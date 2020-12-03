Letter to the Editor: Examining UK decision not to hold inquiry into Pat Finucane murder

The British government’s decision not to order a public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane in 1989 precipitated an exchange in the British House of Commons between the Labour shadow Northern secretary Louise Haigh and the Northern secretary Brandon Lewis.

Ms Haigh said: “That this crime could happen at all in our country is shocking, that it has never been investigated to a lawful standard is unjustifiable and we have to ask ourselves, do we accept a lesser standard of justice for citizens of Northern Ireland than we would if this terrible crime had

happened in our constituencies?” (‘Decision not to hold inquiry into Pat Finucane murder ‘arrogant and cruel’,’ December 1). The short answer is yes, if those killed are Catholic and nationalist.

By any standards, information secured by RTÉ’s Richard Dowling on the Stevens Report under the UK’s Freedom of Information Act is astonishing but unsurprising. Allegations by Stevens that some of the forces of law and order in the North had been colluding with sectarian gangsterism in the murder of solicitor Pat Finucane, although frequently dismissed as republican propaganda, surely warrants a public inquiry.

The report’s findings that RUC officers destroyed evidence, “lost” records, fingerprints not checked for comparisons, and a murder weapon returned to the British army from where it was reported stolen, is clear evidence that some NI security forces operated beyond democratic political control. This previously unseen section of the Stevens Report clearly suggests that Britain was involved in behaviour bordering on institutional collusion with terrorists.

In Northern Ireland a minority section of the population suffered 50 years of oppression in various, well documented, forms. It began with an attempt at ethnic cleansing, thousands being put out of their jobs and homes during 1920-22.

The dominant, contrived, majority justified the discrimination that maintained its privileged position. In 1955, Thomas Wilson, economic adviser to the Stormont government, explained that Roman Catholics were made to feel inferior because “they often were inferior”. In 1960 the ruling Unionist Party debated whether Roman Catholics could join and concluded: No. Those nearer the bottom rung of the unionist ladder received cruder versions of this message.

Ian Paisley articulated nakedly sectarian views unionists had promoted which led to the forced resignation of Northern Ireland prime minister Terence O’Neill in 1969 when he looked favourably on the political accommodation of Catholics.

Another reason why the Northern state turned a blind eye to sectarianism was the fundamentally sectarian foundations of the British Constitution. The Act of Settlement of 1701, the cornerstone of the British constitution, forbids the monarch, its spouse, or any of the great office holders of state from being a Catholic, (Tony Blair converted to Catholicism after he stood down as prime minister), and automatically grants seats in its upper house to Anglican bishops. A strange traditional practice in a country which prides itself on its secular and progressive ethos.

Tom Cooper

Irish National Congress, Dublin 2

Vaccine passport and travel

The worldwide spread of Spanish flu was the result of troopships transporting large numbers of men and our airlines are the modern day equivalent.

Hopefully the airlines will insist on evidence of Covid vaccination and I certainly would need that assurance before getting on a plane.

Our carriers need to make an urgent decision and then work out the logistics free of the dead hand of the Government, the legal profession, and the Data Protection Commission.

Great to know that we can be absolutely confident that Ryanair and Michael O’Leary will have a simple solution and after that take it or leave it!

Dr Michael Foley

Rathmines, Co Dublin

Sinn Féin has let mask slip again

Sinn Féin yet again has let the mask slip and shown its evil face of insensitivity. When Brian Stanley went to the trouble of tweeting a very insensitive message, knowing full well it would cause deep upset at the heinous violence of their loved ones by the IRA, Mary Lou McDonald did not have the human decency that was needed and ask that Stanley step down from his position and resign.

Ah but Sinn Féin has got the moral high ground. It is not a normal democratic party, it is a fascist cult.

Do not try and rewrite our history.

Una Heaton

Limerick

We all needed Santa assurances

When Simon Coveney publicly gave assurances that Santa Claus is exempt from Covid-19 restrictions and will call over Christmas, I felt a nagging doubt that it was not only to our children he was imparting his good news with such certainty.

Anything goes in this year of flip-floppery to political leadership with hollow-sounding promises and the countermanding of them the order of the day. We’ll wait and see, I suppose, in these times of hope rather than expectation.

And children only need assurances from their parents that Santa is already going through his mail.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry, Co Cork

Solving problem posed by Dublin

In his letter of December 1 (GAA recognising counties), Jim O’Sullivan ignores the dominance of Dublin in terms of resources in an amateur organisation like the GAA and the consequent danger to the GAA’s amateur status.

He also fails to recognise that the Irish government divided what was originally Co Dublin into four new counties.

The GAA could solve its problem of the resource dominance of what was originally Co Dublin by recognising those four new counties as equal to the original counties set up by the colonial power.

But Jim O’Sullivan says that involves “extraordinary mental gymnastics”. To put it mildly, that is an exaggeration.

Nothing could be more simple and logical than the GAA recognising the counties set by the native government since independence as equal to the counties set up by the colonial power over the previous centuries.

A Leavy

Sutton, Dublin 13

Finlay lays out what is ahead for us

Congratulations to Fergus Finlay for his article on Nphet (December 1). It was amazing and laid out very simply what is required of all of us for the next four weeks at least.

I would urge you to print the article on your front page everyday between now and Christmas.

Frank Clarke

Passage West, Cork

Encouraging you to elbow someone

Isn’t it strange how Covid changed what is socially acceptable? It used to be a bad thing to give someone the elbow, now it’s a greeting.

John Williams

Clonmel, Co Tipperary