Letters to the Editor: Concern of Irish for world’s poor shines bright

In a year of darkness, the bright light of humanity shone through.

In a year of isolation and lockdown, one of loss and grief, we all gained an even deeper appreciation of the courage and commitment of frontline responders. Their selflessness and sacrifice will be what we remember from this difficult time.

Covid has affected everyone, but the impact of the pandemic on the world’s poorest countries cannot be over-stated. Despite enormous challenges, Concern teams working in 23 of the world’s poorest countries creatively and courageously adapted how we work so that health clinics stayed open, distributions of food and vital supplies were delivered, women and girls were protected from harm, and life-saving work continued for those who needed it most.

That courage and commitment to ‘stay and deliver’ was reflected across communities in Ireland where thousands of volunteers and supporters found new, safe ways to keep supporting our work at home and overseas.

Volunteering and sustained support from a compassionate Irish public have been the core of who Concern is, and always has been.

Simply put, we would not be the organisation we are without this support.

This year the theme of International Volunteer Day — ‘Together We Can’ — was never more relevant. On that day, we took the opportunity to meet with, and thank, many of the people across the country who support Concern’s work.

Their stories of creativity and determination were inspiring and deeply moving, and even though it was a virtual event, as we talked to people directly in their homes, it was a warm and humbling experience.

Even in the most difficult times, in the most difficult of years, the light of humanity burned bright across every community in Ireland, right into the darkest parts of the world, bringing hope to millions.

2021 will bring the roll-out of vaccines and hope for many.

But the coming year will be extremely difficult in lower income countries, with hunger levels and humanitarian needs rising at unprecedented levels.

With the continued, generous and deeply appreciated support of the Irish public, Concern will do whatever it takes to be there for the poorest and most vulnerable on our shared planet.

We sincerely thank every one of you for your support for Concern.

Dominic MacSorley

Chief executive, Concern Worldwide

52-55 Camden St

Dublin 2

Are hurling pundits Daly and McEvoy ball hopping?

After last Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final, there can be no doubt whatsoever that Limerick are currently the best hurling team in the country.

However, some hurling columnists like Anthony Daly and Enda McEvoy are already losing the run of themselves by talking about four in a row and “hurling dynasties”.

Have they not learned anything from what has happened in recent years in senior inter-county hurling?

In 2010, when Tipperary won the senior All-Ireland with five of their all conquering under-21 on board, there was a lot of talk about the Premier County dominating the hurling scene for the foreseeable future.

Of course, Tipp then lived up to their reputation as the best one-in-a-row team in the country.

Likewise in 2013, when Clare won both senior and under-21 titles, the so-called experts were again out in force predicting a takeover of the hurling scene by the Banner County.

What happened? Clare disappeared from the top hurling table.

Then in 2017 Galway burst on the scene by claiming the Liam MacCarthy Cup and it was claimed that no other county could match their power, physicality, and skill. Another prediction that unraveled very quickly.

It must be pointed out that the very level-headed Limerick players and management have not played any part in this idle speculation.

The end of 2023 will reveal whether Limerick are the super team, a title which has already been bestowed on them by a number of pundits.

Matt Aherne

Passage West

Co Cork

Something must be done about hurling’s handpass

Last Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final of extravagantly skillful and super fit hurlers was nevertheless a yawnfest well before the finish. Something has to be done about handpassing to a teammate 10 feet away.

Abolish handpassing and let hurling revert to its original fluid and beautiful state of unpredictability and excitement. The modern players possess all the arsenal and all the silken skills to let the hurley do the work and not the hand. Otherwise hurling is rapidly going the way of that other ineffable spectacle of boredom: Gaelic football, or should I say Gaelic handball.

Maurice O’Callaghan

Stillorgan

Co Dublin

Limerick awesome, but so cynical

I agree 100% with Jim Cosgrove’s letter (Irish Examiner, December 15) when he said that the Limerick hurlers were immense, awesome, and superb while winning the All-Ireland final last Sunday. He also said that they fully deserved to win.

But Mr Cosgrove also felt that Limerick “blotted their wonderful copybook very badly with a series of dark arts tackling hits and strikes which were unnecessary for winning the match”.

In my opinion, one Limerick player should have received at least two yellow cards for both striking and dangerous play, while another reached a new low with a dirty dangerous foul stroke on Austin Gleeson of Waterford. And the referee failed miserably on that occasion to even give a free to Waterford, while allowing the play to develop into a point for Limerick.

Cynical, dirty play has always been a part of Limerick hurling.

Liam Burke

Dunmore

Co Kilkenny

Sports injuries hurt us in the pocket

Recent media attention to rugby injuries raises questions. One member of the medical profession was “shocked” to hear the smack as bodies collided on a rugby pitch.

When a doctor makes such a statement, it should be a wake-up call.

We are told that every taxpayer in Ireland is paying €3,313 as a result of alcohol abuse but how much are we paying because of sports injuries?

Mattie Lennon

Blessington

Co Wicklow

Dáil’s utterances: Call the medics

If our politicians of all parties continue to keep shooting themselves in the foot with their Dáil utterances, it may be necessary to set up an emergency triage tent in the grounds of the Convention Centre.

Liam Power

Dundalk

Co Louth

Help is only a phone call away

After a tough 2020 not all families will be reunited for the festive season and many of our people will be grappling with mental health issues.

But one thing is for certain, help will be at hand no matter what. Many volunteers will be just a phone call away on the Samaritans’ 24-hour helpline, even on Christmas Day.

A lot of places close for Christmas and there are very lonely people out there some with mental health issues who may not see anyone over the Christmas and we owe those volunteers an enormous debt of gratitude.

Noel Harrington

Kinsale

Co Cork

Anyone notice gambling adverts on the increase?

Many years ago, during my world travels, I became aware that all failing governments encouraged gambling because it made the poorer people believe that there was still hope.

Has anybody else noticed the huge increase in gambling advertising here recently?

Richard Barton

Maynooth

Co Kildare

‘Wizard’ of US, a toothless lion

The acknowledgement by Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader of the US Senate, that Joe Biden is indeed the President-elect, is a watershed moment in US politics.

It finally tears down the pretence of Donald Trump and his cronies that Joe Biden’s election was fraudulent.

It brings to mind the moment in the film when the Wizard of Oz is revealed as a powerless blustering fraud whose bark was far greater than his bite.

The Republican Party might finally get the brains of the Scarecrow, the courage of the Lion and the heart of the Tinman to finally rid the party of the perfidious gang of bullying fraudsters, who have, made a dog’s dinner of the response to the pandemic, ruined the economy while at the same time lining their own pockets and those of the ultra-rich at the expense of the rest.

Bobby Carty

Belmullet

Co Mayo