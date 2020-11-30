Letters to the Editor: Bodily integrity and the right to say no

While I may be on a completely different wavelength to the Irish Examiner’s Weekend columnist Louise O’Neill regarding the sharing of intimate images between couples, I thought some comments in her column of November 28 were both irresponsible and lacking in balance.

Having outlined a number violations of trust through sharing of images, she writes: “Telling women they shouldn’t send nudes if they don’t want to be violated in this way is akin to telling us that if we don’t want to get raped, we shouldn’t go out at night and we shouldn’t wear short skirts and we shouldn’t drink and we shouldn’t walk home alone and we shouldn’t and we shouldn’t and we shouldn’t…”

No it’s not, and she misses the point. It is simply pointing out that women (and men) occasionally empower their abusers, and the earlier such empowerment is denied, the better the outcome for the victim.

It is obvious that intimate images will continue to be shared to the detriment of women, in spite of Ms O’Neill’s suggestion that parents speak to their sons.

One simple way to obviate the need for women to continually live in fear of this particular form of sexual abuse following the break-up of a relationship, is by refusing early on to provide the images that become central to the abuse.

What a pity Louise O’Neill didn’t use her position of influence to highlight what must surely be a simple straightforward aspect of personal bodily integrity, and the right to say no.

Rory O’Donovan

Killeens

Cork





Tax waste at importation or source of production

I learned with interest of the global online retail giants who fail to contribute towards the estimated €1m cost to recycle their waste packaging that has grown by 25% alone this year reaching almost 3,000 tonnes of waste — ‘Online giants ‘not paying a cent’ towards €1m recycling bill’ (Irish Examiner, November 27).

The solution to this situation is simple: Implement a concept I have advocated for many years through the introduction of a proactive national waste management strategy.

Where taxation on waste is introduced when all imports are coming into the country while those catering for the domestic market would pay the progressive taxation at the point of production in contrast to present reactionary method where all waste is not considered for taxation until it reaches the point of disposal.

The above progressive taxation has two primary benefits. Firstly, the quality and quantity of waste we create would be reflected in taxation and, secondly, the revenue would enable local authorities to return to their traditional role where for generations their primary statutory function was the collection of all waste directly from the doorsteps of businesses and householders alike and allow us a society to eliminate what has become a national pastime, the illegal dumping of waste throughout our countryside.

Tadgh O’Donovan

Fermoy

Co Cork





Greyhound’s value to Irish economy

This is the first letter of protest I have ever written so I can hardly be termed a crank. By way of context, I am a proud Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) employee at Curraheen Park, hardly one of the “tumbledown kips” referred to by your columnist , Fergus Finlay — ‘No grey area in battle to protect our vulnerable racing dogs’ (Irish Examiner, November 24)

Actually, Curraheen Park is one of the most modern stadiums in the country with great facilities.

Just goes to show you, another columnist gilding his story. Why let the facts get in the way if you’re into sensationalism?

I said a column but I was mistaken for really it was just a spiteful, biased rant by a man showing his true colours and insulting thousands doing their lawful business; terms like “commercial insanity” and “barbarism” were bandied about.

The greyhound industry is worth €300m to the economy and you can check that on Jim Power Economics (jimpowereconomics.ie) — some commercial insanity.

And the “wasted” taxpayers money is actually doled out from a betting levy collected and given to both the horse and greyhound industry.

Which brings me to another point and I quote: “I could write reams about the horse racing industry” — but why didn’t he. Too powerful? Pick the softer target? How such a man could write a column in a highly respected newspaper without a scintilla of knowledge of the industry is irresponsible and scary.

I can honestly tell you I can never remember such fury in the industry when his outlandish and hurtful comments were digested.

We all have bills and mortgages to pay while Fergus can sit in his ivory tower and be guaranteed a hefty sum every month.

I suggest he thinks of the consequences for all us employees before putting pen to paper again. I go to Fitzpatrick’s shop every morning to buy the Irish Examiner. However, Tuesday’s edition might now be a different matter.

When will we see the other side of the story? All your readers deserve equal treatment.

Donal Leahy

Glounthaune

Co Cork

Widen N20 instead of M20 motorway

The proposed motorway between Cork and Mallow (navy route) in the Cork-Limerick M20 motorway plans is alarming. It would run parallel to the existing N20.

It would destroy communities and farms and will result in the demolition of hundreds of homes. 3,000 cars commute between Cork and Limerick daily.

Motorways are built to accommodate 57,000 cars daily. In the current homeless crisis, environmental crisis, and pandemic, surely common sense will prevail and a widening of the existing N20 will be chosen.

James Coleman

Whitechurch

Co Cork





Opportunities for Cork after Brexit

Cork has one of the largest and most receptive natural harbours in Europe. Once upon a time, the Butter Exchange in Cork was like the New York Stock Exchange for the calibration of butter prices worldwide. There were good and simple geographical reasons for that; Cork Harbour was prime among them.

The Brexiteers are in a state of chaos and this is bad for Ireland. But there must be opportunities here for Cork. The landbridge Britain provides for the import and export of goods is now becoming very problematic.

We should take a look at the crowd in Wexford; no flies on them. They’ve been very busy in Rosslare in recent months. I am no great fan of Deputy Verona Murphy’s approach to election campaigning — but you do have to hand it to her. She’s on the ball when it comes to Brexit. In the 21st century, the only certainty will be that things we think are permanent will change.

Michael Deasy

Carrigart

Co Donegal





Make shopping an honest event

Australia, like most of the world, has just survived the ‘Black Friday’ shopping binge. The drawcard of a bargain that will save you money is illusionary as most get caught up in the frenzy and spend more than intended. They will probably end up in the red rather than the black.

What we all want is an honest price — not a year-long catalogue of expensive products and a single day when it appears that products are cheap. There is already so much fake news we don’t also need it on our shopping list. Surely, we can at least make shopping an honest event.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Vic Melbourne

Australia





GAA should have a four-county Dublin

Jim O’Sullivan repeats the charge of begrudgery at anyone who has the temerity to point out the danger to the amateur status of the GAA of the four county situation in Dublin — ‘Resentment of the Dubs is an own goal’ (Irish Examiner, Letters, November 28).

What was formerly County Dublin, set up centuries ago by the colonial power in London, is now made up of four counties. These were set up more recently by the democratic government in this country.

Those four counties comprising, Dublin City, Dublin South, Dun Laoire and Fingal have a population of 1.3m in the richest part of the country.

Consequently, a team comprising these four counties have access to a relatively high level of resources in comparison to other counties.

This raises questions as to their amateur status. So why should the GAA not solve that problem when all it has to do is recognise counties set up by the native government the same as it recognises the counties set up in the past by the colonial power?

A Leavy

Sutton

Dublin 13





Crossroads comeback

At a time when people are socially restricted from hotels and ballrooms should they bring back dancing at the crossroads?

John Williams

Clonmel

Co Tipperary