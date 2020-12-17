Letters to the Editor: When it comes to a stroke it pays to act FAST

In Ireland today 7,500 are hospitalised due to stroke each year, with one-in-four under 65.

Stroke is a brain attack and minutes matter. The faster you get to hospital the more of the person you save. A stroke kills 2m brain cells every minute and yet the symptoms of stroke can be completely reversed if you get to treatment within the first few hours.

Despite this, recent polling suggested only half would know to call 112 or 999 for an ambulance immediately. Reduction in hospital presentations prompted the Irish Heart Foundation and Government to renew the Act FAST (Face, Arm, Speech, Time) campaign this winter warning how crucial early hospital treatment is to limit long-term damage.

There are two main treatments for ischaemic stroke (a blocked artery); thrombolysis and thrombectomy and the quicker a patient receives these treatments the better their chances of making a full recovery. Thrombectomy can reduce the death rate from stroke by half and almost doubles the rate of recovery to complete independent living.

Stroke is one of the few conditions where your own actions and the speed of your response can determine your outcome. While treatments for stroke have improved dramatically over the past decade, they still rely on people getting to hospital as soon as possible.

The message of FAST has never been so important, especially as new research predicted that Ireland is facing a "tsunami" of stroke cases by 2030, with the rate of stroke rising 58% to almost 12,000 new strokes a year in 10 years’ time.

Helena O’Donnell

FAST Campaign Project Manager

Irish Heart Foundation





Famine generosity of Sultan, Choctaw

Further to Diarmuid P Ó Luasa’s letter on memorials to our Famine dead and those scattered around the world (‘Cork City memorial to Famine is called for’, Letters, December 12), it is worth recalling and memorialising those that helped our ancestors.

In 1847, a group of American Choctaw Indians collected in excess of $700 and sent it to Ireland to be distributed among the starving Irish peasantry during the Famine.

This was a most remarkable act of kindness as the only link between Ireland and the Choctaw Nation was a common humanity.

It is reputed that during the Famine, which resulted in over 1m deaths and a further 2m emigrating, Ottoman Sultan Caliph Abdulmajid declared his intention to send £10,000 to Ireland to aid the starving but Queen Victoria requested that the Sultan send only £1,000 because she had sent only £2,000 herself.

The Sultan, complying with the request, sent the £1,000 but also secretly sent three ships full of food. The English courts tried to block the ships, but the food arrived in Drogheda harbour and was left there by Ottoman sailors.

This munificent gesture from the Turkish Sultan was acknowledged by President Mary McAleese on her official visit to Turkey in 2010 when she thanked the Turkish President Abdullah Gul and expressed the words of gratitude from the people of Ireland for the humanitarian aid provided by Ottoman Caliphate.

Tom Cooper

Templeogue, Dublin





Military personnel on their knees

This year, as in every other, has seen numerous placards and signs being waved and paraded in front of Dáil Éireann in the hope of getting the attention of our elected representatives.

A recent poster seeking this attention pertained to a toy appeal for “Irish Army Members” who couldn’t afford toys for their kids this Christmas.

Furthermore, to my certain knowledge, during the timeframe of this pandemic there have been four appeals to help military families in need.

The continuing neglect of the personnel who maintain and operate the army, navy and air corps is objectionable.

Michael Gannon, (Col retired)

Thomas’ Sq, Kilkenny





Nigerian abductions: Suffer little children

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, some 30 years old, has become the world’s most widely ratified human rights treaty and has helped to transform children’s rights around the globe.

Article 28 pertaining to education is explicit in the right of the child to education. Therefore, it is beyond sad to read: ‘Boko Haram claims responsibility for abduction of Nigerian pupils’, (www.examiner.com, December 15).

Just days away from much of the world celebrating the birth of a child — it is horrific to think of the terror inflicted on hundreds of children abducted while attending school, and the trauma experienced by their families.

Anyone who has an interest in children’s rights and education must deplore this barbaric behaviour waged in a warped way in the name of religion.

This must serve as a reminder that although we may take the education of our young for granted, in many parts of the world it is still not safe for so many girls and boys to freely attend school.

I hope that all those children currently missing are returned safely and unharmed to their families.

Governments and nations around the world must redouble their efforts to protect our youngest citizens, and in so doing protect our future.

Stephen O’Hara

Castlerea, Co Roscommon





Gaelic football — more like softball

I have a little criticism to offer to Mr Long’s letter, (“Pass It Forward”, Irish Examiner, Friday, Dec 11) where he faults the “endless handpassing of the ball backwards on 600 to 700 occasions during the “abysmal standard of so called football” in especially the Cork v Kerry bout.

Correction Mr Long, you weren’t paying attention. My friend Philly maintains it was more 800 to 900 times, and not alone that, but he figures there were at least six or seven men on the pitch who never actually kicked the ball at all.

This new game of Soft Ball/No Kicking/Keep Possession at all costs, is a nightmare for any referee and the cause of half the frees.

The games of Cork v Kerry and Dublin v Cavan, should have ended in nil all. It’s a whole new concept, goals are too chancy, go for the points.

Our glorious games are in danger. Mr Long is correct.

Ted Emery

Fountainstown, Co Cork





Sorry now, but the UK is walking away

In his letter of December 15 Pádraic Neary tells us that the UK is being asked to “concede to subservience” in the Brexit negotiations.

The UK was one of the most powerful countries in the EU, which is made up of nearly 30 democracies, each of which signed a treaty to cooperate in matters of mutual interest.

Through Brexit, however, the UK has decided to leave that most advanced effort at international co-operation.

Tony Leavy

Sutton, Dublin 13

Coveney interviewer hadn’t time to listen

I refer to Denis O’Sullivan’s comments on my letter (Irish Examiner, Dec 13) regarding RTÉ News interview with Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs.

I fail to see how he can refer to my earlier letter as a ‘misinformed rant’, considering the letter was absolutely factual, and can be re-visited by anyone who wishes to view it.

However, he is entitled to describe it as he sees it, and doctors differ.

I believe that the essence of good communication is to listen carefully to what the other says, and respond accordingly — in fact I suggest it is the greatest compliment that one can pay to another.

The interviewer did not do this, and it was apparent to me, as one with some media experience, that the interviewer had three predetermined questions, and possibly a short time-space in which to ask them to a highly rated European politician.

That is not the minister’s or the viewer’s fault.

Ray Cawley

Douglas, Cork





Oireachtas insults, shame on you

When children behave in an irresponsible/immature manner — normally a responsible adult will sit them down and explain how to behave.

It is a pity there is no such counselling for members of the Oireachtas who behave in such a way.

This country has many crises at present. Covid, homelessness, loss of income, to mention but a few. And the best some elected representatives can do is hurl insults or “mud” at each other. Shame. We demand more mature and responsible behaviour.

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown, Cork





Trump assassinated his own character

Jane Toney of North Carolina (Irish Examiner, Letters, December 8) wrote that she was disappointed that her elected officials would sell their souls and betray their country. She went on to say that people have assassinated President Trump’s character.

After all the court proceedings up as far as the US Supreme Court, and numerous recounts and examinations of the fraudulent voting procedure, she can rest assured that their system of checks and balances and the Rule of Law has prevailed.

By subjecting the American public to a steady diet of “alternative facts” for four years, President Trump assassinated his own character.

Desmond Sharp Bolster

Kanturk, Co Cork