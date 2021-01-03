Letter to the Editor: History of vaccines shows they are essential

Your editorial of December 24 is timely, as we enter a new year and hopefully a healthy era, to consider the life-saving value of vaccines.

The history of the eradication of TB from Ireland’s recent past is most relevant as a template for the crucial part played by inoculation.

Since the late 19th century, 750,000 people died in Ireland from tuberculosis, right up to and including the 1950s.

Medical archives tell us this was due to poor housing, malnutrition, and general rudimentary health treatments for those times.

In the North of Ireland, a system of treatment introduced by Ishbel Maria Hamilton-Gordon and others became the isolation of patients through the sanitariums, thereby removing the public source of infection.

This was also followed up and became widespread in the Republic to good effect in the decrease of the tsunami of infections.

When, after the Second World War, the NHS in Britain and Northern Ireland rolled out the discovery of the BCG vaccine, the road to recovery was begun.

Our own health minister back then, Dr Noel Browne, quickly, along with his small team, followed suit.

He was ably assisted by an expert in the field, Lurgan-born health chief, Dr Jim Deeny, and with a vital programne of vaccination, both of these men heralded the defeat of the disease here in the South.

The last person I remember being sent away for treatment and cure was my dear mother in 1956.

The men and women in the health field were the living saints of their time, and that mantle of heroic work undertaken has passed on to the scientists and doctors of today, who toil to defeat Covid-19.

Vaccines are almost miraculous, and are forever in the frontline against infection and disease.

Take no step back from availing of them, please.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co Cork

Fishing rights integral to state

Following four and a half years of intensive negotiation, the EU and the UK eventually reached an agreement on Christmas Eve. The outcome as far as it concerns the Irish fishing industry is deja vu: A consolidation of the sellout of 1973, where our lucrative fish stocks were surrendered in return for perceived benefits to agriculture.

Some justification may be offered for the decision taken then, when fish was considered to be a penitential food eaten only on Fridays, in contrast to the valuable gourmet status, which it holds today.

Also, the Irish fishing fleet at that time, consisted mostly of old and relatively small boats , operating mainly within three miles of the coast.

In the interim, trawlers have been enlarged and fitted with modern equipment, enabling them to spend a number of days at sea.

However, punitive EU-imposed quotas have hampered Irish boats from reaping the benefits of fish stocks in its territorial waters.

In examining the verdict of the EU/Brexit outcome, it is evident that the EU concedes, in fact asserts that a state is entitled to the sovereignty of its territorial waters.

It is incumbent on the Irish government to ensure that the EU honours this principle, universally.

Fishing rights are an asset no different from oil and gas resources that are the chattels of the adjacent state.

An acceptable compromise would be the establishment of a 50m exclusion zone (a number of states implement a 200 nautical mile limit), and where it intersects with the similar exclusion zone of another state, eg the UK, an acceptable agreement could easily be negotiated.

The result would mean that Irish fishermen would be in a position to realise their potential, and recoup the losses encountered in being excluded from British waters, which they currently benefit from.

It would also ensure that other European fleets, whose right to fish in British waters is being curtailed, will not now resort to further plundering of the ever-declining fish stocks, which large foreign super trawlers have decimated, in the recent past.

Mick Callanan

Crookstown

Co Cork

Martin’s empty housing pledge

Following on from his pledge to look at introducing a living wage to tackle income inequality, Taoiseach Micheál Martin is promising to build houses to provide roofs over the heads of the less well-off — 'Martin: We’re ‘not where we want to be on housing delivery' (Irish Examiner, December 29).

The persistent failure to draw up a clear plan to mobilise the resources of the State to achieve the objective of ensuring that every citizen can access secure housing reinforces the perception that these promises are no more than virtual confetti-throwing to sate an increasingly disaffected part of the electorate and deflect criticism.

It also lends credence to the view that Mr Martin is one of those political leaders who believes it is sufficient to only offer hope rather than substance, which he tiresomely doles out with abandon at every opportunity.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Sligo

Read More Micheal Martin vows to lead Fianna Fáil into next election

Medical order trumps history

For what it’s worth, here are my two resolutions for the New Year 2021: Obey what the medical profession instructs us to do in the fight to overcome Covid-19 and to not mention the name of the soon-to-be ex-president.

Happy New Year to one and all.

Herb Stark

Mooresville

North Carolina

Double standards in Iran

Isn’t it strange that although Covid-stricken Iran has made mask-wearing obligatory the law is “poorly enforced” — ‘Iranian women’s group empowers amid Covid pandemic by making face masks’ (Irish Examiner, December 30).

Since Ayatollah Khomeini seized power in 1979, Iran has devoted huge resources to enforcing state misogyny and sexism.

Countless young women have even been sentenced to beatings and long jail terms for not covering their hair properly.

In 2019, the female lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh was sentenced to 33 years in jail and 148 lashes for lawfully defending such women and girls.

Karl Martin

Bayside

Dublin

Read More Iran tells inspectors it plans up to 20% enrichment at Fordo

Being worried

The doctor told me not to worry about a certain issue so I asked him what should I worry about and what is the medically recommended issue to worry about these days?

John Williams

Clonmel

GAA volunteers deserve praise

The administrators and volunteers within the GAA have to be commended on how well they conducted their business in this most difficult year.

The manner in which they have overseen the club and the various All-Ireland championships is a mark of their professionalism and strict adherence to the health guidelines for Covid 19.

The amateur players, both male and female, can hold their heads high while making great sacrifices with no financial reward.

In times like this I am reminded of two quotations: One by the famous Czechoslovak athlete Emile Zátopek, winner of three gold medals at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki: “An athlete cannot run with money in his pockets. He must run with hope in his heart and dreams in his head.”

And the other by Seamus Heaney: “Even if the hopes you started out with are dashed, hope has to be maintained.”

These quotes epitomise the GAA players, not least those players who represented Limerick, Waterford, Antrim, and Kerry in Croke Park on December 12.

As a proud Limerick man I say thank you to all those who participated in the hurling, football, and camogie championships of 2020.

I wonder what would be the outcome if the GAA participated in running the country?

Based on their record to date I am of the opinion that they would make a fine job of it, no worse than what we endure at present.

Mike McLoughlin

Old Cratloe Rd

Redgate

Limerick

Read More GAA reviewing plans for inter-county training resumption

World must unite in vaccine provision

A measure of decency is needed for common good to enable survival. Proliferation of online disinformation and use of fear online is really bad for society and troubling about humanity.

Fear was very effectively used against the EU in the Brexit campaign and again with what was put out in ads during the 2016 US election campaign that helped bring Trump to the White House and ultra-right groups with guns out on main street, USA.

This use of fear online is now being used on the Covid-19 vaccination needed to be taken globally to drive down the virus.

Apparently, the amount of anti-vax campaigning is 24/7 non-stop online.

However we do have good news with the unprecedented work and general co-operation around the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccines. Pfizer/BioNTech is now being used to inoculate those in care settings and their carers.

Moderna’s vaccine is soon to be approved and to arrive and more good news on progress with AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine means soon three of six chosen in the EU of Covid vaccines will be available and with 90% rates of effectiveness.

It is very good news that the first of many vaccines was ready nine or 10 months after this Covid-19 pandemic was declared.

BioNTech got a €100m loan on June 11 to help the speedy development of the vaccine as it was looking very promising. The EU allowed for such a loan.

The allowance for a temporary emergency release on approval of vaccines is possible in the EU law, which is how the UK could licence a release of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine early.

The UK was tied in with EU law until December 31. EU states have continued working under proper EU medical regulations.

Some 200 vaccines were under development in a global effort against Covid-19; 42 are coming to, or near release, 11 are very close to being ready, or are in use now; the EU will employ six of those.

A global effort and a committed unity of purpose will save the lives of millions.

Tom Ryan

Doon

Co Limerick