supports, through school.

Unicef acknowledges the Government’s significant efforts to prioritise children’s learning to this point and welcomes an emphasis on keeping schools and classes for pupils with additional needs open.

Unicef is calling for teachers to be prioritised to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, once frontline health personnel and high-risk populations are vaccinated. We must safeguard the future of the next generation. This begins by safeguarding those responsible for opening that future up for them.

Aedín Donnelly

Communications and media manager

Unicef Ireland

Taoiseach is short on solutions

Amidst the gloom of the worsening Covid-19 crisis, Barry Walsh’s letter, ‘Capitalist greed is at root of pandemic’ (Irish Examiner, January 5), gave some hope that those in power can see what is at the root of our problems and just might be minded to take the necessary corrective actions.

However, their most recent comments and actions suggest otherwise. While Micheál Martin and his government colleagues talk well about tackling inequality when the moment requires it, they quickly revert to taking actions that stitch it further into the fabric of our society.

For example, Mr Martin recently issued a solemn pledge not to increase income tax, even for the top end of exceedingly high incomes, but stated that PSRI would have to be increased.

Focusing on PRSI, or other indirect taxation for increases, will hit those on low wages the hardest and worsen income inequality. And this “pledge” not to increase income tax was issued only days after Mr Martin was crying crocodile tears over the plight of those on low incomes promising to “look at” the possibility of introducing a “living wage” to combat inequality.

Add to this the failure to tackle the housing crisis and the problems in healthcare, deciding instead to allow for-profit entities dictate policy in both, any optimism that we are about to see the necessary fundamental changes in how the country is run quickly evaporate.

Despite the brilliant news that a Covid vaccine is being rolled out, it is very easy to conclude that next January we will be reviewing a past year where nothing really has changed. Distributive injustice, fuelled by the capitalist greed Mr Walsh highlights, which is at the root of most of our societal problems, will remain firmly locked into place only to be mentioned in speeches by politicians — who must know that what is happening is indefensible — using empty words to imply they will bring about the necessary changes when confronted by the undeniable evidence of the misery their ideological approach is causing.

In his speech in the Dáil on being appointed taoiseach, Mr Martin recalled how the founding fathers of the State “set themselves the challenge of not just talking about the problems of our country — but of developing solutions”. If only Mr Martin would learn from their example.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Sligo

Increase spend on mental healthcare

Reading your special reports ‘How sick is our health service?’ (Irish Examiner, January 4 and 5) what struck me was the lack of attention given to mental health and much-needed services.

A refocus on mental health and care is required. At a minimum an increase in expenditure from a pathetic 8% to 15% of the health budget is required immediately even before an integrated community-focused mental health service can be envisioned.

Robert Grandon

Tullow Rd

Carlow Town

Deploy the army

Covid seems to be out of control.

Yet it seems there are many irresponsible people who fail/refuse to follow official advice; many still move around as if the situation is “normal”.

I suggest it is time for the Government to become “serious” about this matter.

Travel should be allowed only for the purpose of work, purchasing food, medications or assisting an elderly relative living alone. Otherwise there should be no other travel.

If necessary deploy the gardaí and army to enforce the lockdown as it seems that many “educated” people are not complying. As Covid cannot be seen, many, it seems, choose to ignore the danger. If there was gunfire or shells exploding people would not risk movement.

To those choosing to ignore the lockdown — I say “please use your basic common sense — protect yourself and your family not staying home”.

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown

Cork

Trump must be removed, now

I could not believe my eyes watching CNN. The scenes on Capitol Hill in Washington DC were as shocking as they were incredulous.

A Trump mob marched on the Capitol and breached that building,

representing complete treasonous insurrection — and encouraged by Trump!

Such scenes of hate not been witnessed in DC since the British attack on August 24, 1814. That is now the legacy of Trump and his family, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner, as well as their associates.

Mike Pence at least had stepped back from the brink, recognising that the presidency belongs to the people. Covid is not the only thing that the US needs to eviscerate. The US Cabinet needs to remove Donald Trump from office. A lot of damage can be done over the coming days.

Killian Brennan

Malahide Rd

Dublin 17